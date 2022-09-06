It's no secret the Atlanta Falcons are going through a rebuild. While wins may be scarce, we've still got fan-friendly pricing and cheap tickets to look forward to. If you're planning to head down to Mercedes-Benz Stadium to support the Dirty Birds, here's what you need to know.Key home games1. New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Sept. 11It's the Falcons and the Saints. What more needs to be said? Matt Ryan and Drew Brees have moved on, but the bitter NFC South rivalry continues. Atlanta is 54-52 all-time against the Saints.Yes, but: Recent history has not been kind to Atlanta. The Falcons...

ATLANTA, GA ・ 6 MINUTES AGO