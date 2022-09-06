Cops: Memphis Kidnap Suspect Swiped Another Woman’s Wallet
The Memphis man charged with kidnapping Eliza Fletcher was hit with new charges that he stole another woman’s wallet and used her credit cards a day before the abduction. Cleotha Abston was working for a cleaning service when he was caught on video swiping the wallet, which a movie theater employee had left behind—and police say they also found footage of him using her cards to the tune of $910 at gas stations. Early the next morning, Abston allegedly forced Fletcher, a teacher and mom of two, into a GMC Terrain while she was out for a jog—a crime that was also caught on video. Before the kidnapping, Abston spent two decades in prison for abducting and robbing a local attorney.
