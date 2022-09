Los Angeles Angels two-way player Shohei Ohtani is having an incredible season, both as a pitcher and a hitter. Just how unique are Ohtani's accomplishments? The Angels are having another lackluster season, but Ohtani's numbers this year might be the most impressive athletic accomplishment in the history of North American sports. Here's everything you need to know about the baseball superstar's extraordinary 2022:

