All aboard the Lakeland Express!
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Before it occupied a mile's worth of track around the Lakeland Orchard & Cidery, this train occupied a lot of space in the Roba family's mind. "It was literally seven days a week, 10 to 12 hour days, the entire time," said Jeff Roba. The...
WOLF
New traffic patterns for PA 443 reconstruction project in Lehighton
LEHIGHTON, CARBON CO, (WOLF) — PennDOT announced today that motorists can expect new traffic patterns starting Sunday, September 11, on PA 443/Blakeslee Boulevard in Lehighton Borough, Carbon County. Starting Sunday there will be 24-hour lane restrictions with flaggers Sundays through Thursdays on PA 443 between Ashtown Drive and East...
WOLF
Lake Winola boat recoveries
OVERFIELD TWP, WYOMING CO, (WOLF) — A fire department had to retrieve stranded boats in Lake Winola on Wednesday. At the moment it is believed that due to the rising water the boats got loose and floated across the river. Only 2 boats were retrieved out of the river...
Heavy traffic on Route 11 in Columbia County
Berwick, Pa. — Traffic in the area of Route 11 southbound in Berwick, Columbia County, may be heavier than usual due to a tractor trailer crash that closed both lanes of Interstate 80 westbound at mile marker 255 in Luzerne County, according to PennDOT. Traffic was being detoured from Interstate 80 westbound at Exit 250 (Route 93) to Route 11. There may be traffic backlog in this area and should be alert, slow down, expect delays in travel, and drive with caution. Check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com.
Times News
Truck explodes on Route 93, road closed
A truck driver has been taken to a hospital after he lost on a curve on Route 93 and crashed. The rig rolled and burst into flames. The incident, which happened just before 7:30 p.m., on a stretch of the road between the Carbon County prison and the runaway truck ramp.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Fire department crews from NY and PA rescue injured and stranded kayaker
LACKAWAXEN TOWNSHIP, PA – Fire Departments on both the New York and Pennsylvania sides of the Delaware River were dispatched for a search and rescue of an injured stranded kayaker early-on on the unseasonably cold Friday morning of September 2. According to information received directly from Greeley Fire and...
WOLF
Soap suds flood Main Street in Bloomsburg following fountain prank
BLOOMSBURG, COLUMBIA CO, (WOLF) — Suds flooded sidewalks and Route 11 in Bloomsburg Saturday night after officials say one or more people dumped soap into the Market Square Fountain. According to Bloomsburg Chief of Police Scott Price, police received a call just after 10:30 PM for a report that...
I-81 ramp detours and Cross Valley lane closures scheduled
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Interstate 81(I-81) in Honver Township, will experience short-term ramp detours, and State Route 29 (South Cross Valley Expressway) in Plymouth Township, Hanover Township, and Sugar Notch Borough, will also experience intermittent single-lane closures for a seal coat project. PennDOT says the projects will begin Friday, September 9 through, Friday, September 16. […]
WOLF
Ammo imports have dropped 34%, shops are now facing a shortage across the county
SCRANTON,LACKAWANNA CO. (WOLF) — Supply chain issues have affected a lot of things over the last year plus - hunters even having trouble finding ammo. Ammunition is in high demand, and with hunting season starting, local retailers are doing the best they can. The shortage comes from challenges of...
WOLF
Fallen trees shut down sections of SR-309, SR-1027
WRIGHT TWP, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — UPDATE 1:18 PM: SR-309 has reopened. -------------------------------------------------- A downed tree in wires shut down a section of Route 309 in Luzerne County and Route 1027 in Wyoming County on Tuesday. According to PennDOT, SR-309 is closed between Church Street and South Main Road...
After threat, Parkland schools to remain closed for 2nd day, with virtual instruction planned
Schools will remain closed Friday in the Parkland School District for a second day, with students switching to virtual instruction, as an investigation continues into a threat. The Lehigh County school district announced the continued closure Thursday night, following the threat toward Orefield Middle School reported via Pennsylvania’s Safe2Say Something...
The Poconos Welcomes 10K Person Event Center
Poconos Park, located on the former unity house property, held its grand opening Thursday. Owner John Oakes spoke with Pocono Update about the new 10K person event center. BUSHKILL, PA | On Thursday, September 8, Poconos Park held its grand opening/ribbon-cutting ceremony. Starting at 12:00 PM, guests arrived at the Bushkill location in anticipation of the Pocono Chamber of Commerce's ribbon-cutting planned for 12:30 PM, giving them time to talk and take in the atmosphere of the 10,000-person event center. WATCH VIDEO.
WOLF
Flooding shuts down section of SR 2024 in Jenkins Twp.
JENKINS TWP, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — SR 2024 in Jenkins Township, Luzerne County is closed due to the flooding, PennDOT officials said on Wednesday afternoon. The closure begins at Thompson Street and ends at the James Musto Bypass. PennDOT officials expect the road to reopen around 10 AM Thursday.
Times News
Road work this week
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announces the following road work for the remainder of the week:. • Penn Forest Township, Hatchery Road pothole patching between Route 903 and Spruce Hollow Road/Trachsville Road, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. • Lehigh Township, Lehigh Gorge Drive drainage between Spring Mountain...
Lane closed after crash on Interstate 80
LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One lane of Interstate 80 westbound was closed in Luzerne County after a crash involving two tractor trailers. The crash happened just before 3:30 Wednesday morning between the Route 93 and Route 339 exits in Black Creek Township, not far from a crash that happened the day before. No injuries were […]
PSP sets sobriety checkpoint in Columbia County
COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) announced that they will be conducting a sobriety checkpoint at a predetermined location within their patrol area, including townships and boroughs all throughout Columbia County. PSP says that these DUI checks will begin Friday, September 9 and continue through Sunday, September 11. According to PSP, the […]
LCE: 13 businesses cited for selling alcohol to minors
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Several establishments in Pennsylvania have been charged after liquor control enforcement operations were performed within multiple counties in NEPA. The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (LCE) released details on recently performed compliance checks. LCE officers are responsible for enforcing liquor laws and related provisions within the region of the […]
Wyoming County Fair canceled on Labor Day
MESHOPPEN, Pa. — The last day of the Wyoming County Fair in Meshoppen has been canceled because of weather conditions. Fair organizers made the announcement on their Facebook page on Monday morning. Officials said inclement weather and the possibility of flooding conditions force them to close. Pull down the...
I-80 west reopened after tractor-trailer rollover
LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A tractor-trailer crash closed down a section of Interstate 80 west in Luzerne County on Tuesday. According to PennDOT, the crash occurred around 1:00 a.m. at mile marker 250 on the westbound lane of Interstate 80 between Sugarloaf and Mifflinville. That section of I-80 is closed while crews work the scene. […]
firefighternation.com
Firefighter Collapses on Ladder, RIT Activated at Luzerne County (PA) House Fire
Steve Mocarsky – The Citizens’ Voice, Wilkes-Barre, Pa. Sep. 7—A firefighter who collapsed from heat exhaustion halfway up a ladder while battling a blaze in Larksville on Sunday was released from the hospital Tuesday. Edwardsville Fire Chief William Court said in a post on the fire department...
