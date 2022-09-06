Cleotha Abston had abducted someone prior to this. That person was lucky enough to get away. This guy should have been in prison. Thinking and praying for the family. This is so sad.
Her family needs to sue the HELL out of the buildings management for allowing these two, with criminal backgrounds, to live there. The guy was sexually harassing women and girls in the complex for a long time. Why was this waste of space not dealt with by management?? Why weren't they evicted??
I just hope they find the lady and I hope she’s alive..My aunt was kidnapped in the 1940s and she never was found that’s a terrible feeling to never find the body😢😢
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Billionaire Heiress, Eliza Fletcher, Murdered. Will Women Ever Truly Be Able to Go About Their Lives in Peace?justpene50Memphis, TN
Advocacy Group Endorses Fulmer for Collierville AldermanAdvocate AndyCollierville, TN
Early morning Jogger Eliza Fletcher's abductor s in custody in MemphisCheryl E PrestonMemphis, TN
Remembering Elvis Presley 45 Years After His Tragic DeathHerbie J PilatoMemphis, TN
Football: Former player Williamson charged with robbery, kidnappingThe LanternMemphis, TN
Related
‘Memphis is tired’: News reporter breaks down during broadcast on shooting spree that left 4 dead and 3 wounded
4 dead, 3 wounded in 'senseless murder rampage' across Memphis that forced residents inside
Eliza Fletcher’s Loved Ones Release Video After Police Confirm Her Body Was Found
Body found in Tennessee confirmed as missing jogger Eliza Fletcher
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Man suspected in multiple shooting across Memphis arrested, police say
'I'm still enraged': Friend of victim reacts to arrest of suspect in Memphis shooting spree
Police say they have found the remains of missing jogger Eliza Fletcher
Man wanted for shooting rampage across Memphis in custody
RELATED PEOPLE
Billionaire Heiress Eliza Fletcher Confirmed Dead After Being Kidnapped During a Jog in Memphis
19-year-old arrested after fatally shooting at least 4, injuring multiple in Memphis
Man charged with killing Memphis jogger held without bond
Memphis police ID body of abducted jogger Eliza Fletcher
IN THIS ARTICLE
Body of missing jogger Eliza Fletcher identified
Authorities discover body not far from where Memphis jogger went missing
Sandals help authorities track down Eliza Fletcher abduction suspect
2 children in critical condition after shooting, MPD says
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Police: Gunmen carjack vehicle with man in backseat
Help Identify This SUV Allegedly Involved in Memphis Abduction This Morning
Second woman’s body found near Memphis cemetery
Man gets kidnapper’s gun and shoots him, police say
NBC News
The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 155