Corvallis, OR

247Sports

How to Watch: Oregon vs. Eastern Washington in Ducks home opener

The Oregon Ducks (0-1) will look to avenge a blowout loss last Saturday to No. 2 Georgia by taking on the Eastern Washington Eagles (1-0) in their home opener. Oregon heads into the game without a depth chart but is flush with talent across all position groups and will be headlined by their two inside linebackers, Justin Flowe and Noah Sewell.
EUGENE, OR
The Oregonian

Oregon State, Oregon women’s basketball series breaks up into two weeks for 22-23 season, no Stanford at home

Oregon State and Oregon play their annual two-game women’s basketball rivalry series on separate weeks, rather than the same weekend, during the 2022-23 season. The Pac-12 released a framework for the upcoming season’s 18-game conference schedule Thursday. Since 2013, Oregon and OSU have played their series in back-to-back games, except for the 2020-21 pandemic season.
CORVALLIS, OR
The Oregonian

How fast can freshman Jahlil Florence push for bigger role in Oregon Ducks secondary?

If you didn’t watch last week’s game you probably wouldn’t know Jahlil Florence was one of four Oregon true freshmen to debut against Georgia. The cornerback didn’t record a statistic while playing nearly the entire second half, but that’s actually a good sign of things to come. UGA chose not to throw in Florence’s direction so he had fewer opportunities to make plays.
EUGENE, OR
#College Football#American Football#College Sports#Ducks#Pac 12
247Sports

Ducks drop out of top-25 in AP Poll following loss to Georgia

The Ducks stormed into Atlanta as the No. 11 team in the country and came out of it unranked. The 46-point margin of victory for Georgia on Saturday showcased where the Bulldogs are and where Oregon is not. Oregon is now No. 26 in the country, receiving 131 votes. Here...
EUGENE, OR
The Oregonian

After long wait, Oregon Ducks’ Marcus Harper poised for 1st career start

By any count, it was a long time since Marcus Harper II had seen meaningful action in a football game. The Oregon Ducks third-year sophomore offensive lineman appeared in six games in 2021 for a total of 16 offensive snaps in lopsided situations. But when left guard Ryan Walk left last week’s season opener against Georgia with a knee injury, it finally was Harper’s time to see significant playing time.
EUGENE, OR
The Oregonian

Oregon Ducks plummet from AP poll after loss to Georgia

The Oregon Ducks dropped out of one of the two major polls after getting decimated by the Georgia Bulldogs in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff game. The Ducks fell to 26th overall with 131 points in the AP poll, and No. 24 with 206 points in the AFCA coaches poll following their 49-3 loss to the No. 2 Bulldogs. That’s down from No. 11 with 831 and 920 points in the respective preseason polls.
EUGENE, OR
The Oregonian

Where Dan Lanning wants to see Bo Nix improve as Oregon Ducks prepare for home opener

After a less than stellar debut, Bo Nix still has the support of his head coach and teammates entering the Oregon Ducks’ home opener. Nix completed 21 of 36 passes for 173 yards, threw two interceptions and had eight carries for 37 yards in Oregon’s 49-3 loss to Georgia. He opened the game 13 of 18 with both of his two interceptions — the second one was especially costly — and finished just 8 for his last 19.
EUGENE, OR
The Oregonian

Dan Lanning reacts to 12-team College Football Playoff: ‘It’s great to have opportunities to go compete’

The most seismic change in the history of college football’s postseason was formally announced on the eve of Oregon’s season opener. The expanded 12-team College Football Playoff, starting by 2026 and possibly as soon as 2024, saved the Pac-12 from potential extinction and provides stability to a sport that has undergone significant changes over the past year due to conference realignment.
EUGENE, OR
The Oregonian

Blake Purchase, 4-star linebacker, commits to Oregon Ducks

The Oregon Ducks have added another blue chip prospect to their 2023 recruiting class. Blake Purchase, a four-star linebacker from Englewood, Colorado, committed to the Ducks on Tuesday. He chose Oregon over Iowa State, Notre Dame, Washington and Colorado. The 6-foot-3, 240-pound Purchase is the No. 1 player in Colorado,...
EUGENE, OR
The Oregonian

Oregon Ducks football practice observations: 2 offensive linemen return, another absent

Two offensive linemen returned to practice for the Oregon Ducks, but another was absent from practice. Jackson Powers-Johnson and Bram Walden, who missed several practices over the past month and didn’t play in last week’s opener against Georgia, were back at practice. But guard Ryan Walk, who injured his knee during the Ducks’ lopsided loss to the Georgia Bulldogs, was not on the field Tuesday morning at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex.
EUGENE, OR
The Oregonian

Reser Stadium’s $5 million video board gave Oregon State a few nervous moments, but the ‘cool’ factor is undeniable

Oregon State athletics had a new $5 million toy to play with. But like a child eyeing a gift under the tree, it wondered if Christmas was ever going to come. There were a few nervous moments in the days leading up to last Saturday’s season opener against Boise State. Reser Stadium’s new 6,750-square foot video board, the big promise to OSU fans as this season’s most exciting addition, made it to the finish line.
CORVALLIS, OR
beachconnection.net

Red Flag Warnings for Oregon Coast / Washington Coast, Power Shutdowns

(Portland, Oregon) – UPDATES: SPECIFIC AREAS OUTSIDE OF LINCOLN CITY SUBJECT TO SHUTOFF / BEACH FIRE BANS. SOUTH COAST ADDED TO REG FLAG WARNING - A variety of weather factors are coming together to create a vast Red Flag Warning along all of the Oregon coast and the entirety of the Washington coast, as well as inland areas like the Puget Sound, Seattle, Vancouver, Portland and Eugene. It's also going to be the cause of safety power shutdowns by Portland General Electric and Pacific Power, with some areas just outside of Lincoln City so far one of the few shutdowns to be confirmed. Hot, dry winds from the east will greatly raise fire dangers. (Cannon Beach, photo Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
LINCOLN CITY, OR
