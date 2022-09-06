Read full article on original website
mercedcountytimes.com
Elks Lodge attracts competition at first-ever event
The Merced Elks Lodge held their first ever event Chili Cook-Off and Cornhole Tournament at the Elks RV Park in Merced. There were about 15 teams cooking up their best chili and 25 teams of Cornhole contestants throwing their best shots of flying bags. The event was more than a...
mercedcountytimes.com
Mayor Serratto enjoys spotlight at fundraising event
Merced Mayor Matthew Serratto was the center of attention at the Mayor’s Ball last Friday Aug. 26 at Ravello’s Restaurant in downtown Merced. The “black tie” event attracted some 250 special guests who helped raise $20,000 for the D Street Shelter, the local American Legion and several other area non-profits in the community. The celebration was hosted and organized the Merced County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.
mercedcountytimes.com
Nice surprises at car show to celebrate Atwater’s birth
Atwater continued to celebrate its 100th anniversary last Saturday, and part of the fun was a neat old car show near the Bloss House. Close to two dozen vintage vehicles were parked in the shade next to the historic dwelling. Some of them were familiar to me but there were a couple of nice surprises as well.
WATCH: Video of ‘disturbing event’ between FUSD principal, student
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A video of an altercation between a Fresno Unified principal and a student. In what Fresno Unified officials called a disturbing event and graphic potentially triggering footage was released Thursday. Fresno Unified Superintendent Bob Nelson said, the former principal of Wolters Elementary School, Brian Vollhardt, joined a small group of students […]
What to do if you find an abandoned shopping cart?
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An interesting pet peeve of mine is shopping carts not being returned to their proper locations. This can sometimes cause trouble with parking as well as make an employee’s job longer in order to retrieve the carts all over the parking lot. Then there is the ever-growing problem of stolen carts […]
mercedcountytimes.com
Hundreds of students attend FFA Ice Cream Social
Over 400 Atwater High School agriculture students and FFA members participated in the annual FFA Ice Cream Social last week during Back-To-School festivities. The purpose of this events was to promote the high school’s agriculture program and the numerous academic, personal growth, leadership, and social activities and events scheduled for the upcoming school year.
Valley 6-year-old had to spend 2 hours in hot bus with broken AC, mom says
A Merced County mother says her special-needs first grader sat on a school bus with no air conditioning for more than two hours on Tuesday in the middle of a brutal heat wave.
San Benito County Community Action Agency Board offering AC Units for low-income households
HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV)- With the extreme heat inland, the San Benito County Community Action Board is loaning out portable AC units without costs. It's on a first-come, first serve basis. The program hopes to help those who need it most. People like the elderly with health conditions or low-income households. There are 51 portable ACs, The post San Benito County Community Action Agency Board offering AC Units for low-income households appeared first on KION546.
Bakersfield Californian
Valley Plaza says work continues on furniture store at former Sears
The signs have come down and there's no sign of activity from outside the store, but evidently it's too soon to count out the Fresno-based furniture retailer that leased space last year at the former Sears location at Valley Plaza. A mall representative said Wednesday that work continues on the...
Pony Car Stamps and Car Show
On Friday, September 16th the US postal service is holding a special event in honor of the Pony Car Commemorative Stamp release at the Graffiti USA Classic Car Museum in Modesto, CA. Open to the general public from 10 AM-4 PM, attendees of this community event will have the opportunity to purchase limited edition USPS Pony Car Forever Stamp commemorative merchandise and stamps.
Historic heat wave sweeps Valley, but cooldown on the horizon
During the Labor Day holiday weekend and beyond, Valley cities Fresno, Merced and Hanford saw record-breaking heat, setting new records for high maximum temperatures.
No AC is forcing this Fresno school to release early
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – HVAC issues at a Fresno Unified school forced the early release of students on Tuesday. The move comes as Central Valley temperatures are expected to reach 113 degrees. Fresno Unified officials confirm that Starr Elementary School in northwest Fresno was releasing students ahead of schedule due to the high temperatures in […]
mercedcountytimes.com
Murder victim left clues to prosecute historic case
In 1972, Mary Jo Bennett, a Merced County resident, disappeared without a trace, never to be seen alive again. Her disappearance and the subsequent prosecution of her husband, Timothy Bennett, for murder resulted in the most famous criminal case in Merced County history. The prosecution of Bennett for first-degree murder...
lbhspawprint.com
New Teacher Joins Math Department For Integrated 3 Class
The Los Banos School District faced new hires across all campuses for the 2022-2023 school year. As a new Integrated 3 math teacher, Mr. Anthony Regalado joins the high school staff. Mr. Regalado turned to teaching as a career because when he was a student, he liked some of his...
Automatic license plate readers are watching you in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities have a variety of different methods to preserve the law. One of those tools is one that you’ve probably been exposed to daily is the automated license plate recognition system (ALPR). ALPR systems will automatically take a picture of a vehicle and its license plate. Then, using optical character recognition […]
Family displaced from northwest Fresno home due to garage fire
Fresno Fire crews contained the flames to the garage but the electric car inside was badly damaged.
mercedcountytimes.com
De Anda returns for Dist. 2 race to bring civility back to Council
The race for District 2 and the big chunk of South Merced that comes with it officially became a two-person competition recently as former Merced Mayor Mike Murphy gave his blessing to Ronnie De Anda, a long-time resident who is now throwing his hat in the ring for a second time.
benitolink.com
Vehicle fatally strikes 7-year-old pedestrian
Fourth Street east of Graf Road lacks sidewalks until the Save N Shop gas station. Photo by Juliana Luna. This article was written by BenitoLink intern Kinsey Canez. On Sept. 5, around 7:55 p.m., a vehicle traveling eastbound on Fourth Street in Hollister struck and killed a pedestrian near the Graf Road intersection.
Police searching for 3 in connection to northwest Fresno home invasion
Fresno police are searching for three men involved in a home invasion robbery in northwest Fresno.
Evacuation orders issued for Fork Fire in Madera County
MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A new wildfire burning in Madera County has now forced evacuation orders to be issued for some residents. As of Wednesday night, the Fork Fire has reached 400 acres with no reported containment. The Madera County Sheriff’s Office has issued evacuation orders for the following areas: Road 225 between Road […]
