Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
calcoastnews.com
Car alarm leads to drug bust in San Luis Obispo
San Luis Obispo police officers arrested a man and woman for drug offenses after being alerted to a car alarm going off early Saturday morning. A 911 caller reported a car alarm going off in the 1500 block of Calle Joaquin. Officers located the vehicle and contacted the individuals inside, whom they identified as Kevin McElearney and Gloria Flores.
calcoastnews.com
Five vehicles collide on Highway 101 in Nipomo
Several vehicles collided on Highway 101 in Nipomo Wednesday morning, causing traffic delays. Shortly before 8 a.m., a caller reported the crash on northbound Highway 101 by N. Thompson Avenue. There were five vehicles involved in the pileup, including a pickup truck, an SUV, a sedan and a Honda Civic, according to the CHP incident board.
calcoastnews.com
Atascadero administrator seeking to terminate chief of police
After less than two years on the job, the Atascadero police chief is out of the department until the city council has an opportunity to determine whether or not to approve his proposed termination. It has been weeks since Atascadero Police Chief Bob Masterson has been in the office, while...
calcoastnews.com
Rosa Fire burning near Cambria is 40% contained
A brush fire burning near Cambria, dubbed the Rosa Fire, has burned 16 acres and is 40% contained. First reported shorty after 2 p.m. on Tuesday, the fire was moving uphill at a moderate rate. Cal Fire reported the blaze could potentially burn 100 acres. Firefighters have now contained the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
calcoastnews.com
Nearly $4 million awarded to SLO County water projects, San Simeon declined
Six of the seven applicants vying for a cut of $3,8 million in state grants awarded San Luis Obispo County are in line to receive funding for water projects, while one local agency was declined because of multiple failures. The seven applicants include the cities of Morro Bay and Pismo...
calcoastnews.com
Third power outage during heat wave in San Luis Obispo
For the third day in a row, the same group of San Luis Obispo PG&E customers lost power amid the ongoing heat wave. At 2:19 p.m. on Tuesday, the power went out for 2,312 San Luis Obispo customers. On Sunday and Monday, the same group of residents lost power. Power...
Comments / 0