Yakima, WA

KIMA TV

Some still visit Randall Park one day after cougar sighting

At Randall Park in Yakima, all appeared to be calm after yesterday's cougar sighting. The park is a long distance from what most of us think would be a cougar's habitat, but fish and wildlife says multiple people spotted the mountain lion including law enforcement. Still, they say direct human...
YAKIMA, WA
KIMA TV

Police searching for suspect after armed burglary at a home

WEST RICHLAND, Wash. — West Richland Police Department Officers are searching for a suspect involved in an armed burglary at a home on September 6th. Around 6:30 a.m., Police responded to a home in the 300 Block of N. 69th Ave. in West Richland after a 911 report from the victim that his home was broken into while he was sleeping.
WEST RICHLAND, WA
KIMA TV

Grandview native paints mural for the city

GRANDVIEW -- A Grandview native has started painting a mural for the city. Larelle Michener is painting a historic Grandview entrance sign on the side of the Grandview Museum. The mural includes the phrase, "Where industry and agriculture meet." The image used to be on two billboards on the west...
GRANDVIEW, WA
Yakima, WA
KIMA TV

Red Flag Warning issued for Yakima

YAKIMA -- The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for much of Washington, including Yakima. The warning is in effect from noon on Friday to 11 p.m. on Saturday. Winds are expected to be 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. The strongest winds...
YAKIMA, WA
KIMA TV

"Bursting at the seams" Yakima Sheriff's Dept. looks at new building

YAKIMA -- The Yakima Sheriff's Office and other departments in the county could eventually all be under the same roof. County Commissioners are looking at possibly relocating deputies to the Yakima County Justice Center at 1500 Pacific Avenue. The building is currently being used as a warehouse and kitchen for...
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
KIMA TV

Major motorcycle crash on Nob Hill Wednesday night

YAKIMA -- A major motorcycle crash happened last night, Sept. 7, on 26th Ave. and Nob Hill. The crash happened around 9 p.m. and involved both a motorcycle and a vehicle. YPD says there were minor injuries to those involved in the crash.
YAKIMA, WA
KIMA TV

Troopers make several DUI arrests over holiday weekend

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — Another holiday weekend down and along with it, another string of DUI arrests made in the area. Over Labor Day Weekend, State Trooper Chris Thorson said they arrested nine drunk drivers spanning from Yakima to Walla Walla and responded to two DUI collisions. Troopers said there...
YAKIMA, WA
KIMA TV

Yakima Diocese Priest arrested for rape

BENTON COUNTY -- A Yakima Diocese priest has been arrested in Benton County on suspicion of third-degree rape with an aggravating factor of being a person of trust. Reverend Tomás Vázquez Téllez, 49, was arrested on Wednesday, Sept. 7th. He is now in the Benton County Jail...
BENTON COUNTY, WA
KIMA TV

Yakima domestic violence incident leads to SWAT stand-off

YAKIMA -- A stand-off with swat could have ended tragically, but today everyone is unhurt. Over the weekend, Yakima Police officers responded to a call on the 500 block of S 12th Street. Officers say a domestic violence assault suspect, 21-year-old Jose Rivera, barricaded himself in the house and refused...
YAKIMA, WA
KIMA TV

One man killed, another hurt in high-speed rollover crash near Quincy

GRANT COUNTY, Wash. — The Grant County Sheriff's Office (GCSO) identified the victim of a fatal car crash that happened near Quincy on Monday. Officials said the driver of the car, 38-year-old Eduardo Diaz Magana of Quincy, died in the crash. Eduardo's passenger was his brother, 46-year-old Noel Diaz Magana of Arizona.
QUINCY, WA
KIMA TV

Zillah Police asking for help identifying home invasion suspect

ZILLAH -- Zillah police are asking for the public's help in identifying a home invasion suspect. Police say the suspect is armed and dangerous and should not be approached or confronted. They ask to call in any tips to the Zillah Police Department at 509-829-6100 or via message to the...
ZILLAH, WA

