Grumpy’s restaurant in Middleburg announces plans to reopenDon JohnsonMiddleburg, FL
Middleburg man arrested for stealing Harley Davidson motorcycle from dealership, deputies reportZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Green Cove Springs man arrested for 15 driving suspensions, drug possession deputies reportZoey FieldsGreen Cove Springs, FL
Orange Park residents upset with trees cut down at Bradley ParkJulie MorganOrange Park, FL
Orange Park Mall’s image takes another hit with ‘juvenile disturbance’ on National Cinema DayZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record
ServPro franchise buys Cassat Avenue building for relocation
NAI Hallmark announced the sale of 750 Cassat Ave. in West Jacksonville to ServPro of Arlington/Jacksonville East for $3.26 million. NAI Hallmark Vice President Austin Kay represented the seller and John Cole with Foundry Commercial represented the buyer. The 32,198-square-foot building was developed in 1979. Beauty Max previously operated there.
Fruit Cove neighbors band together to fight proposed apartment complex
FRUIT COVE, Fla. — Dawn Hutchins has lived in Fruit Cove in the northwest tip of St. Johns County for years. She and her husband like the quiet charm. "It’s old Florida, it’s beautiful," Kathryn McAvoy said. She also lives in the ara and has a small farm.
Jacksonville Daily Record
Walgreen Co. sells two stores for a total of $11.9 million
Drugstore chain Walgreen Co. sold two Jacksonville properties Aug. 26 for a combined $11.9 million. The buyer is Los Angeles-based Corporate Partners Capital Group, through CP Thunder FS LLC. Walgreen sold its property at 14405 Beach Blvd. for $6.1 million and its 5990 Townsend Road site for $5.8 million. Corporate...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Former Gold Club, Henderson’s building will be demolished
A 40-year-old building that began as Henderson’s, one of the city’s first experiential restaurants, and then spent 24 years as a nightclub, is coming down. The city is reviewing a permit application for ELEV8 Demolition to demolish the closed building at 320 General Doolittle Drive north of Atlantic Boulevard in East Arlington.
Restaurant Report: Holey Moley! Inspectors find dozens of live and dead roaches at bagel shop
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax’s Ben Becker reports every week on what inspectors discover at your favorite places to eat in the Original Restaurant Report. STORY: A shooting in Palatka leaves 2 dead and 2 in critical condition, a 5th person beaten. Becker paid a visit to...
Chick-fil-A rolling out fall menu items at its Jacksonville-area locations
Jacksonville-area Chick-fil-A locations will have two menu additions this fall: a new milkshake and a returning sandwich. The new sweet treat is called the Autumn Spice Milkshake, which includes cinnamon and brown sugar cookie pieces blended with Chick-fil-A’s Icedream dessert. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Chick-fil-A said...
residentnews.net
Excitement builds across the river as Fuller Warren Shared-Use Path nears completion
Construction on the Fuller Warren Bridge expansion and its shared-use path — as part of the improvements to the I-10/I-95 interchange — began in 2017. Six years later, work on the bridge’s pedestrian- and bicycle-friendly path is near completion and it is expected to open this fall amid much fanfare on both sides of the St. Johns River.
Jacksonville Daily Record
Topaz Village in Ortega sells for $66 million
Two properties that make up the Topaz Villas at 5327 Timuquana Road sold for $66 million Sept. 7. Through Mission Springs JV 2019 LLC, Lynd Co. of San Antonio sold the apartments to NS Property Management of Fort Lauderdale, which bought the property through Villas at Ortega LP. Lynd bought...
News4Jax.com
Baby squirrels rescued in St. Johns County with help from Fire Rescue crew
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – Baby squirrels were rescued Wednesday in Ponte Vedra. Jordan Joseph, an event coordinator at Fantasy Farms on Roscoe Boulevard, told News4JAX that a baby squirrel fell about 45 feet out of its nest in a palm tree at Fantasy Farms, which is described as a small, exotic animal preserve and venue. Joseph said that earlier in the day, another squirrel was found dead, and they feared that it was the baby’s squirrel’s mother.
Ways to help your neighbor before their power is disconnected
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Time is running out for people with JEA bills that are past due. The utility company recently announced that they will resume customer disconnections for late payments after Sept. 18. However, there are ways that you can help your neighbors who might be struggling. On Wednesday...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Pet Supermarket to open in Arlington
Pet Supermarket is preparing to open what appears to be its 15th store in Northeast Florida. The city is reviewing a permit application for JH Contractors Inc. to renovate 6,000 square feet of space at 6999 Merrill Road in Dames Pointe Plaza for Pet Supermarket at an estimated cost of $500,000.
News4Jax.com
USS Orleck’s agreement to dock near Hyatt Regency Jacksonville set to expire, but permanent home far from ready
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The USS Orleck is starting to become a downtown destination, but it might have worn out its welcome at its current spot. At the end of the month, the agreement with the city to dock near the Hyatt Regency Jacksonville expires — and the site for the permanent home for the warship museum is far from ready.
Mother of 6 about to have power shut off by JEA
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The lights are going to be turned off on potentially 73,000 JEA customers, and that's a very real possibility for a Jacksonville mother of 6 who says she simply doesn't have the money that JEA says she has to pay. Tiffany Orama is very conscious about...
News4Jax.com
Proposal for new development has some St. Johns County residents sounding the alarm
ST. JOHNS, Fla. – If you drive down Fruit Cove Road in St. Johns County, you can’t help but notice the signs voicing opposition to a rezoning proposal. It would bring a townhome and apartment development to a predominantly rural neighborhood. Fruit Cove is in the northwest portion...
Jacksonville firefighters responding to apartment fire in Southpoint area
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department is responding to an apartment fire in the Southpoint area. JFRD said crews are in the 3500 block of Victoria Park Road, which is off of Bowden Road near Salisbury Road. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Action News...
News4Jax.com
Person critically injured in industrial accident on Blount Island, JFRD says
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A person was critically injured in an industrial accident Wednesday on Blount Island, the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department said. According to JFRD, the person was rushed to a hospital with injuries that were described as life-threatening. Aerials from the News4JAX Sky 4 helicopter showed several...
News4Jax.com
Downtown development: Where projects on Northbank, Southbank stand
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Many construction crews have the day off on Labor Day, but News4JAX is showing you what some of them are working on in Jacksonville along the Northbank and Southbank. News4JAX on Monday went out with the Sky 4 drone and has an update on the major...
Fishermen, businesses file lawsuit against Golden Ray owner, salvage company almost 3 years after ship overturns
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A lawsuit was filed in federal court Wednesday by a group of commercial fishermen in Brunswick against the owner of the car carrier 'Golden Ray' and the company that salvaged the shipwreck. The lawsuit names T&T Salvage, Hyundai Glovis (the owners of Golden Ray), GL NV24...
'It’s taken a very big toll:' Navy veteran battles months of summer heat with no A/C in North Florida
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Navy veteran on Jacksonville’s Westside has been battling the summer heat without the help of a basic necessity here in Florida - air conditioning. With a wife and three kids, this has gone past a comfort thing. Marcell Crisp needs to get his family cooled off for their health and safety.
Paying to soak up some rays: Holiday beachgoers embrace new paid parking in Atlantic Beach
ATLANTIC BEACH, Fla. — Folks looking to catch a few rays in Atlantic Beach over the long weekend had to crack open their wallets. This was the first holiday weekend since paid parking was implemented at two of the city's busiest beach access points. "We got here early and...
