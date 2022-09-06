9/5 WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW RESULTS: Keller’s report on Lashey vs. Miz in a cage, Edge responds to Dominik turning on his dad, Clash at Castle fallout

Read full article on original website
wrestlinginc.com
One Of Braun Strowman's Former Tag Partners Reacts To His WWE Return
Braun Strowman is letting WWE control his narrative once again. The former WWE Universal Champion came back on last night's edition of "WWE Raw" by steamrolling the tag team division on the red brand. Strowman's former tag partner, Nicholas, took to Twitter to share an eyeball emoji. Strowman won the...
PWMania
Photos: Sasha Banks and Naomi Spotted With Two WWE Stars
Sasha Banks and Naomi were spotted at a New York Yankees game on Wednesday night with WWE’s Bayley and Titus O’Neil. On his Instagram story, O’Neil shared photos with Banks and Naomi. They also went to see a play together, as seen below. Following Vince McMahon’s retirement,...
Yardbarker
Roman Reigns’ next opponent revealed after WWE Raw
WWE surprised a lot of fans when they had Roman Reigns retain the Undisputed Universal Title over Drew McIntyre at this past Saturday’s Clash at the Castle event in the UK, as many thought this is where Reigns would drop the title. It appears Kevin Owens will be Reigns’...
wrestlinginc.com
Vince McMahon Stopped Kurt Angle From Starring In A Major Hollywood Movie
Kurt Angle is just one of quite a few professional wrestlers who have attempted to dip their toes into the Hollywood scene, whether that be TV shows or movies. Wrestlers such as The Rock, John Cena, and Batista have all found great success in Hollywood following their full-time wrestling careers, while Angle first appeared in a movie in 2009, about 10 years following his WWE debut. However, this was not the first time Hollywood was interested in the Olympic Gold Medalist.
wrestlinginc.com
Ronda Rousey Addresses Possible WWE Pairing With Paul Heyman
Multiple-time WWE Women's Champion Ronda Rousey may approach her wrestling career in fits and starts, but her status as an avid gamer has been a constant. The rowdy one's penchant for Pokémon and passion for role-playing franchises has been well-documented over the years, right alongside her journey from UFC Bantamweight champ to WWE Superstar. Unsurprisingly, her Facebook Gaming channel – whose signature broadcast is dubbed, naturally, "The Baddest Stream on the Planet" – has developed a massive following, in part because Rousey indulges real-time Q&As with members. And more often than not, those inquiring minds have wrestling-related matters on the brain.
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage Update On What WWE Brand Braun Strowman Is Assigned To Internally
Last night, former WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman made a surprise return to the company on "WWE Raw." Although making a comeback on the red brand, he noted in a backstage interview that he would be heading to "WWE SmackDown" this Friday. It left many wondering which brand Strowman would ultimately be assigned to moving forward. Nevertheless, it appears we now have an answer. According to PWInsider, Strowman will be assigned to "SmackDown" moving forward. It's also said that Strowman will be a top babyface on the show.
wrestlinginc.com
Liv Morgan 'Halfway Expected' WWE Fans To Boo Her At Recent Event
Liv Morgan is currently on the run of her young career, retaining the "SmackDown" Women's Championship after a decisive victory against Shayna Baszler at Saturday's Clash at the Castle event. But before she took on "The Queen of Spades," Morgan took some time to speak with "BT Sport" about what happened at the previous pay-per-view, SummerSlam. That night, Morgan retained the "SmackDown" Women's title against Ronda Rousey, but in a controversial finish that saw Morgan tap out to an armbar just before Rousey was pinned for a 3-count. The following "SmackDown" resulted in Morgan, who is a fan favorite, getting booed by the crowd.
stillrealtous.com
Becky Lynch Reveals Why Triple H Wanted To Turn Her Face
Becky Lynch made her triumphant return to WWE last year at the SummerSlam premium live event, and it didn’t take long for Becky to turn heel. She’s been heel ever since, but after she lost a title match to Bianca Belair at SummerSlam this year she showed respect to Belair and turned face in the process.
ComicBook
Becky Lynch Explains How Triple H Felt About Her Heel Run
Becky Lynch had been working as a heel from her return at SummerSlam 2021 up through her Raw Women's Championship match with Bianca Belair at SummerSlam 2022. The run was a notable departure from her time as "The Man" in the late 2010s, with her dressing in more outlandish outfits every week and cheating to either retain or try and win back the women's title she had become obsessed with on the Raw brand. But she finally pivoted back to babyface after the match, standing alongside Belair ready to fight Bayley's Damage Control stable as the three arrived.
Tony Khan Reacts To Dynamite Ratings, Sasha And Naomi Go To A Yankee Game With Bayley | Fight Size
Here is your fight size update for Thursday, September 8. - Following the third straight week of AEW Dynamite garnering over a million viewers, Tony Khan took to Twitter to thank fans. - Sasha Banks and Naomi hit up a Yankees Game with Bayley and Titus O'Neil. Sasha and Naomi...
wrestlinginc.com
Mick Foley Discusses His Upcoming WWE Projects
WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley may be retired from in-ring action, but the former three-time WWE Champion still is active in other ventures. Foley has been an on-screen General Manager for "Raw," appeared in multiple different TV shows and movies, and has written multiple books, both for adults and for children. Foley has also done work for the WWE Network — which now is a part of Peacock in the United States — but Foley's next project will be part of a different major network, and he's now working with A&E on a new project.
wrestlinginc.com
Chavo Guerrero On How WWE Will Do Without Vince McMahon In Charge
Many fans believe the WWE without Vince McMahon as chief executive could change for the better with a greater focus on creating quality television, and it seems Chavo Guerrero agrees with them. In an interview with the "Wrestling Perspective Podcast," Guerrero held out hope that a post-McMahon WWE can improve on what came before it.
411mania.com
Natalya, Gail Kim and Eva Marie Congratulate Doudrop On NXT 2.0 Win
During last night’s WWE NXT 2.0, Nikki ASH and Doudrop picked up their first win in some time, defeating Toxic Attraction. Several women in the industry commented on the match, including Natalya, Gail Kim and Eva Marie. Natalya wrote: “I’ve watched @DoudropWWE giving back to everyone for a long...
