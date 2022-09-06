ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Michael Jones
3d ago

Let’s overtax the grid more with electric vehicles only. Oh wait, you can’t charge them according to the state now!! 🤣🤣🤣

Heat wave may have helped pull hurricane north toward San Diego

The heat wave that is finally breaking in San Diego may be partly responsible for the rough tropical weather expected to hit the region on Friday. National Weather Service forecasters say San Diego could still get drenched as Hurricane Kay begins to weaken and move west. “The rain’s going to...
Hurricane Kay replacing heat wave with wind and rain

Forecasters say Hurricane Kay is already making its way up the eastern side of Baja and should bring winds and rain to San Diego by Friday. Then, an El Cajon nursing home had such a long record of poor care and abuse that federal officials moved to decertify it in April. But then, to the shock of advocates, they rescinded their order. Next, a former San Diego County Sheriff’s sergeant is being sued over claims of sexual harrassment by two former detectives. And, air conditioning failures and breakdowns have plagued classrooms across the county during the heat wave. Next, California water regulators approved the world's first testing standard for tiny fragments of plastic found in drinking water. Finally, FilmOut, a film festival highlighting LGBTQ movies, returns to San Diego this weekend. KPBS arts reporter Beth Accomando speaks with filmmaker Carter Smith about his horror film “Swallowed” that screens on Saturday.
San Diego County Avoids Rolling Blackouts Amid Excessive Heat Wave

San Diego County -- alongside the rest of California -- successfully avoided rolling blackouts Tuesday night after the state’s energy operator issued an alert that said the outages were imminent. California Independent Systems Operators (CAISO) thanked California for avoiding rolling blackouts, pointing out that consumer conservation played a large...
San Diego criticized for making unsheltered people move during heat wave

As temperatures linger in San Diego around 90 degrees or higher for another day, being homeless is even more dangerous. And, there are now more people living on the street in downtown San Diego than ever before. Then, following news that Juul labs agreed to pay nearly $440 million to settle claims that it marketed its products to teens, we talk about the health impacts of e-cigarettes. And, the start of a new school year can be especially challenging for students who are visually impaired. KPBS Education Reporter M.G. Perez tells us how their special needs are being met and celebrated. And, in August, California Governor Newsom signed a new law outlining when and why people may be ejected from public meetings. But are these rules still needed since the outbursts triggered by COVID-19 restrictions have faded? Next, during the pandemic, some cities in L.A. have banned rent hikes. But tenants are still getting demands to pay more. In many cases, whether they can fight those rent hikes depends on where they live. Finally, a history lesson on Escondido’s rich agricultural roots, the city’s annual Grape Day Festival is happening this weekend.
Beating the heat with trees; Vista park gets more trees planted

Tree shade has proven to help reduce hot temperatures, but many neighborhoods in San Diego have a noticeable shortage of trees. That changed on Wednesday for one neighborhood in Vista. Raintree Park hosted a community tree planting event. Funding for the new trees came from a $1.253 million Cal Fire...
Hurricane Weather Is Headed To San Diego, Here’s What You Can Expect

San Diego County is feeling the impacts of Hurricane Kay, which is coming up from Mexico. While the hurricane won't directly hit San Diego, the National Weather Service says the County could see up to an inch of rain along the coast and the inland valleys, and up to five inches in the mountains and deserts through Sunday.
San Diego County offering bags and sand as winds, rain in forecast

Despite the hot, dry heat wave currently gripping much of California, San Diego County officials Wednesday cautioned that a hurricane off the coast of Mexico could bring high winds with potentially heavy rain to the county this weekend. Forecasters say Hurricane Kay, currently forming off the Mexican coast, will not...
