STOCKTON – An investigation is underway after the body of a man was pulled from the Calaveras River in Stockton on Labor Day. The Stockton Police Department says the body was discovered in the water near Pershing Avenue a little after 1 p.m. Monday. A submerged car was also found nearby. Police are now looking into whether the two discoveries are related. The identity of the man found dead has not been released.

STOCKTON, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO