Reno, TX

NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

McKinney City Council Drops Property Tax Rate in 2023 Budget

The 2023 budget approved by the McKinney City Council Tuesday includes a drop in the city's property tax rate. The City Council dropped the property tax rate four cents from $.497655 to $.457485 per $100 of assessed property value. According to Zillow, the average home price in McKinney is $562,000....
MCKINNEY, TX
keranews.org

Collin County Constable Joe Wright is identified as member of the Oath Keepers extremist group

The Anti-Defamation League has identified Collin County Constable Joe Wright as a member of a the Oath Keepers, an anti-government extremist group. Wright was listed in the civil rights organization’s report on members of the Oath Keepers. The group is an antigovernment organization that includes members who were arrested for their involvement in the attack at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.
COLLIN COUNTY, TX
Local
Texas Government
City
Reno, TX
City
Azle, TX
City
Parker, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Beto O'Rourke Campaign Comes to Denton Wednesday

Former El Paso Congressman Beto O'Rourke's run for Texas governor included a stop in Denton Wednesday, the final week of a 49-city road trip across the Lone Star State. The Democrat visited North Texas as a new poll by the University of Houston and Texas Southern University showed Republican Gov. Greg Abbott up 7%. That has been a pretty consistent number through recent polling, and we asked O’Rourke about that.
DENTON, TX
inforney.com

Parents: Texas school district charges thousands for FOIA requests

(Chalkboard Review) – When Jenny Crossland, a mother of an incoming kindergartner, filed a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request with the Fort Worth Independent School District (Fort Worth ISD) asking for book lists between kindergarten and 12th grade, she was not expecting to be charged the equivalent of round-trip flights across the world.
FORT WORTH, TX
News Break
Politics
inforney.com

Texas church that called for execution of gay people won't be evicted

DALLAS — A Texas church that has repeatedly called for the execution of gay people will not be evicted from its building. Stedfast Baptist Church in Watauga reached an agreement with its landlord ahead of an eviction hearing scheduled for Wednesday morning in Tarrant County. The church’s attorney, R....
WATAUGA, TX
dallasexpress.com

County Judge Jenkins Allegedly Flirts With Ethical Violations

Throughout his career, Judge Clay Jenkins, head of the Dallas County Commissioners Court, has allegedly walked a tightrope over ethical gray areas, raising concerns about his ethical integrity. Yet, after all these years they are still only allegations. After taking office, Jenkins convened the Elections Committee, which had not met...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Why Catalytic Converter Thefts Continue in Texas Despite Tough New Law

The Texas legislature cracked down on catalytic converter thefts last session by passing tough new penalties and requiring sellers to produce proof of ownership and even fingerprints. But now, police say, the thieves have found a way around the new law: They’re stealing the devices in Texas, accumulating them, and...
TEXAS STATE
localnewsonly.com

Recent Arrests in Colleyville

Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. CORSON, JACK BRAD JR; W/M; POB: ELKHART IN; AGE: 54; ADDRESS: FORT WORTH TX;...
COLLEYVILLE, TX
fwtx.com

Road Rage Not All the Rage in Fort Worth, Survey Finds

A study by HiRoad indicates that Fort Worth drivers are chill. Our navigators were seventh in a survey ranking the least stressed-out drivers in the country, according to a study of short forms of texts, such as tweets. The study, whose findings are from May 2022, filtered more than 1.3...
FORT WORTH, TX
fox4news.com

North Texas assistant principal accused of improper relationship with student

PONDER, Texas - A former assistant principal at a junior high school in the Denton County city of Ponder has been arrested after authorities said he had an improper relationship with a student. Ruben Lee Bergara faces a charge of improper relationship between educator/student. The 41-year-old turned himself in on...
PONDER, TX

