Latest numbers, September 8th
The number of Broome County COVID-19 cases has begun to even back out after we saw a bit of a spike at the end of last week.
Vehicle falls into sink hole in Cortland, mayor says
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — A vehicle fell into a sink hole in Cortland on Monday. City Mayor Scott Steve says it happened at the corner of Clinton Avenue and Charles Street. Heavy rainfall flooded the intersection, which caused part of the road to sink. No injuries were reported. Mayor...
Wastewater Surveillance Moves Chenango to HIGH COVID Risk
Chenango County Health Department is advising residents of an increase in levels of SARS-CoV-2 (coronavirus) in wastewater surveillance data over the past two weeks, prompting an increase in the county's COVID risk rating. The last wastewater sample was recorded on August 31. A statement from the health department says officials...
Route 11 bridge to be replaced
Whitney Point residents have a chance to learn more about a major bridge replacement project slated for next year.
Binghamton/ Johnson City Long-Term Road Projects
There are a number of road work projects that will be affecting local traffic long-term that start September 6. Signs in Johnson City warn motorists of a detour around Oakdale Road. There were no official news releases issued concerning the project that will be closing the road west of the...
DOT reminds pedestrians that the Greenway is not yet completed
Construction of the Greenway mixed-use bike and pedestrian path is still underway, and the New York State Department of Transportation reminds the public that their safety is the top priority.
Drive-In-Bingo scheduled at Chemung County Fairgrounds
HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) — The Chemung County Department of Aging and Long Term Care has announced that a Drive-In-Bingo event will take place in Horseheads later this month. For Drive-In-Bingo, numbers will be announced over short-distance FM radio frequency that seniors can listen to through their car radios. Participants will honk their horns when they […]
Twin Tiers Most Wanted: Steven Roy
Steven Lee Roy is wanted by the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office. Roy has violated the terms of his probation. Roy was convicted of burglary. Roy is 38 years old. Roy has blue eyes and blonde hair, or is possibly bald. Roy is 5’7″ tall and weighs 200 pounds. Roy...
Bainbridge Auto Parts Store Destroyed by Fire
Authorities will be looking for the cause of a fire last night in Chenango County that destroyed an auto parts store and kept firefighters from over a half-dozen fire departments busy for hours overnight and into Tuesday morning, September 6. Chenango County Emergency Services officials say the fire broke out...
Ithaca mobile home park faces safety concerns
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — An Ithaca official says safety surrounding a mobile home park is the biggest problem in the city. Alderperson George McGonigal puts urgency on protecting residents of Nate’s Floral Estates. He says it’s not safe for people in that neighborhood. Michael Fenner is a...
Historian Details the Ku Klux Klan’s History in the Southern Tier
Ed Nizalowski is a local historian from Newark Valley, and was invited to the Binghamton Noon Rotary today to give a presentation on the Ku Klux Klan's history in our area.
Karen Beebe for Broome County Legislator
A first term Broome County Legislator says she's eager to continue her service to community, tackling the issues that matter to her constituents.
Binghamton battery-manufacturing hub proposal wins federal funding
Plans to bring lithium-ion battery manufacturing to Broome County are taking a major step forward after the federal government announced it would award a regional partnership tens of millions of dollars in funding. Binghamton University and several other partners will receive almost $64 million through the American Rescue Plan Act...
Vandals and Trespassers Target Unfinished Binghamton-Vestal Greenway
The City of Binghamton Police say they will be stepping up patrols of the site of the construction of the new Vestal Greenway project while the New York State Department of Transportation Director is urging people to stay out of the work zone. City Police say there have been recent incidents of vandalism and trespassing and are telling people to refrain from walking and/or biking on the areas under construction until the project is complete.
Utica women’s volleyball fails to carry hot start into home opener against Hamilton
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica women’s volleyball team came into Tuesday’s home opener at 2-0 on the year, having defeated both SUNY Poly and Bard in a tri-match on September 3rd. They would fall to NESCAC opponent Hamilton at home in straight sets 12-25, 15-25, 7-25.
Troy hiker rescued after falling from waterfall in Otsego County
A Troy woman had to be rescued while hiking in Otsego County over the weekend. It happened on Saturday in Cherry Valley. State police say the woman fell from a waterfall, down about 150 feet into a gorge near County Road 50. Rescuers had to hike about a mile through...
The best Binghamton wing spots
There is nothing like eating a good chicken wing. In that first bite, you taste the deliciousness of the sauce, which hits the tongue with exuberance and excitement. Then comes the soft texture of the chicken, which is neither too juicy nor too dry. Afterward, it all comes together in a great bite that you get to dive right back into with a second bite. For those reasons, that first bite is always unmatched. Binghamton is home to some of the best wings you can have, so here is a list of the best wings in the Greater Binghamton area that give you that euphoric first bite.
Those in need can sign up for a Thanksgiving basket
Catholic Charities of Broome County in giving county residents the opportunity to sign up for a Thanksgiving basket. The baskets will include all the items needed for a wonderful holiday meal.
Blues on the Bridge announces official set list
Downtown Binghamton’s premiere music festival will be returning on Saturday, September 17th, for it’s 20th year.
Ithaca, Cortland ranked as best college towns in US
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — When it comes to the best college towns in America, two locally rank in the top five. The website BestColleges.com says Cortland’s bike lanes and short walks makes it easy for college students to get around campus and around town. They’ve ranked Cortland at number five.
