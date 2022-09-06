ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eureka, CA

lostcoastoutpost.com

FIRE UPDATE: Smoky Conditions Will Continue in the Mornings; Fires Mostly Contained to Interior Burning

(Ammon – 11,465 acres; Campbell – 30,037 acres) Hot temperatures are expected to persist for the next several days. Although there has been no perimeter growth across the Ammon and Campbell fires for several days, interior burning of litter and heavier ground fuels across the forest floor will continue to produce smoke. The current stable weather conditions will keep the smoke from moving out of the area, so similar conditions are expected with the smoke accumulating along the Trinity River in the morning and lifting in the late afternoon each day. Firefighters continue to patrol the perimeter of the fire, coordinating with the Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) to identify the remaining hot areas near the control lines. Wildland crews are also continue to remove hazard trees that could impact the road systems throughout the fire area.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

Arcata Fire District to reopen Mad River Station after two-year closure

ARCATA, Calif. — The Arcata Fire District is planning to reopen its Mad River station on Sept. 8 after closing the station's doors for two years. Mad River station closed back in April 2020 after staffing shortages affected the district. The failure of Measure R the month prior also factored into that decision.
ARCATA, CA
kymkemp.com

Large Convoy East of Alderpoint

California Department of Fish and Game vehicles were spotted staging at the Pratt pull-out along Alderpoint Road just after 7 a.m. this morning, August September 8th. Travelers and residents witnessed the convoy passing the town of Alderpoint with additional unmarked vehicles and towing a skid-steer. The last confirmed sighting was near the Cal Fire Station on Alderpoint Road near the Hoaglin Road intersection.
ALDERPOINT, CA
North Coast Journal

Fatal Fire North of Eureka

Humboldt Bay Fire found the body of a dead man at a residential structure fire in the 5100 block of Woodland Way, a rural area off Myrtle Avenue north of Eureka, yesterday afternoon. According to a press release, the department was dispatched to a report of a structure fire at...
EUREKA, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Redding woman dies in motorcycle crash on Highway 299

TRINITY COUNTY, Calif. - A 68-year-old Redding woman died in a motorcycle crash on Highway 299 in Trinity County on Monday, the CHP says. Officers said Sharon Thacker was riding a 2000 Honda Shadow Spirit west on Highway 299 at about 40 mph and was approaching a curve at Mile Post Marker 299 TRI 8.35.
TRINITY COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

Fire Between Scotia Mill and Hwy 101

About 4:20 p.m., multiple people called 911 reporting a fire on the southbound side of Hwy 101 near the Scotia Mill. Firefighters arrived at the scene and needed to close the southbound #2 lane to allow emergency vehicle to access the flames. Firefighters are getting a handle on the fire...
SCOTIA, CA
kymkemp.com

Emergency Personnel Respond to a Vehicle Vs. Motorcycle Traffic Collision; Unable to Locate Patient

Sirens pierced the usually quiet town of Redway following a traffic stop on Highway 101 that stopped southbound traffic. Just after CHP officers detained a suspect, two CHP officers left the scene to respond to a report of a traffic collision involving a motorcycle and vehicle. According to the CHP Traffic Incident Page, the accident, reported at 6:34 p.m. involved a grey Subaru and a white and green motorcycle, 2 to 3 miles on the Ettersburg Road, north of the Briceland Road junction.
REDWAY, CA
kymkemp.com

Lost? Stolen? Ran Out of Juice?

About 11 this morning, someone parked this electric wheelchair on Redwood Drive in front of the Chevron gas station. It’s still there…. Some of the possible reasons for the lone scooter we’ve received include…. Was the vehicle abandoned after being stolen?. Could an intoxicated user have stumbled away?
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

Wanted Man Arrested in Possession of Stolen Vehicle from Redding

This is a press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On Sept. 3, 2022, at about 7:18 a.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies on patrol on Highway...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
North Coast Journal

Along the Historic Yurok Loop

No matter how many times I walk along the Yurok Loop, I never tire of it. Whether sunlight dapples the forest path or the leaves glisten from mist, it makes no difference; just seeing the little wooden bridge at the start of the trail makes my heart leap. The Yurok...
EUREKA, CA
kymkemp.com

Fatal Motorcycle Crash on Hwy 299

Just after noon yesterday, a motorcycle crashed off Hwy 299 in the area of Burnt Ranch. The Trinity County Coroner responded to the scene after the rider was determined to be deceased. We should have more information today about the tragic accident. Please remember that information gathered from initial reports...
BURNT RANCH, CA
kymkemp.com

Woman Clerk Assaulted in Eureka When Trying to Stop Thieves

Thieves fleeing with stolen goods assaulted a female clerk working at Pacific Outfitters off of 5th Street in Eureka. According to Aaron Ostrow, co-owner of Pacific Outfitters, “2 thieves ran out of our store with over $1000 of Patagonia apparel to a 1989 Nissan Pathfinder (seen in photo) that was staged behind our building. Last seen Southbound Myrtle Ave at 90 MPH.”
EUREKA, CA

