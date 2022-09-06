Read full article on original website
Buffalo Bills are attempting to Trademark the term Bills Mafia
Everyone knows the name Bills Mafia started when Del Reid, Breyon Harris, and Leslie Wille coined the phrased years ago. Well, according to Del Reid himself, the Bills owners Terry and Kim Pegula have reached out to Del and his crew and are going to work with them to continue to do great things for the community by trademarking the term BillsMafia!
Bills star QB Josh Allen on his dream golf match, what he shot at Augusta National and more
Finally, it’s arrived. No, not golf’s next major (we have a long ways to go there), but the start of the NFL season. The Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Rams kick off the NFL regular season at 8:20 p.m. ET on Thursday on NBC. The Bills are led by star quarterback Josh Allen, who we’ve also seen plenty of on the golf course over the last year. Allen teamed with Patrick Mahomes to take on Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers in the latest edition of The Match in June, and he also played in the American Century Championship in Lake Tahoe in July.
Clemson Fan Gets Wrecked By A Kid Wearing Crocs During Last Night’s Game
I feel like there’s an unspoken rule in stadium fights that simply can’t be ignored… If you’re going to get into a stadium fight and you have the higher ground on your opponent, you can’t get your ass whooped by a teenager wearing Crocs with a Justin Bieber haircut. Didn’t even have the Crocs in sport mode💀 pic.twitter.com/O5wxY7dLXs — Jesse Heinrichs (@JesseHeinrichs1) September 6, 2022 I mean c’mon, there’s absolutely no reason why a dude who is sitting nearly two […] The post Clemson Fan Gets Wrecked By A Kid Wearing Crocs During Last Night’s Game first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
No one-and-done: Duke rookie implies extended stay
Many 2023 mock drafts assume that Duke basketball freshman big man Kyle Filipowski will be a one-and-done collegian, often listing him as a first-round prospect. Not so fast. Sure, Filipowski finished No. 4 overall on the 247Sports 2022 Composite, a ranking that would lead most to believe a ...
