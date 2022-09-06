Read full article on original website
lostcoastoutpost.com
FIRE UPDATE: Smoky Conditions Will Continue in the Mornings; Fires Mostly Contained to Interior Burning
(Ammon – 11,465 acres; Campbell – 30,037 acres) Hot temperatures are expected to persist for the next several days. Although there has been no perimeter growth across the Ammon and Campbell fires for several days, interior burning of litter and heavier ground fuels across the forest floor will continue to produce smoke. The current stable weather conditions will keep the smoke from moving out of the area, so similar conditions are expected with the smoke accumulating along the Trinity River in the morning and lifting in the late afternoon each day. Firefighters continue to patrol the perimeter of the fire, coordinating with the Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) to identify the remaining hot areas near the control lines. Wildland crews are also continue to remove hazard trees that could impact the road systems throughout the fire area.
krcrtv.com
Arcata Fire District to reopen Mad River Station after two-year closure
ARCATA, Calif. — The Arcata Fire District is planning to reopen its Mad River station on Sept. 8 after closing the station's doors for two years. Mad River station closed back in April 2020 after staffing shortages affected the district. The failure of Measure R the month prior also factored into that decision.
kymkemp.com
Hwy 36 Closed After Truck Pulling a Trailer With Three Horses Caught Fire
A little after 5 p.m., a blue Dodge pickup pulling a horse trailer caught fire east of the junction with Hwy 3 around mile marker 32 on Hwy 36 in Trinity County. “All three occupants out,” Post Mountain Volunteer Fire Chief Astrid Dobo told us. “Three horses got out.”
kymkemp.com
[UPDATE 11 a.m.: Hose Lay Around the Fire] Fire Breaks Out This Morning West of Douglas City
Dozers and crews are on the site of a three to four acre fire burning west of Douglas City near Maxwell Creek Road in Trinity County which was discovered about 6:30 this morning. Multiple tankers and an air attack are streaming west from near Redding to stomp on this fire...
kymkemp.com
Reports of Shots Fired at a Bonfire Near Carlotta Led to a Tense Situation
A large number of sirens disturbed the peace of the small town of Carlotta last night. About 10:25 p.m., firefighters responding to the report of a debris fire on Fir Loop Court just east of Carlotta heard multiple shots being fired, according to the scanner. “We’d like to have [the...
kymkemp.com
Large Convoy East of Alderpoint
California Department of Fish and Game vehicles were spotted staging at the Pratt pull-out along Alderpoint Road just after 7 a.m. this morning, August September 8th. Travelers and residents witnessed the convoy passing the town of Alderpoint with additional unmarked vehicles and towing a skid-steer. The last confirmed sighting was near the Cal Fire Station on Alderpoint Road near the Hoaglin Road intersection.
kymkemp.com
Nursing Fawns Caught on Game Camera in Trinity County
A game camera near the Mad River along just east of the Trinity/Humboldt County line caught a doe with two nursing fawns. Thanks to RHBB reader, Christina Giltzow for the video.
North Coast Journal
Fatal Fire North of Eureka
Humboldt Bay Fire found the body of a dead man at a residential structure fire in the 5100 block of Woodland Way, a rural area off Myrtle Avenue north of Eureka, yesterday afternoon. According to a press release, the department was dispatched to a report of a structure fire at...
actionnewsnow.com
Redding woman dies in motorcycle crash on Highway 299
TRINITY COUNTY, Calif. - A 68-year-old Redding woman died in a motorcycle crash on Highway 299 in Trinity County on Monday, the CHP says. Officers said Sharon Thacker was riding a 2000 Honda Shadow Spirit west on Highway 299 at about 40 mph and was approaching a curve at Mile Post Marker 299 TRI 8.35.
kymkemp.com
Fire Between Scotia Mill and Hwy 101
About 4:20 p.m., multiple people called 911 reporting a fire on the southbound side of Hwy 101 near the Scotia Mill. Firefighters arrived at the scene and needed to close the southbound #2 lane to allow emergency vehicle to access the flames. Firefighters are getting a handle on the fire...
kymkemp.com
Emergency Personnel Respond to a Vehicle Vs. Motorcycle Traffic Collision; Unable to Locate Patient
Sirens pierced the usually quiet town of Redway following a traffic stop on Highway 101 that stopped southbound traffic. Just after CHP officers detained a suspect, two CHP officers left the scene to respond to a report of a traffic collision involving a motorcycle and vehicle. According to the CHP Traffic Incident Page, the accident, reported at 6:34 p.m. involved a grey Subaru and a white and green motorcycle, 2 to 3 miles on the Ettersburg Road, north of the Briceland Road junction.
kymkemp.com
Lost? Stolen? Ran Out of Juice?
About 11 this morning, someone parked this electric wheelchair on Redwood Drive in front of the Chevron gas station. It’s still there…. Some of the possible reasons for the lone scooter we’ve received include…. Was the vehicle abandoned after being stolen?. Could an intoxicated user have stumbled away?
kymkemp.com
CHP Deploy Spike Strip to Catch Wanted Man During High-Risk Traffic Stop
The traffic stop just north of the Garberville onramp that resulted in southbound traffic on Highway 101 being stopped as officers drew their weapons on a blue Fiat sedan was the result of a speeding driver failing to yield. We reached out to Jonathan Clevenger, CHP Public Information Officer for...
kymkemp.com
Wanted Man Arrested in Possession of Stolen Vehicle from Redding
This is a press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On Sept. 3, 2022, at about 7:18 a.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies on patrol on Highway...
North Coast Journal
Along the Historic Yurok Loop
No matter how many times I walk along the Yurok Loop, I never tire of it. Whether sunlight dapples the forest path or the leaves glisten from mist, it makes no difference; just seeing the little wooden bridge at the start of the trail makes my heart leap. The Yurok...
kymkemp.com
Fatal Motorcycle Crash on Hwy 299
Just after noon yesterday, a motorcycle crashed off Hwy 299 in the area of Burnt Ranch. The Trinity County Coroner responded to the scene after the rider was determined to be deceased. We should have more information today about the tragic accident. Please remember that information gathered from initial reports...
kymkemp.com
Man Arrested After Attempted Theft of Catalytic Converter at Luffenholtz Beach
This is a press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On Sept. 4, 2022, at about 8:20 a.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to Luffenholtz...
kymkemp.com
1 Death, 8 New Hospitalizations, Moderna Boosters Available Friday
Humboldt County Public Health reported today the death of a resident aged 80 or older. Eight new hospitalizations were also reported including a resident in their 30s, four in their 60s, one in their 70s and two aged 80 or older. An additional 158 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 were...
kymkemp.com
One With Major Injuries After 4-Wheeler Crashed Into Pickup Near Larabee Ranch Road Sunday Afternoon
A pickup and a 4-wheeler collided east of Holmes off of the 800 block of Larabee Ranch Road in Southern Humboldt about 3:40 p.m. Sunday. An ambulance and volunteer fire departments were requested to respond for one person with injuries. The ambulance took the patient to the hospital. The California...
kymkemp.com
Woman Clerk Assaulted in Eureka When Trying to Stop Thieves
Thieves fleeing with stolen goods assaulted a female clerk working at Pacific Outfitters off of 5th Street in Eureka. According to Aaron Ostrow, co-owner of Pacific Outfitters, “2 thieves ran out of our store with over $1000 of Patagonia apparel to a 1989 Nissan Pathfinder (seen in photo) that was staged behind our building. Last seen Southbound Myrtle Ave at 90 MPH.”
