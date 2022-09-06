Read full article on original website
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
McKinney City Council Drops Property Tax Rate in 2023 Budget
The 2023 budget approved by the McKinney City Council Tuesday includes a drop in the city's property tax rate. The City Council dropped the property tax rate four cents from $.497655 to $.457485 per $100 of assessed property value. According to Zillow, the average home price in McKinney is $562,000....
North Texas Wants to Know: What’s the future of marijuana legislation in Texas?
With summer coming to an end, more people are focusing on elections. In Denton, residents will have the opportunity to decide whether to decriminalize marijuana. Many cities and counties in Texas have already taken action to decriminalize the drug.
Governor Abbott Passed House Bill 1925 that Only Creates More Problems
Dallas resident helping the homelessScreenshot from Twitter. At first look, Texas House Bill 1925 makes sense. On the other hand, it will cause a big problem for many cities in Texas.
keranews.org
Collin County Constable Joe Wright is identified as member of the Oath Keepers extremist group
The Anti-Defamation League has identified Collin County Constable Joe Wright as a member of a the Oath Keepers, an anti-government extremist group. Wright was listed in the civil rights organization’s report on members of the Oath Keepers. The group is an antigovernment organization that includes members who were arrested for their involvement in the attack at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.
keranews.org
Rolling Hills redevelopment proposal returns after Arlington officials criticize plan's 'unknowns'
The reprise comes half a month after more than 20 homeowners said they did not have enough input—and planning and zoning commissioners criticized the lack of details surrounding Provident Realty Advisor's plans. Commissioner Cameron Atkins told Provident representatives and their consultants on Aug. 17 that he was uncomfortable approving...
This Texas city is one of the least ethnically diverse cities in the country
WalletHub has done a study looking at "American's current cultural profile", where officials wanted to know which cities had the most and least ethnic diversity.
kagstv.com
Second Republican leader announces endorsement of Democratic candidate for Lt. Governor
TEXAS, USA — A second Republican leader is backing the Democratic candidate for Texas lieutenant governor, as the race continues to heat up across party lines ahead of the November election. Republican State Senator Kel Seliger announced Tuesday he was joining Tarrant County Judge Glen Whitley in endorsing Democrat...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Beto O'Rourke Campaign Comes to Denton Wednesday
Former El Paso Congressman Beto O'Rourke's run for Texas governor included a stop in Denton Wednesday, the final week of a 49-city road trip across the Lone Star State. The Democrat visited North Texas as a new poll by the University of Houston and Texas Southern University showed Republican Gov. Greg Abbott up 7%. That has been a pretty consistent number through recent polling, and we asked O’Rourke about that.
New 'disturbing' report on Fort Worth police practices spurs call for change by city council
FORT WORTH, Texas — A new 97-page report outlines a pattern of “disturbing” practices in Fort Worth’s police department from improper use of force to lack of accountability. The city commissioned the report from a team of policing experts after Atatiana Jefferson was shot and killed...
Texas judge rules GOP megadonor’s company doesn’t have to cover PrEP medication
U.S. District Court Judge Reed O'Connor issued a memorandum opinion and order today, allowing a Fort Worth company to offer insurance to employees that does not cover pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP).
inforney.com
Parents: Texas school district charges thousands for FOIA requests
(Chalkboard Review) – When Jenny Crossland, a mother of an incoming kindergartner, filed a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request with the Fort Worth Independent School District (Fort Worth ISD) asking for book lists between kindergarten and 12th grade, she was not expecting to be charged the equivalent of round-trip flights across the world.
Anti-LGBTQ church in Watauga faces eviction hearing
A hearing is scheduled today in Tarrant County where a church is facing its second eviction of the year because the church advocate sviolence against, and even execution of homosexuals.
Florida activist sends around 275 'In God We Trust' posters to Texas
ALLEN, Texas — A Florida activist said he sent around 275 “In God We Trust” posters to Texas, including around two dozen to Allen ISD. Chaz Stevens, who advocates for the separation of church and state, told WFAA he designed the signs, which are in different languages.
KHOU
Republican Tarrant County judge plans to back Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick's Democratic challenger in November
TARRANT COUNTY, Texas — You won’t get far in Tarrant County politics without knowing County Judge Glen Whitley. He’s been in that role since 2007, after having previously served as a County Commissioner since 1997. And the Republican stalwart told us when he votes in November, he...
inforney.com
Texas church that called for execution of gay people won't be evicted
DALLAS — A Texas church that has repeatedly called for the execution of gay people will not be evicted from its building. Stedfast Baptist Church in Watauga reached an agreement with its landlord ahead of an eviction hearing scheduled for Wednesday morning in Tarrant County. The church’s attorney, R....
dallasexpress.com
County Judge Jenkins Allegedly Flirts With Ethical Violations
Throughout his career, Judge Clay Jenkins, head of the Dallas County Commissioners Court, has allegedly walked a tightrope over ethical gray areas, raising concerns about his ethical integrity. Yet, after all these years they are still only allegations. After taking office, Jenkins convened the Elections Committee, which had not met...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Why Catalytic Converter Thefts Continue in Texas Despite Tough New Law
The Texas legislature cracked down on catalytic converter thefts last session by passing tough new penalties and requiring sellers to produce proof of ownership and even fingerprints. But now, police say, the thieves have found a way around the new law: They’re stealing the devices in Texas, accumulating them, and...
localnewsonly.com
Recent Arrests in Colleyville
Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. CORSON, JACK BRAD JR; W/M; POB: ELKHART IN; AGE: 54; ADDRESS: FORT WORTH TX;...
fwtx.com
Road Rage Not All the Rage in Fort Worth, Survey Finds
A study by HiRoad indicates that Fort Worth drivers are chill. Our navigators were seventh in a survey ranking the least stressed-out drivers in the country, according to a study of short forms of texts, such as tweets. The study, whose findings are from May 2022, filtered more than 1.3...
fox4news.com
North Texas assistant principal accused of improper relationship with student
PONDER, Texas - A former assistant principal at a junior high school in the Denton County city of Ponder has been arrested after authorities said he had an improper relationship with a student. Ruben Lee Bergara faces a charge of improper relationship between educator/student. The 41-year-old turned himself in on...
