Read full article on original website
Related
vinlove.net
If you do not have time to go out, Hoa Binh is an ideal place to travel with family and friends on the weekend
A place near Hanoi for you to comfortably hang out on weekends. Located more than 100 km from Hanoi, taking more than 2 hours by car, Hoa Binh is a tourist destination chosen by many people recently. Impressing visitors with diverse landscapes from rivers, lakes, mineral springs… and impressive resorts, this place has gradually become an attractive destination.
Comments / 0