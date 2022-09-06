Citizens Bank of West Virginia Named to Top 200 Community Banks in the Nation

ELKINS, WV – Citizens Bank of West Virginia has been recognized for the third consecutive year in American Banker magazine’s Top 200 Publicly Traded Community Banks and Thrifts in the nation. In a recent issue, American Banker ranked Citizens 44th on its prestigious nationwide list, the highest in West Virginia and the only bank headquartered in this region of the state to make the list. In 2021, the bank ranked 64th on the Top 200 list.

“We are honored to have a team that continues to be recognized as a leader in financial services by national and notable publications,” commented Nathaniel S. Bonnell, President & CEO. “We’re even more proud that we once again moved up considerably in the rankings of the country’s top-performing publicly traded community banks. Citizens Bank will continue to distinguish ourselves as a financial lifeline for consumers, businesses and the communities we serve.”

The study examined well-capitalized publicly traded banks with $2 billion or less in assets. Rankings are determined by each institution’s return on average equity (ROAE), a measure of profitability widely used by investors to analyze business performance. Only one other West Virginia institution made the list.

About Citizens Bank of West Virginia

Citizens provides integrated financial services including retail and commercial banking, wealth management, and mortgage services from six offices in Elkins, Parsons, Beverly, Snowshoe, Buckhannon and New Martinsville. The bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of Citizens Financial Corp. (OTC: CIWV). For more information, visit us online at www.citizenswv.com.