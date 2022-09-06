‘Most competitive we’ve been all year’: Bo Bichette’s scary Blue Jays message to MLB after monster three-HR game

The New York Yankees 2022 season has been a tale of two stories. They held a massive 15-plus game lead in the American League East over one month ago. But as of this story’s publication, the Yankees lead the Tampa Bay Rays by 5 games and Toronto Blue Jays by 5.5 games. With around one month left in the season, the AL East race is far from over. The majority of the Yankees’ headlines as of late have been dominated by Aaron Judge, who recently crushed his 54th home run of the season. But even Aaron Judge could use some help.

BRONX, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO