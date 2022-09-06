Read full article on original website
NDSU Volleyball Tournament Schedule Changes
FARGO, N.D. (NDSU Athletics) – Due to Northern Arizona not being able to play this week, the schedule for the upcoming NDSU Tournament has been changed. The Bison will face Chicago State on Friday at noon, before taking on Central Michigan at 7 p.m. NDSU will then host Montana State on Saturday at 10 a.m., which will be the only match the Bobcats will participate in during the tournament. Chicago State and Central Michigan will wrap up the tournament on Saturday at 12:30 p.m.
NDSU’s Mauch Named MVFC Offensive Lineman of the Week
ST. LOUIS – North Dakota State left tackle Cody Mauch was named Missouri Valley Football Conference Offensive Lineman of the Week by the league office Monday, Sept. 5. Mauch, a senior from Hankinson, N.D., played 33 snaps in North Dakota State’s 56-14 win over Drake with no sacks, quarterback pressures or tackles for loss allowed, and graded out with 12 plus-physical plays.
Hearing held in Bismarck to discuss teaching of critical race theory
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFGO) – Last year, Gov. Doug Burgum signed a bill banning the teaching of critical race theory in K-12 schools. During a Department of Public Instruction (DPI) hearing in Bismarck, supporters of that measure, including Republican State Rep. Jim Kasper of Fargo and recent Fargo City Commission candidate Jodi Plecity said it’s not enough.
Citizens, city workers appeal to City Commission for contraceptive coverage
FARGO (KFGO) – Fire fighters, librarians, and citizens lined up to speak at last night’s City Commission meeting and demand that Fargo revise its health insurance plan to include contraceptive coverage. Amber Emery, a 13-year veteran librarian at the Fargo Public Library, read a letter signed by a...
Man accused of robbing downtown Fargo bar also suspect in Moorhead stick up
FARGO (KFGO) – Rooters Bar in downtown Fargo was robbed at gunpoint late Tuesday night and late Wed. afternoon Moorhead Police said the same man is also a suspect in a robbery in that city earlier Tuesday night. Fargo Police say at 11:40, officers responded to the 100 block...
No charges against ND Highway Patrol trooper in July shooting
FARGO (KFGO) – Cass County State’s Attorney Birch Burdick has cleared a state trooper of a crime in the shooting of a man during a July crime spree in south Fargo. Burdick said his review of the investigation into the July 19 shooting of Maichael Yousa showed that Yousa displayed unpredictable, erratic and dangerous behavior and that North Dakota Highway Patrol Trooper Miles Rhonemus “could reasonably conclude Yousa posed an immediate threat to public safety and the trooper.”
One person arrested in custody after high-speed pursuit and search
MOORHEAD (KFGO) – A multi-jurisdictional pursuit and search led to four men being taken into custody in Moorhead overnight. At 9:19pm Wednesday, Fargo Police responded to a call at an apartment building in the 3100 block of 32nd St. S. after shots were fired into an empty, stolen vehicle. No one was injured in the shooting. Three men in dark clothing were seen leaving the area and officers set up surveillance at a nearby apartment building where two individuals known to Fargo police live. A woman approached the officers and said that men fitting the description of those who were seen leaving the shooting had gone into the building. Moments later, four men exited the building and ignored verbal police commands to stop, and sped away in a black SUV without its lights on. The SUV was spotted by another FPD officer who responded and followed it into Moorhead.
Name of man found dead in downtown Fargo man released, suspect still at large
FARGO (KFGO) – Police have released the name of a man found dead in downtown Fargo last month. The body of 53-year-old Cirilo Contreras, with no permanent address, was found in the 50 block of Broadway on August 15. Police were able to notify his brother of the death.
Suspect in Moorhead liquor store armed robbery sought by police
MOORHEAD (KFGO) – Moorhead police are looking for a man wanted for the armed robbery of the Bottle Shoppe at 1313 1st Avenue North. Police said the robber entered the store shortly before 8 p.m. Tuesday displayed a handgun and demanded money. He fled the scene on a bike with an undisclosed amount of cash. The employee was not hurt.
