Read full article on original website
Related
newsdakota.com
Jimmies 3rd After First Round of Siouxland Invite
ORANGE CITY, Iowa (jimmiepride.com)– The University of Jamestown women’s golf team is in third place after the first round of the Siouxland Invite, which was played Wednesday at Landsmeer Golf Course. The Jimmies shot a team score of 52-over 340, nine shots behind leader Briar Cliff (Iowa) and...
newsdakota.com
Carrington Wins 3-0 Over Edgeley/KM in D5 Volleyball
EDGELEY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) The Carrington Cardinals picked up an important district victory Thursday night as they defeat the Rebels of Edgeley/Kulm/Montpelier 3-0 (25-19, 25-18, 25-22). The Cardinals are now 1-0 in District 5 and 2-1 overall, EKM drops to 0-1 in D5 and 1-3 overall. The Cardinals were down 7-1...
newsdakota.com
Blue Jay Recap: Volleyball Sweeps, Soccer Falls to Legacy
JAMESTOWN, ND. (NewsDakota.com) – The Jamestown High School volleyball team cruised to a 3-0 victory over Turtle Mountain on Tuesday night while the boy’s soccer team fell 3-0 to Bismarck Legacy at home. VOLLEYBALL: #5 JAMESTOWN 3, TMCHS 0. The #5 team in Class A picked up its...
newsdakota.com
Hi-Liners Boys Tennis Beats Rival Jamestown
Valley City, ND (NEWSDAKOTA.com) -The Hi-Liners Boys tennis team got in the win column with a decisive victory over rival Jamestown, sweeping all the singles matches and taking one of two doubles matches. Results: VC Always Listed First. VC 4. Jamestown 1. Singles:. Kai Kringlie defeated Mason Lunzman 6-1,6-0 Trey...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
newsdakota.com
Newman’s Team-High 18 Kills Pushes Jamestown Past St. Mary’s
JAMESTOWN, ND. (NewsDakota.com) – Senior Bernadette Newman posted 18 kills, including eight in the second set, as #5 Jamestown prevailed over St. Mary’s in four sets. Set scores were 25-18, 25-22, 18-25, and 25-12. Jamestown pulled away in the middle of the opening set behind three kills from Makenna Nold and Kinley Anderson. The Jays relied heavily on Newman, Nold, as well as a pair of late kills by Benét Fronk to win five of the final seven points in set two.
newsdakota.com
LLM Sweeps Maple River, Improves to 2-1
LAMOURE, ND. (NewsDakota.com) – LaMoure-Litchville/Marion’s volleyball team took care of Maple River in straight sets on Tuesday night at home, winning 25-16, 25-20, and 25-19 over the Raiders. Junior Heidi Steffes led the Loboes with 18 kills on just 23 attempts in the win over Maple River. Steffes...
newsdakota.com
No. 6 Jimmies Sweep No. 8 Northwestern in Home Opener
JAMESTOWN, ND. (NewsDakota.com) – A top-10 matchup inside the NAIA served as the home and conference opener for the University of Jamestown women’s volleyball team on Tuesday night as the Jimmies took down the Raiders in straight sets, winning 25-11, 25-22, and 25-22. Kalli Hegerle led Jamestown to a 5-0 start in the opening set and the Jimmies used the early momentum to an easy set one victory. UJ hit .286 during the opening set compared to a -.167 attack from Northwestern.
newsdakota.com
Ellie Holen Named GPAC Defender of the Week
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (jimmiepride.com) — University of Jamestown defensive specialist Ellie Holen (JR/LaMoure, N.D.) is this week’s GPAC/Hauff Mid-America Sports Volleyball Defender-of-the-Week. Holen anchored the back row defense for the sixth-ranked Jimmies as UJ went 4-0 at the United Sports Academy/CSM Labor Day Classic. She racked up 90...
RELATED PEOPLE
newsdakota.com
Hi-Liners Volleyball Swept by Packers
Valley City, N.D. (NEWSDAKOTA.com) – The Hi-Liner volleyball team was unable to get past the West Fargo Packers, falling 3 sets to none. Set 1 was the closest and most intense set of the match with both teams going back and forth unable to get a solid lead. Both teams had 3 point leads at least once in the set. Samantha Hatcher also had 2 aces in set one. The Hi-Liners also had 3 set points but were unable to pick it up and fell in set one, 27-25.
newsdakota.com
Jamestown Sweeping Downtown Business District
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Starting tonight, Sept. 8, city crews will be out street sweeping in the downtown business district. This will take place approximately at 10:30 PM until approximately 7:00 AM or until finished. You’re being asked to move vehicles off the streets during these times until sweeping is done in these areas.
newsdakota.com
Buffalo Bridges Introduced to New In Home Supervisor
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Carrie Anderson was introduced as the new In Home Foster Care Supervisor for the Buffalo Bridges Human Service Zone Tuesday, Sept. 6. Anderson previously worked for Child Protective Services since 2017. Prior to that, she worked in Minnesota. She is based out of the Barnes County office. She informed the board she has had some experience with in home cases and foster care cases.
newsdakota.com
Jamestown Drag Racing Association Continues Fundraising
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Jamestown Drag Racing Association (JDRA) is continuing to raise money to build their own track. JDRA President Mike Trautman stated that’s the primary reason they held a raffle recently. The grand prize was either $10,000 cash or the late Kevin Thoele’s drag racing...
IN THIS ARTICLE
newsdakota.com
VCPS Building Fund Levy Increase Hearing Sept. 21
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Valley City School Board has moved away from the idea of building a new school due to the high cost of construction. Superintendent Josh Johnson said the focus shifted to repairing their existing facilities. He said one way to finance their proposed plan is to increase their building fund levy.
newsdakota.com
Area Music Teacher Rekindles Valley City Community Band
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (Bridges Arts Council) – Getting the Valley City community band back together. There’s music in the air in Valley City as local music teacher Rochelle Jimenez finalizes her plans to restart the Valley City Community Band. The ensemble, which has been inactive for several years, will start rehearsing Thursday, September 15 at 6:30 PM in the state-of-the-art Band Rehearsal Hall at Valley City State University.
newsdakota.com
Walter Schulz
Walter “Wally” Schulz, 91, entered eternal rest September 5, 2022 at Saint Cloud Hospital, Saint Cloud, MN following an ongoing battle with Alzheimer’s. Wally was born at Woodworth, ND March 29, 1931 to Albert and Wanda (Goter) Schulz. He was baptized and confirmed at Trinity Lutheran Church, New Home, Stutsman County North Dakota. Wally attended Lowry Township schools and worked on the family farm. He enlisted in the United States Army in January, 1954 and served in Battery A 52nd Field Artillery Brigade in Korea. He was honorably discharged in November, 1955.
newsdakota.com
JAGST Hosting Widow’s Retreat in October
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Jamestown Area Grief Support Team is hosting a Widow’s Retreat October 7th to October 9th at Maryvale Retreat Center in Valley City, ND. The weekend will begin at 7:00 p.m. on Friday, October 7h and concludes after a brunch on Sunday, October...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
newsdakota.com
Blind Joe Performs Tribute Concert for JRMC
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Chad Henningsgard continues to give back to the Jamestown Regional Medical Center (JRMC). In 2020, Henningsgard raised more than $3,000 for the JRMC Foundations Polar Pig challenge. On Friday, Sept. 2, he brought in musician Blind Joe for a concert dedicated to all JRMC employees and volunteers.
newsdakota.com
City of Jamestown Given A1 Bond Status
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The City of Jamestown remains in good standing in ND’s Refunding Improvement Bonds of 2022, Series AF with an estimated par amount of $2.1 million. Mike Manstrom, VP Municipal finance with Colliers in Bismarck, reports in the latest Moody’s Investor Services report, the city...
newsdakota.com
High Tunnel & Mobile Food Cart Support Education At SVCTC
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – A high tunnel, or a hoop house, is currently being constructed at the Sheyenne Valley Area Career and Technology Center (SVCTC.) Like many projects at the center, this project is being overseen by instructors and committee members at SVCTC, the work however, is being completed by students from a variety of classes.
newsdakota.com
City of Jamestown Road Construction Winding Down
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The city of Jamestown is starting to transition out of summer road construction season. Councilmember Dave Steele says some projects are just now finished and others are close. Roughly two weeks remain on the mill hill road project. Mayor Dwaine Heinrich joked that the city...
Comments / 0