Fairfield Sun Times
Scammers target NorthWestern Energy customers in Great Falls
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Several NorthWestern Energy customers in Great Falls were targeted by scammers recently. NorthWestern Energy (NWE) says on Sept. 6 at Sept. 7, scammers called customers in the Great Falls area, threatening to disconnect services unless they make a payment immediately. Customer service staff with NWE talked...
Structure fire & grass fire reported north of Conrad, evacuations started
CONRAD, Mont. - Fire activity in the area of Highway 91 and I-15 blocked traffic Wednesday evening. According to Glacier County Disaster and Emergency Preparedness, a structure fire and a grass fire were reported north of Conrad. Visibility is low on I-15 and other roads in the area. Evacuations have...
Cascade County inmate found dead in cell
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - An inmate was found dead in their cell Saturday morning at the Cascade County Detention Center, the sheriff announced. A release from the Cascade County Detention Center said officers found the inmate, identified as Aleesha Mae Kempa, at 6:45 a.m. Authorities tried lifesaving measures on Kempa;...
