ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Citizens Bank of West Virginia Named to Top 200 Community Banks in the Nation

By Tyler Barker
Lootpress
Lootpress
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1F63rG_0hjNNHHe00

ELKINS, WV – Citizens Bank of West Virginia has been recognized for the third consecutive year in American Banker magazine’s Top 200 Publicly Traded Community Banks and Thrifts in the nation. In a recent issue, American Banker ranked Citizens 44th on its prestigious nationwide list, the highest in West Virginia and the only bank headquartered in this region of the state to make the list. In 2021, the bank ranked 64th on the Top 200 list.

“We are honored to have a team that continues to be recognized as a leader in financial services by national and notable publications,” commented Nathaniel S. Bonnell, President & CEO. “We’re even more proud that we once again moved up considerably in the rankings of the country’s top-performing publicly traded community banks. Citizens Bank will continue to distinguish ourselves as a financial lifeline for consumers, businesses and the communities we serve.”

The study examined well-capitalized publicly traded banks with $2 billion or less in assets. Rankings are determined by each institution’s return on average equity (ROAE), a measure of profitability widely used by investors to analyze business performance. Only one other West Virginia institution made the list.

About Citizens Bank of West Virginia

ABOUT CITIZENS BANK OF WEST VIRGINIA

Citizens provides integrated financial services including retail and commercial banking, wealth management, and mortgage services from six offices in Elkins, Parsons, Beverly, Snowshoe, Buckhannon and New Martinsville. The bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of Citizens Financial Corp. (OTC: CIWV). For more information, visit us online at www.citizenswv.com.

Comments / 1

Related
Lootpress

West Virginia Hive To Play Pivotal Role in Creating Economically Diverse Jobs as Part of ACT Now Coalition Grant

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The West Virginia Hive is poised to play a pivotal role in creating hundreds of economically diverse jobs as part of the recently-announced $62.8 million award to the Appalachian Climate Technologies(ACT) Now Coalition, led by the Coalfield Development Corporation to boost 21 coal-impacted counties in southern West Virginia.
BECKLEY, WV
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia graduate has transcripts blocked after school closure

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Holly Martin had just been offered her dream job as a school guidance counselor and was on track to earn her second master’s degree when she got alarming news: State officials in Washington, where she lives, hadn’t received her undergraduate transcript. Without it, they said she couldn’t receive her professional license, […]
EDUCATION
Lootpress

West Virginia Chamber Releases New Polling Information on Key Issues

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The West Virginia Chamber of Commerce is releasing new polling information on the feelings of West Virginia voters heading into the 2022 Midterm Elections. The survey, conducted by North Star Opinion Research, talked to 600 respondents with a partisan breakdown as follows: Republican (251), Democrat (137), Independent (184).
EDUCATION
wfxrtv.com

More jobs to West Virginia, but where are the workers?

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Over the past few weeks and months, West Virginia has received word that a number of big companies will be setting up operations here soon. But will they find enough workers?. The year began with Nucor steel announcing a Mason County plant with perhaps 2,000...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
State
West Virginia State
Lootpress

Secretary of State Mac Warner Reports 1,052 New WV Business Registrations for August of 2022

The WV Secretary of State’s Office registered 1,052 new businesses statewide during the month of August according to Secretary of State Mac Warner. Mingo County led the state in the percentage of new business growth through August with a total of 24 new business registrations, a 2.67% increase. The Secretary of State’s Business & Licensing Division reported that Pocahontas, Lincoln, Calhoun and Hancock County also experienced notable growth during the month.
ECONOMY
WBOY 12 News

West Virginia makes CNN underrated destinations list

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — CNN Travel published their most underrated travel destinations in the United States, and West Virginia made the list. The article said West Virginia’s historic towns and places like Harper’s Ferry, the trailhead for the Appalachian Trail, and the site of John Brown’s 1859 raid on the U.S. arsenal make the state […]
TRAVEL
Metro News

Active cases of COVID-19 in West Virginia remain below 3,000

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Active coronavirus cases in West Virginia remain below 3,000 as of Thursday, according to the state Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR). There are 2,765 active cases, the agency’s report confirmed. That’s more than 800 less from numbers related to Labor Day weekend. There were 2,640 active cases confirmed on Wednesday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Community Banks#Mortgage Services#Business Industry#Linus Banking#Linus Business#Elkins#American Banker#Citizens 44th#About Citizens Bank
WTRF

West Virginia Governor declares national hunting and fishing days

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice has declared national hunting and fishing days. Gov. Justice has declared in a proclamation that September 10 and 11 are national hunting and fishing days in West Virginia. The Governor said ‘Hunting and fishing are a great way to really appreciate the natural beauty that...
HOBBIES
WBOY 12 News

West Virginia’s oldest fair taking place this weekend

COWAN, W.Va. (WBOY) – The oldest county fair in the state has returned after a two-year absence due to the worldwide pandemic. The Webster County Fair is now celebrating its 102nd year and still holds the title for the longest-running fair in the state. It also hosts the longest flower show in the state which is […]
WEBSTER COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

DHHR and Partners Award $2 Million to Support Recovery Employment

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources’ Office of Drug Control Policy (ODCP), in partnership with the Office of Governor Jim Justice, Jobs & Hope WV, Marshall Health’s CORE (Creating Opportunities for Recovery Employment) program, the West Virginia Small Business Development Center, and the West Virginia Office of Economic Development awarded grants totaling $2 million to nine businesses to support employment opportunities for individuals in recovery from substance use disorder (SUD).
SMALL BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
travelawaits.com

10 Backwoods West Virginia Cabin Rentals To Enjoy Fall Foliage

All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. Though its peaks are by no means the highest, West Virginia is America’s most mountainous state. Composed entirely of valleys, watersheds, and Appalachian mountains, one cannot go far in West Virginia without coming upon steep slopes blanketed in trees. Where there are slopes, there are vistas and, in this part of the world, when fall arrives, the hilly woodland is chromatically transformed into a veritable feast of color.
TRAVEL
WBOY 12 News

What does Amendment 2 on the West Virginia November ballot actually do?

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) – West Virginia voters will be seeing a question on the ballot this November that’s sparked a lot of talk between legislatures.   “Amendment 2” proposes taking 27% of personal property taxes and giving the state legislature control over those funds.   “It’s giving the West Virginia Legislature authority over property taxes which are […]
POLITICS
WSAZ

Frontier offering reward in copper thefts

HUNTINGTON/CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Copper thefts are on the rise in West Virginia, causing serious -- even life-threatening problems for those who need their landlines. Frontier Communications officials say this year compared to last, copper line thefts are up more than 400%. For the first time in West Virginia, Frontier...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

West Virginia fall highway cleanup scheduled for Sept. 24

CHARLESTON, WV (AP) — West Virginia officials are organizing a highway cleanup this fall and are taking registrations for the event. The program is co–sponsored by the state Division of Highways and administered by the Rehabilitation Environmental Action Plan. The idea is to encourage public involvement in the elimination of highway litter.
POLITICS
wchstv.com

New West Virginia children's crisis center to be constructed in Elkins

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — West Virginia state officials announced that a new children’s crisis center will be built in Elkins in Randolph County. The center will offer a “safe alternative from the use of hospital emergency departments and hotel rooms to address the needs of children who may be experiencing a behavioral health crisis and may have been removed from their homes,” according to a news release from the state Department of Health and Human Resources.
ELKINS, WV
wfxrtv.com

Fall getaways in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Fall begins on Sept. 22, and soon the leaves in West Virginia will turn orange, red and yellow. Beautiful fall foliage can be seen in the Monongahela National Forest, the New River Gorge and Blackwater Falls. Below are several getaways for travelers to try this...
TUCKER COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Lootpress

Beckley, WV
23K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Lootpress Media is an online news company providing news to viewers in West Virginia.

 http://www.lootpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy