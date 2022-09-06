Valley City, N.D. (NEWSDAKOTA.com) – The Hi-Liner volleyball team was unable to get past the West Fargo Packers, falling 3 sets to none. Set 1 was the closest and most intense set of the match with both teams going back and forth unable to get a solid lead. Both teams had 3 point leads at least once in the set. Samantha Hatcher also had 2 aces in set one. The Hi-Liners also had 3 set points but were unable to pick it up and fell in set one, 27-25.

WEST FARGO, ND ・ 2 DAYS AGO