Cambria, CA

calcoastnews.com

Car alarm leads to drug bust in San Luis Obispo

San Luis Obispo police officers arrested a man and woman for drug offenses after being alerted to a car alarm going off early Saturday morning. A 911 caller reported a car alarm going off in the 1500 block of Calle Joaquin. Officers located the vehicle and contacted the individuals inside, whom they identified as Kevin McElearney and Gloria Flores.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
calcoastnews.com

Five vehicles collide on Highway 101 in Nipomo

Several vehicles collided on Highway 101 in Nipomo Wednesday morning, causing traffic delays. Shortly before 8 a.m., a caller reported the crash on northbound Highway 101 by N. Thompson Avenue. There were five vehicles involved in the pileup, including a pickup truck, an SUV, a sedan and a Honda Civic, according to the CHP incident board.
NIPOMO, CA
calcoastnews.com

Atascadero administrator seeking to terminate chief of police

After less than two years on the job, the Atascadero police chief is out of the department until the city council has an opportunity to determine whether or not to approve his proposed termination. It has been weeks since Atascadero Police Chief Bob Masterson has been in the office, while...
ATASCADERO, CA
calcoastnews.com

Rosa Fire burning near Cambria is 40% contained

A brush fire burning near Cambria, dubbed the Rosa Fire, has burned 16 acres and is 40% contained. First reported shorty after 2 p.m. on Tuesday, the fire was moving uphill at a moderate rate. Cal Fire reported the blaze could potentially burn 100 acres. Firefighters have now contained the...
CAMBRIA, CA
calcoastnews.com

Third power outage during heat wave in San Luis Obispo

For the third day in a row, the same group of San Luis Obispo PG&E customers lost power amid the ongoing heat wave. At 2:19 p.m. on Tuesday, the power went out for 2,312 San Luis Obispo customers. On Sunday and Monday, the same group of residents lost power. Power...
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA

