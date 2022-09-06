ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winning numbers drawn in ‘MassCash’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

BRAINTREE, Mass. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening’s drawing of the Massachusetts Lottery’s “MassCash” game were:

03-10-11-13-26

(three, ten, eleven, thirteen, twenty-six)

