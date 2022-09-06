ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Binghamton, NY

whcuradio.com

Vehicle falls into sink hole in Cortland, mayor says

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — A vehicle fell into a sink hole in Cortland on Monday. City Mayor Scott Steve says it happened at the corner of Clinton Avenue and Charles Street. Heavy rainfall flooded the intersection, which caused part of the road to sink. No injuries were reported. Mayor...
CORTLAND, NY
WETM 18 News

Drive-In-Bingo scheduled at Chemung County Fairgrounds

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) — The Chemung County Department of Aging and Long Term Care has announced that a Drive-In-Bingo event will take place in Horseheads later this month. For Drive-In-Bingo, numbers will be announced over short-distance FM radio frequency that seniors can listen to through their car radios. Participants will honk their horns when they […]
HORSEHEADS, NY
WETM

Twin Tiers Most Wanted: Steven Roy

Steven Lee Roy is wanted by the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office. Roy has violated the terms of his probation. Roy was convicted of burglary. Roy is 38 years old. Roy has blue eyes and blonde hair, or is possibly bald. Roy is 5’7″ tall and weighs 200 pounds. Roy...
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
CNY News

Bainbridge Auto Parts Store Destroyed by Fire

Authorities will be looking for the cause of a fire last night in Chenango County that destroyed an auto parts store and kept firefighters from over a half-dozen fire departments busy for hours overnight and into Tuesday morning, September 6. Chenango County Emergency Services officials say the fire broke out...
BAINBRIDGE, NY
whcuradio.com

Ithaca mobile home park faces safety concerns

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — An Ithaca official says safety surrounding a mobile home park is the biggest problem in the city. Alderperson George McGonigal puts urgency on protecting residents of Nate’s Floral Estates. He says it’s not safe for people in that neighborhood. Michael Fenner is a...
ITHACA, NY
wskg.org

Binghamton battery-manufacturing hub proposal wins federal funding

Plans to bring lithium-ion battery manufacturing to Broome County are taking a major step forward after the federal government announced it would award a regional partnership tens of millions of dollars in funding. Binghamton University and several other partners will receive almost $64 million through the American Rescue Plan Act...
BROOME COUNTY, NY
KISS 104.1

Vandals and Trespassers Target Unfinished Binghamton-Vestal Greenway

The City of Binghamton Police say they will be stepping up patrols of the site of the construction of the new Vestal Greenway project while the New York State Department of Transportation Director is urging people to stay out of the work zone. City Police say there have been recent incidents of vandalism and trespassing and are telling people to refrain from walking and/or biking on the areas under construction until the project is complete.
BINGHAMTON, NY
Binghampton University Pipe Dream

The best Binghamton wing spots

There is nothing like eating a good chicken wing. In that first bite, you taste the deliciousness of the sauce, which hits the tongue with exuberance and excitement. Then comes the soft texture of the chicken, which is neither too juicy nor too dry. Afterward, it all comes together in a great bite that you get to dive right back into with a second bite. For those reasons, that first bite is always unmatched. Binghamton is home to some of the best wings you can have, so here is a list of the best wings in the Greater Binghamton area that give you that euphoric first bite.
BINGHAMTON, NY
whcuradio.com

Ithaca, Cortland ranked as best college towns in US

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — When it comes to the best college towns in America, two locally rank in the top five. The website BestColleges.com says Cortland’s bike lanes and short walks makes it easy for college students to get around campus and around town. They’ve ranked Cortland at number five.
ITHACA, NY

