eatitandlikeit.com
Treylor Park’s Pizza Party coming to Savannah’s Victorian District
Ironically enough, it was just this week, while enjoying a pie at Savannah’s most underrated pizza spot-Big Bon Bodega-that I had a friend mention that Savannah had become over-saturated with pizza. Now we’ve got a couple more in the pipeline. Last week we shared that Squirrel’s Pizza had announced...
Ga. drowning victim was key figure in trial that inspired “Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil”
SAVANNAH, Ga. — A Georgia man who drowned has been identified as a prominent attorney involved in the court case that inspired the book and film “Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil.”. Authorities said Deppish Kirkland died in a boating accident in Bear Creek on Lake...
wfxg.com
Garden City's growing problem
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Sidewalks, easements, cemeteries, and other public areas in Richmond County are seeing overgrowth of grass, weeds, and bamboo. Augusta resident Essie Harden says vegetation has grown from the unkempt easement behind her house and into the fence, causing damage to her property. She says, not only has a limb fallen from a tree onto a building in her yard, but some brush got so heavy it broke through a fence. She says she is fearful of snakes and other pests taking up residence just beyond her property line, so she attempted to do something about it.
WJCL
United Way of the Coastal Empire kicks off 2022 campaign to help families in need
SAVANNAH, Ga. — The United Way of the Coastal Empire is kicking off its 2022 campaign to help families in need throughout coastal Georgia. Learn more about the fall campaign and how to give here. “There is no success without teamwork,” said Campaign Chair Cindy Robinett. “It takes all...
WJCL
WJCL Editorial: Biz-Pitch Savannah puts the spotlight on area entrepreneurs
SAVANNAH, Ga. — You know the days after Labor Day mark the end of summer and a transition to the fall. This week our editorial board recognized right now is when the literal freight train of holiday sales are starting. The fourth quarter is just a few weeks away,...
wtoc.com
Are you prepared for hurricane peak season?
BULLOCH, Ga. (WTOC) - The wrath of a hurricane can stretch far beyond our coast. As we hit the peak of hurricane season, emergency agencies urge everyone to prepare and be ready. Emergency planners, even in inland counties, say you need to prepare before a hurricane sets its sights on...
Curtis Deal’s Westside Grocery was the end of a wonderful era in Bulloch
Curtis and Caroline Deal’s Westside Grocery holds a special place in the hearts of many who grew up in or ever lived in the Westside Community of Bulloch County. Although Curtis died at the age of 82 in 2021, his death and the subsequent death of his locally famous Westside Grocery continues to impact this community.
yourislandnews.com
Future of Port Royal development project uncertain
Board denies request for variance to protect massive live oak. For the second time in recent months, a tree is at the center of efforts by Port Royal residents to squash, or at least alter, a development project. At least for the moment, those efforts appear to have been successful.
September 2022 Happenings in Hilton Head and Bluffton
Curated events this month include an iconic shrimp festival, a beach cleanup and a must see musical. Click to read more. Enjoy local markets, festivals, music, art and more.Curated by Local Life.
wtoc.com
Fewer crowds seen on Tybee Island over Labor Day weekend
TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Labor Day weekend usually means scarce parking and packed crowds on Tybee Island though some beachgoers are saying those things haven’t been as big of a problem this weekend. “You wouldn’t be able to walk normally. So I think the weather did put a...
wtoc.com
Police searching for missing Savannah teen
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department is searching for a missing teenager. According to police, 13-year-old Kelyn Glover was last seen on Wednesday, Sept. 7 in the 5500 block of Betty Drive. Glover is 5-foot-6, weighs approximately 96 pounds. She was possibly wearing a purple hoodie and multi-colored...
WJCL
South Carolina's superintendent of education presents millions of dollars to Hampton County Schools
HAMPTON, S.C. — School expansion funds are coming to Hampton County School District as they receive millions of dollars from the state's superintendent. It was a big day for Hampton County School District as they receive $52 million to go toward infrastructure. State superintendent of education, Molly Spearman, presented...
Community rallies behind Beaufort County family who lost baby boy
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — The community is coming together to help the family of a Beaufort County boy who died in a tragic accident last week. Mason, Henley, 3, was found dead in a pond behind the Shadow Moss community after he was reported missing Wednesday. The family had recently moved to the area. […]
WJCL
Police in Bluffton issue warning after sightings of 8-foot alligator
BLUFFTON, S.C. — Police are warning people to stay alert following sightings of an 8-foot alligator in Old Town Bluffton. Officers say they've received reports of the alligator near the Calhoun Street Dock. That's not far from the Church of the Cross, Oyster Factory Park and Pritchard Park. Police...
2 Officers Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Savannah (Savannah, GA)
The Savannah Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash that injured two officers. The crash happened at Whiteaker Street and Victory Drive Tuesday night at around 7 p.m.
wtoc.com
Injuries reported after crash with entrapment on Robert Smalls Pkwy., Shadow Moss Dr.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) -The Burton Fire District, the City of Beaufort/Town of Port Royal Fire Department and Beaufort County EMS responded to a two vehicle crash on Robert Smalls Parkway and Shadow Moss Drive on Thursday morning. Just after 8 a.m. emergency crews arrived on scene to the crash...
wtoc.com
Public feedback opportunities for I-95 project in Jasper Co.
JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - The Labor Day travel has come to a close and that means Tuesday morning, construction and lane closures starts back up after pausing for the holiday. Jasper County has a big construction project coming to the area. We won’t see any orange barrels out here...
Pizza Marketplace
Blaze Pizza inks multi-unit deals, opens campus location
Blaze Pizza has inked several deals to broaden the brand's presence across the South and Northeast. This includes Georgia with three restaurants in the Savannah area and its first locations in Main, and with three restaurants to be developed across Westbrook, Brunswick and Portland. Additionally, Blaze opened a nontraditional restaurant location on the Tarleton University campus, according to a press release.
WJCL
Dry and hot today but rain is on the way. Tracking two hurricanes
Savannah, Ga. (WJCL)- The hot and humid weather will continue today. It’s looking mainly dry throughout the day with spotty showers possible after 2 pm. Highs are going to be in the lower-90s for most areas and upper-80s at the beach. Feels-like temperature will be near 100˚ throughout the afternoon.
Savannah man drowns in Lake Jackson over weekend
JACKSON, Ga. (WSAV) — An elderly Savannah man died after he fell overboard and drowned in a Georgia lake early Sunday morning. Georgia Department of Natural Resources (DNR) said 72-year-old Deppish Kirkland fell overboard in Bear Creek around 2:30 a.m. DNR says the man was riding on the gunwale of a Sea Hunt Center console […]
