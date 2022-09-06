ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hemet, CA

Brush fire torches homes in Hemet, California; hundreds evacuated

By Marc Sternfield, Iman Palm
 3 days ago

Firefighters in Riverside County battled a rapidly spreading brush fire in Hemet that destroyed several homes and forced the evacuation of many others in the southeast part of the city.

The “Fairview Fire” had burned approximately 500 acres around Fairview Ave. and Bautista Canyon Road as of 5 p.m. Monday, according to Cal Fire .

Sky5 aerial footage showed several structures ablaze, including at least six homes and several outbuildings.

Evacuations were ordered for approximately 1,500 homes south of Stetson Avenue, north of Cactus Valley Road, and east of State Street.

An evacuation center was established at Tahquitz High School at 4425 Titan Trail.

Helicopters and planes were battling the fire from above as ground crews attempted to protect structures and dig containment lines below.

Fire crews are contending with not only the challenging terrain, smoke, and flames, but also triple-digit heat. The mercury reached 105 degrees in Hemet Monday afternoon.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Tap here for an interactive evacuations map

A home burns during the Fairview Fire. Sept. 5, 2022. (KTLA)
Hansel Gadberry
3d ago

they need to catch the people lighting them then prosecute and not slap their hand

#Brush Fire#The Fairview Fire#Tahquitz High School
