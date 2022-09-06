ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
If you do not have time to go out, Hoa Binh is an ideal place to travel with family and friends on the weekend

A place near Hanoi for you to comfortably hang out on weekends. Located more than 100 km from Hanoi, taking more than 2 hours by car, Hoa Binh is a tourist destination chosen by many people recently. Impressing visitors with diverse landscapes from rivers, lakes, mineral springs… and impressive resorts, this place has gradually become an attractive destination.
