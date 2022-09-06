ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Cops: Memphis Kidnap Suspect Swiped Another Woman's Wallet

TheDailyBeast
 3 days ago
Shelby County Sheriff

The Memphis man charged with kidnapping Eliza Fletcher was hit with new charges that he stole another woman's wallet and used her credit cards a day before the abduction. Cleotha Abston was working for a cleaning service when he was caught on video swiping the wallet, which a movie theater employee had left behind—and police say they also found footage of him using her cards to the tune of $910 at gas stations. Early the next morning, Abston allegedly forced Fletcher, a teacher and mom of two, into a GMC Terrain while she was out for a jog—a crime that was also caught on video. Before the kidnapping, Abston spent two decades in prison for abducting and robbing a local attorney.

rolling out

'We can meet and die': Teen's shooting spree starts on Facebook Live; 4 dead

A teenager is currently in custody in Memphis' Shelby County jail after allegedly going on a shooting spree while driving through multiple states. Ezekiel Kelly, 19, was arrested on the evening of Sept. 7 in Southaven, Mississippi, hours after he went on Facebook Live and shot a random customer in an AutoZone. Kelly then ran out of the store and ended the live stream. He went on again live throughout the shooting spree and continued repeating how he didn't care about shooting on camera.
MEMPHIS, TN
TheDailyBeast

WATCH: Eliza Fletcher Murder Suspect Spotted Cleaning Out Car After Abduction

Hours after kindergarten teacher Eliza Fletcher was snatched violently off the street early Friday, a suspect in her abduction and first-degree murder spent more than an hour cleaning the inside of his car, according to surveillance video obtained by Tennessee news station WREG-TV. According to the footage, Cleotha Abston—who would be arrested the next day—pulled up to his brother's Memphis apartment complex just before 8 a.m. Once there, a distant Abston can be seen lingering inside and around the vehicle, before darting to his brother's apartment. He comes back out a few minutes later, according to WREG, and then begins to clean the car. A witness told investigators that Abston, in a strange mood, was using a carpet-cleaning product and then washed his clothes inside, court documents obtained by the station showed. Fletcher's body was found outside a vacant home by Memphis authorities on Monday evening.
MEMPHIS, TN
CBS 42

Two children shot in backseat of mom's car in Tennessee

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An alleged case of road rage ended with two children being shot and critically injured in Berclair early Tuesday. It was a night of terror for a Memphis mother and her two children. Witness Jose Cortez who said he watched minutes of mayhem erupt just after midnight along Macon Road. A shattered […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

1 dead, 5 not injured from shooting in Midtown

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A young man died during a shooting in Midtown early Wednesday. Memphis police said a 24-year-old man was pronounced dead on the scene on Lyndale Avenue. There were five others on the scene when the shooting took place, but they were not injured, said police.
MEMPHIS, TN
Eliza Fletcher
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Women jumped at East Memphis bar, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are looking for several women after three women were attacked on the patio of an East Memphis bar and grill. Three women sat on the patio of Soccer City 901 around 10 p.m. on Friday, August 26, and were then assaulted by another group of women, police said.
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

$800K of Nike shoes, clothes stolen in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Thieves ran off with $800,000 worth of Nike shoes and clothing after ransacking 20 trailers, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). The break-in happened near Shelby Drive and Lamar Avenue just after midnight on Tuesday, September 6, according to a police report.
MEMPHIS, TN
E! News

Heiress Eliza Fletcher's Family Speaks Out on Her Death

Eliza Fletcher's family is in mourning. The billionaire heiress and kindergarten teacher, 34, was found dead on Sept. 5, three days after she was abducted while out on a jog in Memphis, according to the city's police department. In the wake of the tragic discovery, her family released a statement and shared how they are "heartbroken and devastated by this senseless loss."
TheDailyBeast

