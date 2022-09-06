ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dolphins game day: Where to tailgate, park and more

Football is back, and we've got you covered if you are heading to the stadium this season. Here's what you need to know to be game day ready.Key home games1. New England Patriots, Week 1Dolphins fans should feel good about this game. Miami is 7-3 in home games against the Patriots. Details: Sunday, Sept. 11, at 1pm2. Pittsburgh Steelers, Week 7Don't overlook this primetime matchup. Miami and Pittsburgh are expected to compete for the playoffs in the AFC. Details: Sunday, Oct. 23, at 8:20pm Photo: Joe Sargent/Getty Images3. Green Bay Packers, Week 16The Dolphins will host Aaron Rodgers and the...
Rise Up, Atlanta: The Falcons are back

It's no secret the Atlanta Falcons are going through a rebuild. While wins may be scarce, we've still got fan-friendly pricing and cheap tickets to look forward to. If you're planning to head down to Mercedes-Benz Stadium to support the Dirty Birds, here's what you need to know.Key home games1. New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Sept. 11It's the Falcons and the Saints. What more needs to be said? Matt Ryan and Drew Brees have moved on, but the bitter NFC South rivalry continues. Atlanta is 54-52 all-time against the Saints.Yes, but: Recent history has not been kind to Atlanta. The Falcons...
