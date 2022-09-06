ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Jacksonville Daily Record

ServPro franchise buys Cassat Avenue building for relocation

NAI Hallmark announced the sale of 750 Cassat Ave. in West Jacksonville to ServPro of Arlington/Jacksonville East for $3.26 million. NAI Hallmark Vice President Austin Kay represented the seller and John Cole with Foundry Commercial represented the buyer. The 32,198-square-foot building was developed in 1979. Beauty Max previously operated there.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Walgreen Co. sells two stores for a total of $11.9 million

Drugstore chain Walgreen Co. sold two Jacksonville properties Aug. 26 for a combined $11.9 million. The buyer is Los Angeles-based Corporate Partners Capital Group, through CP Thunder FS LLC. Walgreen sold its property at 14405 Beach Blvd. for $6.1 million and its 5990 Townsend Road site for $5.8 million. Corporate...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Former Gold Club, Henderson’s building will be demolished

A 40-year-old building that began as Henderson’s, one of the city’s first experiential restaurants, and then spent 24 years as a nightclub, is coming down. The city is reviewing a permit application for ELEV8 Demolition to demolish the closed building at 320 General Doolittle Drive north of Atlantic Boulevard in East Arlington.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Topaz Village in Ortega sells for $66 million

Two properties that make up the Topaz Villas at 5327 Timuquana Road sold for $66 million Sept. 7. Through Mission Springs JV 2019 LLC, Lynd Co. of San Antonio sold the apartments to NS Property Management of Fort Lauderdale, which bought the property through Villas at Ortega LP. Lynd bought...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Baby squirrels rescued in St. Johns County with help from Fire Rescue crew

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – Baby squirrels were rescued Wednesday in Ponte Vedra. Jordan Joseph, an event coordinator at Fantasy Farms on Roscoe Boulevard, told News4JAX that a baby squirrel fell about 45 feet out of its nest in a palm tree at Fantasy Farms, which is described as a small, exotic animal preserve and venue. Joseph said that earlier in the day, another squirrel was found dead, and they feared that it was the baby’s squirrel’s mother.
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Pet Supermarket to open in Arlington

Pet Supermarket is preparing to open what appears to be its 15th store in Northeast Florida. The city is reviewing a permit application for JH Contractors Inc. to renovate 6,000 square feet of space at 6999 Merrill Road in Dames Pointe Plaza for Pet Supermarket at an estimated cost of $500,000.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
