Rye, NY

In Memory: Dolores Tartaglia, Age 93

Dolores Tartaglia, RN, realtor, and popular long-time resident of Rye, died peacefully in her sleep on September 7 at the age of 93. She joins her beloved husband, Dr. Tullio Tartaglia, who preceded her in 2001. Born in Queens on November 12, 1928, Dolores was a graduate of Adelphi University,...
RYE, NY
truecrimedaily

New York college freshman fatally shot in car 1 day before her 18th birthday

QUEENS, N.Y. (TCD) -- A 15-year-old boy has been taken into custody after a 17-year-old girl was shot and killed as they sat in a car over the weekend. According to WPIX-TV, on Friday, Sept. 2, Shantasia O'Brian was found shot in the Rosedale neighborhood of Queens and was transported to a nearby hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Two people were taken into custody and a 15-year-old was charged with manslaughter, criminal possession of a weapon, and tampering with physical evidence.
QUEENS, NY
greaterlongisland.com

It started as a hobby. The K9 Shop is now a Long Island phenomenon

Robert and Anya Tucker just wanted their dog to live a happier and healthier life. So they zeroed in on her diet — and made huge changes. Their neighbors soon took notice of their happy dog on walks. That shiny coat!. That giddyup!. Soon, they were helping their neighbors’...
MASSAPEQUA, NY
WestfairOnline

Greenwich’s Hemlock Castle sells for $10.4M

Hemlock Castle, a 100-year-old historic mansion in Greenwich, has sold at a discounted price of $10.4 million. The property was listed in April for $11.8 million. According to a Mansion Global report, the buyer acquired the property in an all-cash transaction. Located on a 4.18-acre property at 17 Hemlock Drive,...
GREENWICH, CT
101.5 WPDH

4 Awesome and Authentic Hudson Valley Oktoberfests

No doubt there is something sad about saying goodbye to summer. Trading in lazy days for school days. But fall here in the Hudson Valley is pretty festive. We know how to celebrate the harvest and the change of seasons. Not only is time for apples and pumpkins, it’s time for Oktoberfest celebrations. And we have a few exceptional ones right here in and around the Hudson Valley.
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

New Seafood Shop Open For Business In Stratford

Seafood lovers on the hunt for fresh shellfish have a new option to check out in Connecticut. In Fairfield County, Bell’s Shellfish will officially open the doors to its new shop in Stratford on Thursday, Sept. 8. Located in Stratford, at 681 Access Road, the company “proudly harvests clams...
STRATFORD, CT
myrye.com

Westchester DA Trains School Superintendents on New Gun Laws

As the Rye schools open this week, the Westchester County District Attorney’s Office is launching new training sessions for superintendents on New York’s new gun laws that went into effect September 1st, particularly, Extreme Risk Protection Orders (ERPOs), which school administrators and health practitioners, like school nurses and counselors, can apply for when they see students in crisis.
RYE, NY
