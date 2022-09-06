Read full article on original website
Elmira High School athletic complex opening soon
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The future is now for Elmira High School and its newest venue. After a patient wait, the district announced plans to open its newly constructed state-of-the-art multi-purpose turf stadium on September 20. The district will officially celebrate the opening on Friday, September 23 when the Elmira Express football team welcomes Union-Endicott […]
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Union-Endicott's New Stadium Bleachers Near Completion
According to school administrators, the new bleachers at Union-Endicott's Ty Cobb Stadium are nearly ready for the Fall sports season. Following U-E's senior graduation this Summer, construction began for the $1.2 million renovation of the stadium's bleachers -- which had previously been around since the late 1940's. Through mostly state...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Johnson City Excited for "Fresh Start" with New School Year
Johnson City is just one of a handful of districts beginning classes this Thursday, September 8th, and school staff say they're excited to begin another year -- especially with little, to no restrictions due to COVID-19. Principal Fred Deinhardt says he's proud of the constant growing number of clubs and...
Binghampton University Pipe Dream
The best Binghamton wing spots
There is nothing like eating a good chicken wing. In that first bite, you taste the deliciousness of the sauce, which hits the tongue with exuberance and excitement. Then comes the soft texture of the chicken, which is neither too juicy nor too dry. Afterward, it all comes together in a great bite that you get to dive right back into with a second bite. For those reasons, that first bite is always unmatched. Binghamton is home to some of the best wings you can have, so here is a list of the best wings in the Greater Binghamton area that give you that euphoric first bite.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
100 Years Ago: September 5, 2022
100 Years Ago is brought to you by the Kilmer Mansion. 100 years ago today, this is Labor Day, and the Endicott Johnson workers’ reunion at Ideal Park brought the biggest crowd that Endicott has ever seen. The reunion was provided by George F. Johnson. The new $10,000 organ,...
crankyflier.com
Avelo Tries to Thread the Needle with Binghamton Service
Avelo continues its torrid pace of growth as of late with its newest city… Binghamton? There’s a good chance you’ve never even heard of Binghamton, but then again, did you know New Haven? There appears to be some method to the madness here, though the opportunity here is far smaller than in New Haven.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Binghamton City Schools ready for first post-COVID school year
Binghamton Schools have their first day tomorrow, September 8th, but today was all about the teachers as they had one last day to prep before the new school year. District Superintendent Dr. Tonya Thompson is excited about the district's new mission. "Our new mission is to be providing a safe...
Road work snarls traffic outside Binghamton High
A road construction project on Oak Street in Binghamton brought traffic to a stand still this morning as the high school started its new school year.
owegopennysaver.com
Tioga County Deed Transfers
On Aug. 25, 2022, property located at 8 Athens St., Village of Waverly, from Michael Hall to Dylan and Faith Conklin for $138,298. On Aug. 25, 2022, property located at 679 Walker Hill Rd., Town of Barton, from Tiffany Shoultes to Ryan Friscia for $209,000. On Aug. 25, 2022, property...
Drive-In-Bingo scheduled at Chemung County Fairgrounds
HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) — The Chemung County Department of Aging and Long Term Care has announced that a Drive-In-Bingo event will take place in Horseheads later this month. For Drive-In-Bingo, numbers will be announced over short-distance FM radio frequency that seniors can listen to through their car radios. Participants will honk their horns when they […]
Blues on the Bridge announces official set list
Downtown Binghamton’s premiere music festival will be returning on Saturday, September 17th, for it’s 20th year.
Those in need can sign up for a Thanksgiving basket
Catholic Charities of Broome County in giving county residents the opportunity to sign up for a Thanksgiving basket. The baskets will include all the items needed for a wonderful holiday meal.
Latest numbers, September 6th
The number of Broome County COVID-19 cases has dropped by about 100 since the end of last week.
cnyhomepage.com
Flood Advisory issued for part of Central New York
BINGHAMTON, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) — The National Weather Service in Binghamton issued a Flood Advisory on September, 5th at 9:04PM EDT until September, 5th at 11:15PM EDT. Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected in a portion of central New York, including the following counties, Chenango, Madison and Otsego. Minor...
Historian Details the Ku Klux Klan’s History in the Southern Tier
Ed Nizalowski is a local historian from Newark Valley, and was invited to the Binghamton Noon Rotary today to give a presentation on the Ku Klux Klan's history in our area.
whcuradio.com
Ithaca, Cortland ranked as best college towns in US
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — When it comes to the best college towns in America, two locally rank in the top five. The website BestColleges.com says Cortland’s bike lanes and short walks makes it easy for college students to get around campus and around town. They’ve ranked Cortland at number five.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Sign-Ups Begin for Thanksgiving Baskets in Broome County
Catholic Charities of Broome County and United Way 211 are preparing for Thanksgiving by accepting sign-ups for Thanksgiving baskets. The sign-up period began September 6th and runs through October 14th. You can sign up for a basket by calling United Way 211 at 2-1-1 or 1-800-901-2180 Monday through Friday from...
DOT reminds pedestrians that the Greenway is not yet completed
Construction of the Greenway mixed-use bike and pedestrian path is still underway, and the New York State Department of Transportation reminds the public that their safety is the top priority.
WETM
On and off rain showers for the first half of the workweek
Throughout Labor Day, scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms have affected the Twin Tiers. A flood watch is in effect for most of the region until Tuesday morning. Expect rainfall accumulations over an inch in localized areas, including parts of Chemung County. The main driving threats for tonight include low visibility and hydroplaning. Thunderstorms are not expected to be severe.
Vandals and Trespassers Target Unfinished Binghamton-Vestal Greenway
The City of Binghamton Police say they will be stepping up patrols of the site of the construction of the new Vestal Greenway project while the New York State Department of Transportation Director is urging people to stay out of the work zone. City Police say there have been recent incidents of vandalism and trespassing and are telling people to refrain from walking and/or biking on the areas under construction until the project is complete.
