myrye.com
In Memory: Dolores Tartaglia, Age 93
Dolores Tartaglia, RN, realtor, and popular long-time resident of Rye, died peacefully in her sleep on September 7 at the age of 93. She joins her beloved husband, Dr. Tullio Tartaglia, who preceded her in 2001. Born in Queens on November 12, 1928, Dolores was a graduate of Adelphi University,...
Another Lucky Lottery Player in New York Wins $1,000 a Day for Life
Someone in New York had one hell of a Labor Day weekend winning $1,000 a day for life. New York has another winning Cash for Life lottery ticket. The winning numbers for the Sunday, September 4 drawing were:. 10-11-20-28-36 +2. The winning Cash for Life ticket was sold at the...
4 Dead, 8 Hurt After Van Leaves Hudson Valley Party City Warehouse
Four people were killed and eight others injured after a van left a Hudson Valley Party City. Three of the dead work in the Hudson Valley. 4 Dead After Van Leaves "Upstate New York," Heading To New York City. All of the injured were inside a shuttle van that flipped...
I Attended The Perfect Wedding At Tilly Foster Farm In Brewster
This Labor Day weekend, I had the pleasure of attending Danielle and Andy’s (Jen’s brother’s) wedding. With showers and thunderstorms threatening the outdoor wedding all day, it turned out to be “the wedding that ended the drought” and thankfully so because the wedding was a barn burner!
New York college freshman fatally shot in car 1 day before her 18th birthday
QUEENS, N.Y. (TCD) -- A 15-year-old boy has been taken into custody after a 17-year-old girl was shot and killed as they sat in a car over the weekend. According to WPIX-TV, on Friday, Sept. 2, Shantasia O'Brian was found shot in the Rosedale neighborhood of Queens and was transported to a nearby hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Two people were taken into custody and a 15-year-old was charged with manslaughter, criminal possession of a weapon, and tampering with physical evidence.
greaterlongisland.com
It started as a hobby. The K9 Shop is now a Long Island phenomenon
Robert and Anya Tucker just wanted their dog to live a happier and healthier life. So they zeroed in on her diet — and made huge changes. Their neighbors soon took notice of their happy dog on walks. That shiny coat!. That giddyup!. Soon, they were helping their neighbors’...
Long Island owner wants justice after her dog was mauled to death by another hound
A Plainview family is demanding something be done after their dog Hudson was mauled to death last week by another dog.
Greenwich’s Hemlock Castle sells for $10.4M
Hemlock Castle, a 100-year-old historic mansion in Greenwich, has sold at a discounted price of $10.4 million. The property was listed in April for $11.8 million. According to a Mansion Global report, the buyer acquired the property in an all-cash transaction. Located on a 4.18-acre property at 17 Hemlock Drive,...
4 Awesome and Authentic Hudson Valley Oktoberfests
No doubt there is something sad about saying goodbye to summer. Trading in lazy days for school days. But fall here in the Hudson Valley is pretty festive. We know how to celebrate the harvest and the change of seasons. Not only is time for apples and pumpkins, it’s time for Oktoberfest celebrations. And we have a few exceptional ones right here in and around the Hudson Valley.
Gunman opens fire on group of people in New York City
NEW YORK, NY – The New York City Police Department is investigating a gunshot incident...
12 B Heritage Hills Unit: B, Somers, NY 10589 - $472,000
SOMERS, N.Y. — A property at 12 B Heritage Hills Unit: B in Somers is listed at $472,000. Copyright 2022 Hudson Gateway Multiple Listing Service, Inc.
NewsTimes
A west side cemetery where two Danbury famous sons are buried wants to build a second mausoleum
DANBURY — A west side cemetery, where two famous sons of the city are buried, wants to build a second mausoleum across the street from 110 acres of monuments and gravestones. Plans by the Bridgeport Roman Catholic Diocesan Corp. to build an 800-square-foot mausoleum next to an existing mausoleum...
New Seafood Shop Open For Business In Stratford
Seafood lovers on the hunt for fresh shellfish have a new option to check out in Connecticut. In Fairfield County, Bell’s Shellfish will officially open the doors to its new shop in Stratford on Thursday, Sept. 8. Located in Stratford, at 681 Access Road, the company “proudly harvests clams...
myrye.com
Westchester DA Trains School Superintendents on New Gun Laws
As the Rye schools open this week, the Westchester County District Attorney’s Office is launching new training sessions for superintendents on New York’s new gun laws that went into effect September 1st, particularly, Extreme Risk Protection Orders (ERPOs), which school administrators and health practitioners, like school nurses and counselors, can apply for when they see students in crisis.
Six Injured in NYC Fire That Forced People to Jump From Building to Safety
New York, NY- Six people were injured during a fire in New York City including...
NY Lottery reviews claim on winning $1,000-a-day for life ticket
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Just under the wire, a claim has been made on a jackpot-winning lottery ticket that’s expiring on Sept. 9, lottery officials said Wednesday. Back in August, the lottery put out a reminder: come forward or lose your chance at getting the money. The Cash4Life ticket worth $1,000 per day for life […]
1507 Eagle Bay Drive Unit: 1507, Ossining, NY 10562 - $400,000
OSSINING, N.Y. — A property at 1507 Eagle Bay Drive Unit: 1507 in Ossining is listed at $400,000. Copyright 2022 Hudson Gateway Multiple Listing Service, Inc.
2 Westwood Drive, Harrison, NY 10528 - $2,249,000
HARRISON, N.Y. — A property at 2 Westwood Drive in Harrison is listed at $2,249,000. Copyright 2022 Hudson Gateway Multiple Listing Service, Inc.
