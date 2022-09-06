Vote now: Who should be the WaFd Bank Oregon High School Girls Soccer Player of the Week?

Here are the candidates for the WaFd Bank Oregon High School Girls Soccer Player of the Week for Aug. 29-Sept. 4 as nominated by coaches, fans and readers.

Read through the nominees and cast your vote. We’ll send a free SBLive T-shirt to the winner of the poll! Voting will conclude Sunday at 11:59 p.m. and the winner will be announced Monday.

If you would like to make a nomination in a future week, email danbrood91@gmail.com .

Editor’s Note: Our Athlete of the Week feature and corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. However, we do not allow votes that are generated by script, macro or other automated means. Athletes who receive votes generated by script, macro or other automated means will be disqualified.

—

View the original article to see embedded media.

Charlotte Brown, Aloha

The senior forward had two goals and two assists for the Warriors in a 5-1 win over Gresham, and she followed by scoring three goals and having an assist in a 4-0 victory at Parkrose.

Cloe Chase, Marist Catholic

The junior midfielder, and one of the team’s captains, has been a consistent scorer for the Spartans. Chase had two goals in Marist Catholic’s season-opening wins over Churchill and Philomath. She also had a total of three goals in three jamboree victories.

Alice Davidson, Scappoose

The junior defender/midfielder has helped Scappoose start 2-0. Davidson scored two goals in Scappoose’s 5-0 victory over Estacada, and she added two more goals in a 3-1 win against Gladstone.

Josie DeLine, Barlow

The senior helped the Bruins battle Beaverton, the 2021 Class 6A runner-up, to a 0-0 tie in a nonleague match at Beaverton. “She kept the back line strong and didn’t allow many scoring chances for Beaverton,” Barlow coach Jay Jacobson said.

Megan Dorsey-DuQuesne, West Salem

The right-footed senior forward scored two left-footed goals for the Titans in their 3-0 win over Nelson in a nonleague match at Nelson High School.

Natalie Drotzmann, Beaverton

The senior center back made some key tackles and helped stop a number of counterattacks for the Beavers in a 6-0 win over McMinnville and a scoreless tie with Barlow. She scored one of the team’s goals in the victory over McMinnville.

Sela Freeman, Marist Catholic

The senior midfielder, and one of the team’s captains, had a goal and two assists for the Spartans in wins over Churchill and Philomath. Freeman also had two goals and one assist in three jamboree wins.

Kelsey Graham, Pendleton

The sophomore tallied two goals for the Buckaroos in their 2-2 tie with The Dalles in a nonleague contest at The Dalles.

Rylee Herndon, McLoughlin

The sophomore forward scored two first-half goals to help the Pioneers earn a 3-1 win over Riverside in a Special District 5 opener at McLoughlin High School.

Amyrah Hill, The Dalles

The junior forward, a key playmaker for the Riverhawks, had a goal and an assist in the team’s 2-2 tie against Pendleton.

Amy Lew, Aloha

The freshman center midfielder tallied two goals for the Warriors in a 5-1 home victory against Gresham, and she had an assist in a 4-0 road win against Parkrose.

Lacie Lewis, Ridgeview

The senior goalkeeper, playing in near 100-degree weather, came up with 12 saves while also helping keep the Ravens energetic in their 1-0 setback at Thurston.

Ella Lulich, Silverton

The sophomore goalkeeper stopped 16 shots on goal for the Foxes in a 1-1 tie with Springfield. The only goal the Millers got came on a penalty kick with 1 minute and 30 seconds left.

Paige Meador, Marist Catholic

The senior center back defender, a co-captain for the Spartans, has anchored the team’s defense, which includes a new goalkeeper and new starting back line. With Meador helping lead the way, Marist Catholic has yet to give up a goal this season in victories over Churchill and Philomath, as well as in three jamboree wins.

Caitlin Moran, Riverdale

The sophomore forward scored two goals, including the game-winner in the second half, to help the Mavericks post a 4-3 win over Amity in a nonleague match at Amity High School.

Kate Pulley, Oregon Episcopal

The junior scored two goals to help lead the Aardvarks to a 4-0 win over Dayton in a nonleague, season-opening match at Oregon Episcopal.

Claudia Rose, Jesuit

The sophomore forward had a total of five goals and four assists for the Crusaders in their season-opening victories over Woodburn and Cleveland.

Katelyn Sanders, Beaverton

The senior center back made some key tackles and helped stop a number of counterattacks for the Beavers in a 6-0 victory over McMinnville and a scoreless draw with Barlow. Sanders also had an assist in the win against the Grizzlies.

Nailani Soloman, McDaniel

The freshman, playing in her first high school match, scored two goals, helping the Mountain Lions notch a 3-1 win over Century in a nonleague match at Century High School.

Ella Weathers, Sherwood

The senior forward, and a team captain, got her season off to a strong start. Weathers scored two goals for the Bowmen in their 4-1 victory at South Eugene. She added another goal in Sherwood’s 2-2 tie with defending Class 6A state champion Grant.

Reese Wedding, Redmond

The junior forward, who scored 29 goals last season, got her season off to a fast start as she tallied four goals for the Panthers in their 6-0 nonleague win at Pendleton.

Hadley Williams, Caldera

The junior central defender, and a team captain, provided some standout defense as she helped the Wolfpack open the season with back-to-back shutout victories over Class 5A state powers La Salle Prep and Wilsonville.

Kenley Whittaker, Wilsonville

The junior midfielder/forward, and a team captain, had a hat trick, scoring goals in the 59th, 63rd and 68th minutes, leading the Wildcats to a 4-0 win over Crater.