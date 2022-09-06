ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mrs. T
3d ago

Cleotha Abston had abducted someone prior to this. That person was lucky enough to get away. This guy should have been in prison. Thinking and praying for the family. This is so sad.

Kenny Boy
3d ago

Her family needs to sue the HELL out of the buildings management for allowing these two, with criminal backgrounds, to live there. The guy was sexually harassing women and girls in the complex for a long time. Why was this waste of space not dealt with by management?? Why weren't they evicted??

AquilaMonroe Clark
3d ago

I just hope they find the lady and I hope she’s alive..My aunt was kidnapped in the 1940s and she never was found that’s a terrible feeling to never find the body😢😢

The Associated Press

Man charged with killing Memphis jogger held without bond

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee judge revoked bond Wednesday for a man charged with killing a Memphis woman who was abducted during a pre-dawn run near a university campus. Cleotha Abston, who told a Shelby County judge he prefers to be referred to as Cleotha Henderson, will be held without bond on charges including first-degree murder in the kidnapping and slaying of Eliza Fletcher, 34. General Sessions Judge Louis Montesi had ordered him held on $510,000 bond Tuesday on charges of especially aggravated kidnapping, tampering with evidence, theft and fraud. Henderson had faced only those charges before police on Tuesday identified a body found a day earlier behind a vacant duplex as Fletcher. He was then charged with first-degree murder and made his first court appearance on that charge Wednesday. The judge said the name change to Henderson would be placed in the court record.
NBC News

Body of missing jogger Eliza Fletcher identified

A body found during the investigation into the disappearance of Eliza Fletcher, a 34-year-old woman who was abducted during a run Friday morning, has been confirmed as the missing jogger, authorities said Tuesday. Police in Memphis, Tennessee, announced Monday that a body had been discovered one day after charges were...
WREG

Police: Gunmen carjack vehicle with man in backseat

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are searching for a missing man Tuesday morning after they say his vehicle was carjacked while he slept inside. The carjacking happened around 2:45 a.m. in the 3700 block of Jasmine Drive in southeast Memphis, MPD report. Police said Elmer Conidenz was sleeping in the backseat of a white 2011 Mazda […]
WREG

Second woman’s body found near Memphis cemetery

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman was found shot to death Thursday morning near a cemetery in the airport area. Officers responded to a call in the 2900 block of Oakville just off Lamar at 9:30. They found a woman with gunshot wounds in the street. She was pronounced dead at the scene. This is the […]
WREG

Man gets kidnapper’s gun and shoots him, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say a man kidnapped at a busy Orange Mound intersection was able to fight back and shoot his abductor. The victim said he was also shot in the hand during a struggle over the suspect’s gun. It happened late Wednesday night in the 2700 block of Lamar Avenue. The victim […]
