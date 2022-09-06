Winning numbers drawn in ‘MassCash’ game
BRAINTREE, Mass. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening’s drawing of the Massachusetts Lottery’s “MassCash” game were:
03-10-11-13-26
(three, ten, eleven, thirteen, twenty-six)
BRAINTREE, Mass. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening’s drawing of the Massachusetts Lottery’s “MassCash” game were:
03-10-11-13-26
(three, ten, eleven, thirteen, twenty-six)
News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.
Comments / 0