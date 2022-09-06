Read full article on original website
My Hero Academia Cosplay Gets Midnight Ready for Season 6 Spotlight
My Hero Academia will be bringing all of its heroes to the frontline with a major new war against the villains coming in the next season of the anime, and one awesome cosplay is highlighting Midnight ahead of her Season 6 return! The sixth season of the series will be taking on the Paranormal Liberation Front War arc from Kohei Horikoshi's original manga series, and this was the most intense war of the series to date. It's such a big deal that even the final arc of the series is still feeling its effects, and there's no telling how it's going to hit the anime's future either.
Hasbro Reveals Power Rangers Brand Panel for Pulse Con 2022
The 2022 edition of Hasbro Pulse Con is right around the corner, and Hasbro just revealed that Power Rangers will be joining the festivities with a special Power Rangers Brand Panel. Power Rangers will join other brands like Marvel, Star Wars, Indiana Jones, NERF, Fortnite, Starting Lineup, Magic The Gathering, G.I. Joe, Transformers, and Avalon Hill, and the event will take place on September 30th and October 1st. The full panel schedule hasn't been revealed yet, so we're not sure which date the Power Rangers Panel will take place on, but we'll keep you posted when that information is released.
Demon Slayer Cosplay Unleashes Iguro's Breathing Style
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba has taken a backseat as of late, but don't go thinking the series has put down its guard. The manga might be over, but the story lives on thanks to its hugely popular anime. In fact, season three is in the works right now, and it promises to bring some new Hashira to the table. And to prepare, one cosplayer is going viral thanks to their stunning take on Iguro Obanai.
PS5 System Update Adds Highly Requested Features and Settings
A new PlayStation 5 system software update is officially live as of earlier today. The new PS5 system update brings a bunch of highly requested features out of beta, which was released a couple of months back, for everyone globally with one of the PlayStation consoles. That includes, but is not limited to, 1440p HDMI video output support, the ability to create "gamelists" which are basically folders, and more.
Twitch Is Dropping a Beloved Feature for Viewers and Streamers
Twitch is dropping one of its most beloved features, but the reasoning does make some sense. Twitch is one of the most dominant platforms on the internet, even for non-gamers. Although it started as a place for people to stream their games and is still widely used for that very reason, it has become a general live streaming platform. Talk shows, game shows, movie watch parties, and more all help fill out the wide variety of streams available on the platform and as Twitch continues to grow, the platform is trying to find ways to highlight creators. One of the ways that Twitch previously supported this was by allowing streamers to host another creator, basically letting their viewers watch another stream without leaving their channel.
House of the Dragon Suffers Its First Ratings Loss After Episode 3
House of the Dragon has enjoyed some spectacular viewership numbers over its first two episodes, but the streak couldn't last forever. Nielsen ratings reports are now coming in, and they mark the first ever ratings decline for House of the Dragon since the show premiered on August 21st. According to reports, House of the Dragon's viewership fell by 28.6% – or 1 million cable viewers – after Episode 3, resulting in approximately 2.5 million viewers tuning in across the four cable airings of the show on Sunday night. Previously, House of the Dragon had seen a 9.4% increase from 3.2M viewers for Episode 1, to 3.5M viewers for Episode 2.
Modern Warfare 2 Trailer Confirms Return of Dreaded Weapon
It appears one of the Call of Duty series' most feared weapons is set to return in Modern Warfare II — the Riot Shield. The series mainstay was spotted in a recently released Campaign Early Access teaser, just about confirming that the offering will be an equipable weapon in MW2 and Warzone 2.0.
Morbius Now On Netflix
Morbius is finally streaming on Netflix and people are going to crowd in to keep the memes alive. The Jared Leto superhero movie has been widely discussed on social media. In fact, there was so much chatter surrounding Morbius that Sony made the decision to re-release it into theaters after a variety of jokes made the Internet one big joke about "Morbin' Time." Now, the film is sure to bring in some new eyeballs because of the low entry price of Netflix. It's curious to see a movie absolutely dominate online spaces, but also be refused success at the box office. Maybe the future of Leto's vampire will be on a streaming service of some sort. For those wanting to take the plunge into the world of neon-hued artificial blood, you can boot up the app right now and get yourself up to speed.
Xbox Game Pass Reveals First Wave of September Games
Xbox revealed this week the first batch of Xbox Game Pass games coming to consoles and the PC platform in September with eight new additions revealed in all. It's quite the eclectic group of games, too, with everything from simulation games to DC titles and rhythm-based shooters included in the mix. The games announced this week will start getting right now on Tuesday and will continue until about halfway through the month at which point we'll hear of more games planned for the rest of September.
Rings of Power Just Introduced a Key Element of Lord of the Rings Mythology
Spoilers follow for this week's episode of The Rings of Power! We knew that The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power would tie into J.R.R. Tolkien's original trilogy by virtue of being set thousands of years beforehand, and showcasing the creation of the titular rings, but the series is moving pretty fast in terms of getting all those pieces in the right place. This week's new episode of the series just introduced a major piece of The Lord of the Rings puzzle and it did it so quickly that you may not have even noticed.
Disney+'s National Treasure: Edge of History Images Reveal Nic Cage Connection
History lesson: which treasure does Benjamin Franklin Gates (Nic Cage) use to read a hidden message on the Declaration of Independence in National Treasure? Along with Riley Poole (Justin Bartha) and Abigail Chase (Diane Kruger), the treasure hunter and cryptologist uses a Benjamin Franklin invention giving him "the vision to see the treasured past": an ocular device with multi-colored x-ray lenses. Revealing a secret clue on the back of the Declaration, the glasses lead the trio to Trinity Church, and ultimately the location of the long-lost Templar treasure.
Alien #1 Review: A Slow Start to the Stagnated Sci-Fi Series
One of the last major narratives set within the world of Alien was Alien: Covenant back in 2017, which came from the director of the original film, Ridley Scott. Now that Disney has acquired the rights to the franchise, fans have been hoping for new stories set within that world, and while a variety of smaller publishers have released Alien comics, the series' return in the pages of a Marvel Comics title had anticipation high for what it could mean for the mythos. While the second edition of Alien #1 from Marvel is far from exceptional, it does get readers off to a steady start, with its future potentially leaving the opportunity to deliver the sci-fi storyline that fans so desperately deserve.
Star Wars: The Mandalorian Metallic Boba Fett Funko Pop and Tee Pack Is Up for Pre-Order
Just in time for Disney+ Day and the 2022 D23 Expo, Funko has opened up pre-orders for the Star Wars: The Mandalorian Boba Fett Pop and Tee pack here at Entertainment Earth for $29.99 in sizes small to x-large (free shipping on US orders of $39+ using the code FALLFREE22). Just use the dropdown to pick your size, and keep in mind that x-large and large will likely be the first to go.
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery Teaser Revealed by Netflix
Knives Out was released back in 2019 and became an instant classic. Mystery fans instantly fell in love with Daniel Craig's Benoit Blanc, and the movie earned writer/director Rian Johnson an Oscar nomination for Best Original Screenplay. Later this year, Netflix is releasing the highly-anticipated follow-up, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. The movie will see the return of Craig with a whole new cast of characters. Fans were recently treated to some fun photos from the movie, but we've yet to get a trailer. However, it looks like a new teaser is coming tomorrow!
Xbox Announces New Home Screen and UI Changes
Xbox has announced it is giving users a new home screen and making various changes to the UI. The home screen of a console is one of the most important features. It sets the tone for the feeling and aesthetic the console is going to offer, it is key to quickly and efficiently deliver information and making things like games, movies, and other apps easily accessible. Xbox has had a number of iconic home screens dating back to the original Xbox, but things really made an impact with the Blades dashboard on Xbox 360 and all of the subsequent evolutions that followed. All of the Xbox consoles have launched with new, premium, flashy home screens with the exception of the Xbox Series X, it's virtually identical to the Xbox One's current home screen.
Amazon Changed Rings of Power's Release Time and Fans Are Furious
Despite Amazon Prime Video setting specific Friday release dates for all of its feature films and TV shows like The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, most fans have gotten used to the early drops from the streamer. Take The Rings of Power for example, the series was long earmarked for a September 2 release date but actually debuted its first two episodes a little earlier on the evening of September 1st. Now having trained its audiences, and the most die-hard of fans, that episodes will be available early, Prime Video has actually pulled back on that as episode 3 of The Rings of Power is nowhere to be found, and fans are noticing.
Disney's Live-Action Pinocchio Rotten Tomatoes Score Is Out
Disney's Pinocchio has a a Rotten Tomatoes score as the movie released on Disney+ Day. Right now, the Tom Hanks picture sits at 37% on the Tomatometer and audience score for the film is hovering at 49%. Some of this may be due to the fact there are two Pinocchio projects out there in the wild. But, maybe people weren't as enchanted as Disney might have hoped. At any rate, there's going to be a lot of Disney+ content sharing the spotlight this weekend. Thor: Love and Thunder is actually on Disney+ today as a part of the celebration. Also taking a lot of eyeballs away from the small puppet is the surprise BTS concert film that launched on the streaming platform today. So, there's just a really crowded landscape on Disney+ alone. (That's before even getting to other streamers like Netflix or HBO Max for the weekend.)
New PlayStation Plus Free Games for September Now Available
The new PlayStation Plus free games for September 2022 have finally arrived. These are just the regular monthly free games as the PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium game catalog update will arrive later in September. As previously revealed, the new titles available at all levels of PlayStation Plus from Essential up through Premium this month include Need for Speed Heat, Granblue Fantasy: Versus, and Toem.
Daredevil Star Rosario Dawson Breaks Silence on Series Return to Disney+
Daredevil is returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe once more. After appearing in the DefendersVerse world of shows, Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock appeared for a single scene in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Soon, he'll have an extended appearance in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law and shortly after that, he'll get his own 18-episode Disney+ series in Daredevil: Born Again. Both Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio have been confirmed to return for the series, seemingly suggesting the character's initial series that first appeared on Netflix is the same continuity as the rest of the Marvel Studios franchise.
The Limited Edition Gucci Xbox Series X Is The Most Expensive Xbox Ever Made
As long as companies make and sell products, there will be endorsements, limited editions, and insanely high retail price tags — even if said endorsements or limited edition products make absolutely no sense whatsoever. In November 2021, the House of Gates hooked up with the House of Gucci to drop one of the least needed iterations of the Xbox to ever hit the market... which also happened to be the most expensive version of the über-popular gaming console ever made. What made this an even bigger head-scratcher was, at the time, just finding a regular ol' (albeit new) Xbox Series X was like buying the winning Mega Millions lotto ticket while finding the pot of gold at the end of a rainbow. And this was almost a year after its initial release to the public!
