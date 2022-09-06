Georgia’s Christopher Smith Garners SEC Defensive Player Of The Week Honors

ATHENS, Ga. --- Bulldog senior safety has been named the Southeastern Conference Co-Defensive Player of the Week following his performance against No. 11 Oregon, according to an announcement Monday.

Smith, a native of Atlanta, Ga., shares this week’s accolade with Arkansas linebacker Bumper Pool. Smith was also named the league’s Defensive Player of the Week following Georgia’s season-opening win versus No. 3 Clemson last year.

As one of only three starters remaining from Georgia’s 2021 national championship defense, Smith demonstrated his leadership with six tackles, including a tackle for loss, and an interception during the 49-3 rout of the Ducks. This marked Smith’s second straight season opener with a pick. Anchored by Smith in the back, the Bulldogs held Oregon without a touchdown for the first time in a game since 2017.

Georgia takes on Samford (1-0, 0-0 Southern Conference) in Athens on Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium on Saturday. Kickoff is scheduled for 4 p.m. and the SEC Network will televise the matchup.

