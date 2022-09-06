In our culture today, periods are something generally dreaded by those who get them. Countless ad campaigns for everything from tampons to Midol have long encouraged people with periods to take any and all measures possible to make it feel and appear that this deeply affecting monthly occurrence simply isn't happening. We are told to push through, to keep quiet, and to be ashamed if we don't want to do either of those things.

WOMEN'S HEALTH ・ 19 HOURS AGO