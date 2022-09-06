ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Effingham County, GA

eatitandlikeit.com

Treylor Park’s Pizza Party coming to Savannah’s Victorian District

Ironically enough, it was just this week, while enjoying a pie at Savannah’s most underrated pizza spot-Big Bon Bodega-that I had a friend mention that Savannah had become over-saturated with pizza. Now we’ve got a couple more in the pipeline. Last week we shared that Squirrel’s Pizza had announced...
SAVANNAH, GA
wfxg.com

Garden City's growing problem

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Sidewalks, easements, cemeteries, and other public areas in Richmond County are seeing overgrowth of grass, weeds, and bamboo. Augusta resident Essie Harden says vegetation has grown from the unkempt easement behind her house and into the fence, causing damage to her property. She says, not only has a limb fallen from a tree onto a building in her yard, but some brush got so heavy it broke through a fence. She says she is fearful of snakes and other pests taking up residence just beyond her property line, so she attempted to do something about it.
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
City
Guyton, GA
Effingham County, GA
Business
County
Effingham County, GA
Local
Georgia Industry
Local
Georgia Business
wtoc.com

Are you prepared for hurricane peak season?

BULLOCH, Ga. (WTOC) - The wrath of a hurricane can stretch far beyond our coast. As we hit the peak of hurricane season, emergency agencies urge everyone to prepare and be ready. Emergency planners, even in inland counties, say you need to prepare before a hurricane sets its sights on...
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
yourislandnews.com

Future of Port Royal development project uncertain

Board denies request for variance to protect massive live oak. For the second time in recent months, a tree is at the center of efforts by Port Royal residents to squash, or at least alter, a development project. At least for the moment, those efforts appear to have been successful.
PORT ROYAL, SC
wtoc.com

Fewer crowds seen on Tybee Island over Labor Day weekend

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Labor Day weekend usually means scarce parking and packed crowds on Tybee Island though some beachgoers are saying those things haven’t been as big of a problem this weekend. “You wouldn’t be able to walk normally. So I think the weather did put a...
TYBEE ISLAND, GA
wtoc.com

Police searching for missing Savannah teen

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department is searching for a missing teenager. According to police, 13-year-old Kelyn Glover was last seen on Wednesday, Sept. 7 in the 5500 block of Betty Drive. Glover is 5-foot-6, weighs approximately 96 pounds. She was possibly wearing a purple hoodie and multi-colored...
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Police in Bluffton issue warning after sightings of 8-foot alligator

BLUFFTON, S.C. — Police are warning people to stay alert following sightings of an 8-foot alligator in Old Town Bluffton. Officers say they've received reports of the alligator near the Calhoun Street Dock. That's not far from the Church of the Cross, Oyster Factory Park and Pritchard Park. Police...
BLUFFTON, SC
wtoc.com

Public feedback opportunities for I-95 project in Jasper Co.

JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - The Labor Day travel has come to a close and that means Tuesday morning, construction and lane closures starts back up after pausing for the holiday. Jasper County has a big construction project coming to the area. We won’t see any orange barrels out here...
JASPER COUNTY, SC
Pizza Marketplace

Blaze Pizza inks multi-unit deals, opens campus location

Blaze Pizza has inked several deals to broaden the brand's presence across the South and Northeast. This includes Georgia with three restaurants in the Savannah area and its first locations in Main, and with three restaurants to be developed across Westbrook, Brunswick and Portland. Additionally, Blaze opened a nontraditional restaurant location on the Tarleton University campus, according to a press release.
GEORGIA STATE
WJCL

Dry and hot today but rain is on the way. Tracking two hurricanes

Savannah, Ga. (WJCL)- The hot and humid weather will continue today. It’s looking mainly dry throughout the day with spotty showers possible after 2 pm. Highs are going to be in the lower-90s for most areas and upper-80s at the beach. Feels-like temperature will be near 100˚ throughout the afternoon.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Savannah man drowns in Lake Jackson over weekend

JACKSON, Ga. (WSAV) — An elderly Savannah man died after he fell overboard and drowned in a Georgia lake early Sunday morning. Georgia Department of Natural Resources (DNR) said 72-year-old Deppish Kirkland fell overboard in Bear Creek around 2:30 a.m. DNR says the man was riding on the gunwale of a Sea Hunt Center console […]
SAVANNAH, GA

