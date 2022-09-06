ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Comments / 0

Related
vinlove.net

If you do not have time to go out, Hoa Binh is an ideal place to travel with family and friends on the weekend

A place near Hanoi for you to comfortably hang out on weekends. Located more than 100 km from Hanoi, taking more than 2 hours by car, Hoa Binh is a tourist destination chosen by many people recently. Impressing visitors with diverse landscapes from rivers, lakes, mineral springs… and impressive resorts, this place has gradually become an attractive destination.
WORLD
vinlove.net

Four Vietnamese resorts in the top of Asia’s leading luxury

The World Travel Awards Asia – Oceania 2022 honors 4 Vietnamese resorts in the top luxury group. Banyan Tree Lang Co, Hue was honored by the World Travel Awards 2022 on September 7 in the category of Asia’s leading luxury beach resort . The resort is located on Canh Duong beach, Cu Du village, Loc Vinh commune, Phu Loc district. The resort has 72 villas, all with private pools and built on a natural crescent-shaped bay.
TRAVEL

Comments / 0

Community Policy