ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

Columbia City Council set to discuss fees on utility bills for some residents

By Erika McGuire
KMIZ ABC 17 News
KMIZ ABC 17 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xx7E1_0hjNM8O900

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

The Columbia City Council is scheduled to meet Tuesday and hear a report about possible changes to utility bill late fees and due dates for residents on fixed incomes.

Right now, the city requires customers to pay their bill every 20 days from the billing date. If their bill is not paid within that 20 day period, they will be charged a late fee of 3 percent of their balance.

During a council meeting held on July 18, Columbia resident Lillian Davis shared her frustrations with the city regarding late fees on her electric bill. She says she doesn't get money in time to pay her bill when it's due.

"I get a check the first of the month my electric bill is past due on the 29th at the end of the month," Davis said.

Council member Pat Fowler asked city staff to make a report after proposing a change in late fees on utility payments for fixed income residents. She says the report lacks information showing if the city is attending to the need or not.

"So there wasn't any data about how many families rely on utility assistance or how many households rely on city utility assistance, how many people are in the predicament that their income arrives at a time different from when their bill is due," Fowler told ABC 17 News.

The proposed changes made by city staff says a customer will need to be up to date on their current bill so they can participate in the program. Customers will have to prove their income arrives at a different time their bill is due and due dates would be extended for an additional 21 days. The report also says customers who are eligible for assistance would not have to contact the city each month for an extension.

The changes the city has brought forward says people can be eligible for up to one year and once they are considered eligible there would be an annual review process in January.

Council member Fowler says, the proposed changes only help some residents.

"Utility bills grow during either times of extreme heat or extreme cold so they won't be able to clear their balance every month, and they'll be subject a late fee and subject to shut off notices, Fowler said, and they'll be subject to disconnect fees and reconnect fees."

Fowler says finding a solution for all residents that are affected is important.

"What's the universe of people who are affected by this so we can tailor a solution that meets their needs rather than meets the needs of city staff," Fowler said.

Columbia's city council pre-council meeting starts Tuesday at 5 p.m. and is followed by the main meeting that starts at 7 p.m.

If you are need of utility assistance , Central Missouri Community Action Center provides help for low-income residents.

The post Columbia City Council set to discuss fees on utility bills for some residents appeared first on ABC17NEWS .

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia City Council discuss violence prevention, CPD software in amended budget

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) - The Columbia City Council held a meeting Tuesday to allow community and city council members to comment on the proposed budget for the upcoming year. Pat Fowler proposed bringing on Cure Violence, a program used in big cities to combat violence through outreach programs. The program would cost $3 million if The post Columbia City Council discuss violence prevention, CPD software in amended budget appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Lakeside Ashland soft opening begins amid safety concerns

BOONE COUNTY − Lakeside Ashland is hosting an open house Thursday at 6 p.m. before the venue's first documentary showing on Friday. The outdoor entertainment venue's soft opening has been pushed back several times. Lakeside Ashland's owner Nic Parks said the venue was supposed to be open for a full season by now.
ASHLAND, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Former Columbia mayor Treece sworn in as member of Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission

Former Columbia mayor Brian Treece spent his morning at the Missouri Capitol on Tuesday in the company of Gov. Mike Parson and Missouri Supreme Court Judge Patricia Breckenridge, being sworn in as the new commissioner of the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission. The post Former Columbia mayor Treece sworn in as member of Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Business
Local
Missouri Government
City
Columbia, MO
Columbia, MO
Government
Columbia, MO
Business
KMIZ ABC 17 News

UM System Board of Curators to meet about proposed PTO changes

Livestream: KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) The University of Missouri System Board of Curators is scheduled to meet Wednesday morning about proposed changes to the PTO system for employees. Board members plan to meet on the University of Missouri - Kansas City campus to discuss the proposal and other topics. This morning at 8:30 a.m., the The post UM System Board of Curators to meet about proposed PTO changes appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KANSAS CITY, MO
kttn.com

Audio: Jury sides with over 100 Missouri farmers against Cooper County Health Board in effort to regulate CAFO

(Brownfield) – A jury has sided with 102 Missouri farmer plaintiffs against the Cooper County Health Board in its effort to regulate Concentrated Animal Feeding Operations. Plaintiff attorney Brent Haden tells Brownfield the jury found the Cooper County Health Board violated Missouri Sunshine laws when setting regulation V and its replacement regulation VI in 2018 and 2019. “The verdict came back from the jury [that] there were violations, and they were done knowingly,” he said. “A knowingly finding does open the board to an award of a potential civil fine and, potentially, of the plaintiff’s attorney’s fees for having to pursue the case.”
COOPER COUNTY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Utility Bill#Bills#Electric Bill#The Columbia City Council#Abc 17 News
myleaderpaper.com

Columbia woman, Fulton man hurt in crash south of Crystal City

A Columbia woman and a Fulton man were injured Tuesday afternoon, Sept. 6, in a two-vehicle accident on I-55 at mile marker 166 south of Crystal City, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 2:49 p.m., Aniyah D. Williams, 19, of Columbia was driving a 2021 Jeep Compass north on...
CRYSTAL CITY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Safe Kids Columbia offers free car seats to families in need and installation demonstrations

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A man charged in connection with a crash that killed his three-year-old child who wasn't properly restrained was scheduled to appear in court for the first time Wednesday. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), crashes are a leading cause of death for children. CDC data shows that using The post Safe Kids Columbia offers free car seats to families in need and installation demonstrations appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Experts demonstrate proper car seat installation after Morgan County crash

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A man charged in connection with a crash that killed his three-year-old child who wasn't properly restrained was scheduled to appear in court for the first time Wednesday. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), crashes are a leading cause of death for children. CDC data shows that using The post Experts demonstrate proper car seat installation after Morgan County crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MORGAN COUNTY, MO
KOLR10 News

Body found under Osage Beach boat dock

OSAGE BEACH, Mo. — A body was found under a boat dock in Osage Beach this morning, Sept. 8. According to an Osage Beach Police Department press release, officers were dispatched to a boat and personal watercraft business on Osage Beach Parkway at 8:38 a.m. to investigate a report of found human remains. The body […]
OSAGE BEACH, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia, MO
16K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Columbia and Jefferson City, MO from ABC 17 News, Where the News Comes First.

 https://abc17news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy