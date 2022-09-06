Read full article on original website
KIMA TV
Some still visit Randall Park one day after cougar sighting
At Randall Park in Yakima, all appeared to be calm after yesterday's cougar sighting. The park is a long distance from what most of us think would be a cougar's habitat, but fish and wildlife says multiple people spotted the mountain lion including law enforcement. Still, they say direct human...
KIMA TV
Police searching for suspect after armed burglary at a home
WEST RICHLAND, Wash. — West Richland Police Department Officers are searching for a suspect involved in an armed burglary at a home on September 6th. Around 6:30 a.m., Police responded to a home in the 300 Block of N. 69th Ave. in West Richland after a 911 report from the victim that his home was broken into while he was sleeping.
KIMA TV
WATCH: driving through I-82 construction, what to expect
YAKIMA-- Watch KIMA reporter, Hunter Phipps, drive through the I-82 construction that began yesterday, Sept. 7. He gives some tips on when to travel and what to expect.
KIMA TV
Grandview native paints mural for the city
GRANDVIEW -- A Grandview native has started painting a mural for the city. Larelle Michener is painting a historic Grandview entrance sign on the side of the Grandview Museum. The mural includes the phrase, "Where industry and agriculture meet." The image used to be on two billboards on the west...
KIMA TV
Red Flag Warning issued for Yakima
YAKIMA -- The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for much of Washington, including Yakima. The warning is in effect from noon on Friday to 11 p.m. on Saturday. Winds are expected to be 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. The strongest winds...
KIMA TV
"Bursting at the seams" Yakima Sheriff's Dept. looks at new building
YAKIMA -- The Yakima Sheriff's Office and other departments in the county could eventually all be under the same roof. County Commissioners are looking at possibly relocating deputies to the Yakima County Justice Center at 1500 Pacific Avenue. The building is currently being used as a warehouse and kitchen for...
KIMA TV
Major motorcycle crash on Nob Hill Wednesday night
YAKIMA -- A major motorcycle crash happened last night, Sept. 7, on 26th Ave. and Nob Hill. The crash happened around 9 p.m. and involved both a motorcycle and a vehicle. YPD says there were minor injuries to those involved in the crash.
KIMA TV
Troopers make several DUI arrests over holiday weekend
TRI-CITIES, Wash. — Another holiday weekend down and along with it, another string of DUI arrests made in the area. Over Labor Day Weekend, State Trooper Chris Thorson said they arrested nine drunk drivers spanning from Yakima to Walla Walla and responded to two DUI collisions. Troopers said there...
KIMA TV
WATCH: Deputies release body cam footage from officer involved shooting
KENNEWICK, Wash. — Benton County Sheriff's Office Deputies release body camera footage of the incident involving the use of deadly force by a law enforcement officer in the 400 Block of N. Columbia Center Blvd., in Kennewick on August 22nd. Deputies said when a Deputy or Officer uses force...
KIMA TV
UPDATE: "Tremendous" amount of resources used to search for Zillah home invasion suspect
ZILLAH -- UPDATE: Police confirm a home invasion happened in Zillah and they are searching for a suspect. Police say the search is for an approximately 45 year old Hispanic man, 5'7", and 160 lbs. They say he has a mole on the side of his nose. He was last...
KIMA TV
Yakima Diocese Priest arrested for rape
BENTON COUNTY -- A Yakima Diocese priest has been arrested in Benton County on suspicion of third-degree rape with an aggravating factor of being a person of trust. Reverend Tomás Vázquez Téllez, 49, was arrested on Wednesday, Sept. 7th. He is now in the Benton County Jail...
KIMA TV
Yakima domestic violence incident leads to SWAT stand-off
YAKIMA -- A stand-off with swat could have ended tragically, but today everyone is unhurt. Over the weekend, Yakima Police officers responded to a call on the 500 block of S 12th Street. Officers say a domestic violence assault suspect, 21-year-old Jose Rivera, barricaded himself in the house and refused...
KIMA TV
One man killed, another hurt in high-speed rollover crash near Quincy
GRANT COUNTY, Wash. — The Grant County Sheriff's Office (GCSO) identified the victim of a fatal car crash that happened near Quincy on Monday. Officials said the driver of the car, 38-year-old Eduardo Diaz Magana of Quincy, died in the crash. Eduardo's passenger was his brother, 46-year-old Noel Diaz Magana of Arizona.
KIMA TV
A second Yakima Rent Fair planned after large turnout at the first one
YAKIMA -- Yakima residents will have another chance to apply for rental assistance at the second Yakima Rent Fair on Sept. 14th. The Yakima County Rental Assistance Program has announced another rent fair after the large turnout seen at the first one on August 17th. The program says over 230...
KIMA TV
Zillah Police asking for help identifying home invasion suspect
ZILLAH -- Zillah police are asking for the public's help in identifying a home invasion suspect. Police say the suspect is armed and dangerous and should not be approached or confronted. They ask to call in any tips to the Zillah Police Department at 509-829-6100 or via message to the...
