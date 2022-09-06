Read full article on original website
Valley 6-year-old had to spend 2 hours in hot bus with broken AC, mom says
A Merced County mother says her special-needs first grader sat on a school bus with no air conditioning for more than two hours on Tuesday in the middle of a brutal heat wave.
51-Year-Old Stockton Man Killed In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Turlock (Turlock, CA)
According to the California Highway Patrol, a motor vehicle accident was reported on Saturday in Turlock. The officials stated that a 2011 Honda was traveling westbound on [..]
L.A. Weekly
Jonathan Woodbridge Dies after Motorcycle Crash on Corral Hollow Road [Tracy, CA]
Traffic Accident on Tennis Lane Resulted in Fatality. The accident occurred on August 13th, at around 12:52 p.m. at the intersection of Corral Hollow Road and Tennis Lane. According to California Highway Patrol, a motorcycle and a vehicle collided at a junction. First responders arrived at the scene and found...
mercedcountytimes.com
Elks Lodge attracts competition at first-ever event
The Merced Elks Lodge held their first ever event Chili Cook-Off and Cornhole Tournament at the Elks RV Park in Merced. There were about 15 teams cooking up their best chili and 25 teams of Cornhole contestants throwing their best shots of flying bags. The event was more than a...
L.A. Weekly
Christopher Desousa Killed in Head-on Crash on Keyes Road [Keyes, CA]
Richard John Agresti Injured in Traffic Collision near Pioneer Road. The incident took place on September 4th, at around 1:10 a.m., along Keyes Road, just east of Pioneer Road. The crash involved a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Richard John Agresti and a 2008 Mazda3 operated by Desousa. According to...
KRON4
New Modesto Bacon Festival
Alan Sanchez from Modesto Bacon Festival shared details on the first annual fest. Watch the clip to learn more about the vendors at this weekend’s event.
Vandals damage fiber cables knocking out Comcast services across San Joaquin County, company says
STOCKTON, Calif. — A Thursday morning outage of some Comcast services in Stockton was caused by vandals who allegedly damaged fiber cables in San Joaquin County, officials with the telecommunications conglomerate said. According to a statement from Comcast, Thursday's vandalism and subsequent outages were just the latest in a...
Body and car found in Calaveras River
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — The Stockton Police Department reported on Tuesday that a body was found in the Calaveras River on Monday. Police report that the body of a man was found near Pershing Avenue in the Civic District. A submerged vehicle was found near the body, according to police. An investigation is underway.
mercedcountytimes.com
The Next Building Boom: Who will reap rewards?
Local union members are calling attention to what they say is an unfair public contracting system that disadvantages local workers. Much of the concern has been driven by the e-commerce boom, which accelerated during the pandemic as lockdowns encouraged people to buy goods online. The boom in internet shopping created a huge demand for the construction of distribution centers and warehouses to manage the shipping of these goods throughout the state.
mercedcountytimes.com
Local artist shares positive message with wings mural
If you spend any time in downtown Merced, you may have noticed the big, bright, and beautiful mural by local artist, Jaden Key. It is a massive pair of incredibly colorful wings that proclaims, “You’re Beautiful,” as well as begs its viewers to pose in front of them for a fun picture.
Historic heat wave sweeps Valley, but cooldown on the horizon
During the Labor Day holiday weekend and beyond, Valley cities Fresno, Merced and Hanford saw record-breaking heat, setting new records for high maximum temperatures.
Body, submerged vehicle found in Calaveras River in Stockton
STOCKTON – An investigation is underway after the body of a man was pulled from the Calaveras River in Stockton on Labor Day. The Stockton Police Department says the body was discovered in the water near Pershing Avenue a little after 1 p.m. Monday. A submerged car was also found nearby. Police are now looking into whether the two discoveries are related. The identity of the man found dead has not been released.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Fatal Car Crash on Venetian Drive and Pershing Avenue in Stockton
The Stockton Police Department reported that at least one person suffered fatal injuries and several other parties were injured after a car accident on Pershing Avenue on September 4, 2022. The traffic collision took place at approximately 10:00 a.m. near Venetian Drive, according to Stockton PD. Details on the Fatal...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Fatal Car Accident on I-5 and Country Club Boulevard in Stockton
An early morning crash on Country Club Boulevard in Stockton left at least one party with fatal injuries, the California Highway Patrol reported. The incident occurred shortly after 4:30 p.m. at the on-ramp to southbound I-5 from Country Club Boulevard and involved one vehicle. Details on the Fatal Crash on...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Head-On Collision Fatality on Keyes Road in Stanislaus County
On September 5, 2022, a fatal head-on collision took place on Keyes Road in Stanislaus County. According to the California Highway Patrol, the incident was a two-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 1:10 a.m. and involved a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado and a 2008 Mazda3. Details on the Fatal Head-On Collision...
KMPH.com
CHP: Hidden compartments are no match for K9 Bruce
MERCED COUNTY, Calif. — K9 Bruce does it again!. The CHP conducted a traffic stop where over 20 pounds of suspected cocaine was seized. Officers conducted the stop on a Nissan Sentra for a vehicle violation. There, officers noticed signs of criminal activity that prompted a search. K-9 Bruce...
benitolink.com
Vehicle fatally strikes 7-year-old pedestrian
Fourth Street east of Graf Road lacks sidewalks until the Save N Shop gas station. Photo by Juliana Luna. This article was written by BenitoLink intern Kinsey Canez. On Sept. 5, around 7:55 p.m., a vehicle traveling eastbound on Fourth Street in Hollister struck and killed a pedestrian near the Graf Road intersection.
Police in Madera investigating rollover accident
MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Police in Madera are investigating a single-vehicle rollover traffic accident Wednesday morning, according to Madera Police officers. Police say the crash happened in the 800 block of S. Gateway. There were no major injuries reported. Traffic was affected due to the crash, police say.
teslarati.com
Tesla Megapack factory in Lathrop posts more job openings
Tesla posted more jobs for its Megapack Factory in Lathrop. The company listed around 50+ new positions in Lathrop within the past week alone. About 17 of the jobs Tesla posted in Lathrop the past week mentioned the Megapack or the Megafactory. The positions range from Logistics Analyst for the Megapack to Process Engineer. Tesla is also looking for a Senior Facilities Mechanical Engineer and Materials Planner for the Megafactory in Lathrop.
AOL Corp
Madera woman arrested after alleged DUI crash kills Coarsegold Harley rider, CHP says
A 50-year-old Madera woman was arrested Wednesday after officers said she caused a fatal crash while drunken driving, according to the California Highway Patrol. The woman was driving east on Road 603 east of Run Way in Madera County about 10:30 p.m. when she decided to turn around, CHP said in a news release.
