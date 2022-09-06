Read full article on original website
fox35orlando.com
Police, crime scene tape surround home in Rockledge
ROCKLEDGE, Fla. - Police swarmed a home in Brevard County on Thursday morning and one person was reportedly seen being placed in the back of a police cruiser. This happened on South Carolina Avenue in Rockledge, Florida. Officers are at the home, but have not said what the investigation is about.
spacecoastdaily.com
Six Space Coast Businesses are Finalists for 12th Annual GrowFL Florida Companies to Watch
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The Economic Development Commission of Florida’s Space Coast (EDC) and GrowFL announced that six companies from Florida’s Space Coast were selected as a 12th Annual GrowFL Florida Companies to Watch Finalist. The awards program recognizes impressive second-stage companies from throughout the state for...
wogx.com
Florida neighborhood evacuated after ammunition found in backyard of Cocoa home
COCOA, Fla. - A Florida neighborhood in Brevard County was partly evacuated Wednesday after ordnances were found in the backyard of a home, officials said. The area has since been cleared and deemed safe, and homeowners have been allowed back into their homes. Cocoa Fire Chief Jonathan Lamm said in...
fox35orlando.com
WATCH: Bobcat spotted in Central Florida neighborhood
LAKE MARY, Fla. - A Florida woman was taken by surprise Tuesday after she spotted a bobcat in her neighbor's front yard while walking her dogs. The bobcat was strolling Thompson Road in the Markham Woods area near Lake Mary. Lynne Maynard Lopez told FOX 35 she initially thought it was a big cat before spotting the animal sitting in her neighbor's front yard.
fox35orlando.com
Florida father, son wanted for allegedly 'severely' beating man at wedding reception
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A father and son are wanted after they allegedly beat a Lake Mary man at a wedding reception in Lake Helen Saturday night. Joel O’Grady, 38, and his son Julian Falkinburg, 21, both of Sanford are wanted on charges of aggravated battery for a fight that left a man seriously injured, according to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office.
3 Amazing Steakhouses in Florida
If you are lucky to live in Florida or you simply love spending your holidays there then you should keep on reading because I have put together a list of three great steakhouses in Florida that you should visit if you haven't already. All of them are highly praised by both local people and travellers and are known for serving absolutely delicious food. Pair that with an amazing atmosphere and you get a restaurant that is a great choice for both a casual meal with some friends or family members and a special occasion. Are you curious to see what made it on the list?
spacecoastdaily.com
WATCH: BCSO Haunted Jail Trail Returns October 21-22, 28-29 Get Your Tickets Today
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – This year’s Haunted Jail Trail will be even more frightening than last year’s and it’s all for a great cause to help benefit first responders in Brevard County during a time of need. The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office Charity is a not-for-profit...
WPBF News 25
Family of missing Vero Beach boater files complaint against FWC investigators alleging negligence
FORT PIERCE, Fla. — Months after Dale Hossfield’sempty boat ran aground in Melbourne Beach, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission released its investigative report concluding the 68-year-old Vero Beach man fell off his boat half a mile offshore. Despite a massive, six-day search by the Coast Guard,...
fox35orlando.com
Video of Florida deputy running after suspect goes viral on TikTok
After a TikTok of a Florida deputy running after a fleeing suspect went viral, the sheriff's office released video of the chase from the deputy's perspective.
spacecoastdaily.com
First Legends of the Indian River Lagoon Hall of Fame to be Inducted Nov. 4 in Melbourne
BREVARD COUNTY • MELBOURNE BEACH, FLORIDA – The first Legends of the Indian River Lagoon, a new hall of fame, will be inducted by Marine Resources Council at the Hilton Melbourne Beach Oceanfront on November 4. The event is set to take place from 5-8 p.m. Their stories...
click orlando
LIVE RADAR: Heavy rains drench Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – We are increasing rain chances for the next couple of days, expecting an 80% coverage across Central Florida on Thursday and Friday. The National Weather Service in Jacksonville issued a tornado warning for the area of Archer in Marion County that lasted from 8:26 a.m. until 9 a.m. An earlier tornado warning issued by the NWS at 7:53 a.m. for parts of western Marion County was allowed to expire before 8:30 a.m.
fox35orlando.com
Florida teen accused of stabbing his grandmother to death
A Rockledge teen allegedly stabbed his 57-year-old grandmother to death on Thursday. He texted the police telling them that he had killed her after running to a gas station.
click orlando
Suspect caught on camera robbing Orange County bank
ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orange County Sheriff’s Office needs help to find a man accused of robbing a bank in the Hunter’s Creek area. Video shows a man in a red “Incredibles” t-shirt, black shorts and white sunglasses at a teller’s window at the Chase Bank on Town Center Boulevard Tuesday.
spacecoastliving.com
X Marks the Spot
Little known Sebastian River bird sanctuary given rightful place on geographic map. A little-known island sanctuary for birds in Brevard County is finally getting some recognition, thanks to the efforts of a history researcher who learned about it recently, quite by accident. Pam Cooper was doing research about the Roseland...
spacecoastdaily.com
Woman on Cruise Ship Out of Port Canaveral Dies After Deadly Shark Attack in the Bahamas
BREVARD COUNTY • PORT CANAVERAL, FLORIDA (WFTV) – Investigators in the Bahamas are trying to understand what led to a deadly shark attack. Police said a 58-year-old woman from Pennsylvania was killed after leaving on a Royal Caribbean cruise ship out of Port Canaveral. The woman and her...
click orlando
Here are 3 ways to keep lovebugs from bugging you this season
ORLANDO, Fla. – If you’ve washed your car lately or taken a stroll around the neighborhood, you may have noticed the return of Florida’s pesky visitor. Lovebugs — also referred to as honeymoon flies or two-headed bugs — are all abuzz after taking a brief break last year. News 6 meteorologist Jonathan Kegges explained how the lovebug larvae -- which lives in decaying vegetation at the soil surface -- very much needs the perfect weather story to really thrive. If the habitat is too wet, they drown. If the environment is too dry, the larvae dries up.
WATCH LIVE: Police providing update on crime scene investigation at Rockledge home
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Police have set up a crime scene investigation in a Rockledge neighborhood. Officers are set to provide an update on the investigation at 10:30 a.m. Officers were called to a home along South Carolina Avenue off of Fiske Boulevard early Thursday. Channel 9 has reached...
fox35orlando.com
Woman sailing from Florida to Bahamas killed in shark attack, cruise line says
PORT CANAVERAL, Fla. - A woman traveling on a Royal Caribbean cruise out of Port Canaveral, Florida has died from injuries she sustained during an encounter with a shark while snorkeling in the Bahamas, a Royal Caribbean spokesperson confirmed to FOX 35 News. The incident involved a 58-year-old woman from...
