Homer, GA

nowhabersham.com

Chattahoochee Mountain Fair opens Friday

The Chattahoochee Mountain Fair opens in Clarkesville this week. The fair has been a tradition in Northeast Georgia since 1975. The annual event hearkens back to “the good old days” of homemade treats, handmade crafts, a farm animal petting zoo, and carnival rides. It’s scheduled to open on Friday, September 9, and run through Saturday, September 17, at the Habersham County Fairgrounds.
CLARKESVILLE, GA
nowhabersham.com

No serious injuries after tree falls in Chattahoochee River Sunday

No serious injuries were reported when a tree fell into the river in Helen Sunday while tubers were in the water. The incident was reported just before noon. Helen Police Chief Aletha Barrett advised there was a tree fall. She said only one tuber was injured with a scratch. A...
HELEN, GA
wrwh.com

Three Day Rainfall Totals Exceed Three And Three Quarters Inches

(Cleveland)- Impressive amounts of rain have been recorded across north Georgia the past three days. The heavy rain is a result of a slow-moving upper-level system that the National Weather Service says is bringing a moist tropical air mass into the area. This has resulted in waves of showers and thunderstorms, some with large amounts of rainfall.
WHITE COUNTY, GA
Monroe Local News

Damaged trees around Historic Courthouse to be felled in interest of safety

Monroe, GA – During the week of September 6, 2022, the Walton County Board of Commissioners will remove the remaining damaged trees at the Walton County Historic Courthouse. This decision comes after significant storm damage occurred on July 13, 2022. The County Manager and Facilities Department determined that removal is the safest option to eliminate the risk to pedestrians and vehicle traffic in the area.
WALTON COUNTY, GA
Red and Black

Ciné hosts drive-in movies, unites local film lovers

As going to the cinema to experience films made a striking comeback following the COVID-19 pandemic, one particular cinematic experience is here to stay: the drive-in movie. An idea that Ciné brought to fruition during the COVID-19 pandemic, drive-in movies are a staple weekly event hosted by the art house cinema, bringing movie lovers together from all over Athens. It became a perfect way for Ciné to continue focusing on community within cinematic entertainment while also staying safe during the pandemic.
ATHENS, GA
accesswdun.com

Hall County Commission denies 20-lot subdivision off Hardy Road

The Hall County Commission on Thursday denied a use request that would have allowed for the construction of a 20-lot subdivision off Hardy Road at its intersection with Nancy Creek Road. Developer Cook Communities was seeking use approval for the 20.74-acre track located on the south side of Hardy Road....
HALL COUNTY, GA
atlantaagentmagazine.com

111-home subdivision gets green light from Gwinnett Planning Commission

The Gwinnett County Planning Commission approved a rezoning request for Windance Lake, paving the way for work to begin on the 111-home master-planned community in south Gwinnett County. The 50.87-acre property is located 4130 and 4150 Beaver Road in Loganville and is situated in an area “known for its equestrian...
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
vanishinggeorgia.com

Folk Victorian Cottage, Bowersville

This extraordinary vernacular Queen Anne/Folk Victorian cottage is a great example of local craftsmanship being applied to a simple central hallway form. That it has survived so largely intact is a testament to the work, in my opinion. [The photograph dates to 2015 but the house was still standing when I went through Bowersville a couple of years ago].
BOWERSVILLE, GA
nowhabersham.com

Georgia Labor Day holiday traffic count

The Georgia Department of Public Safety reports at least nine people have died on state roads during this long holiday weekend. Two of the deaths occurred in Northeast Georgia’s Stephens and Hart counties. State troopers in Marietta, Sylvania, Albany, and Newnan have also reported fatalities, as well as police in Atlanta, Cobb, and Clayton counties.
GEORGIA STATE
accesswdun.com

Gainesville garbage & recycling customers may temporarily see slower service

Customers serviced by the City of Gainesville's Solid Waste Division may experience a temporary slowdown in garbage and recycling service due to various factors, including staff vacancies. A social media post from the City of Gainesville said the Solid Waste Division will focus on collecting household garbage first, then prioritize...
GAINESVILLE, GA
Red and Black

PHOTOS: Rock Nobster opens in Watkinsville

This past Friday, Rock Nobster, a vinyl record music store, opened in downtown Watkinsville, Georgia. The store is owned by Jimmy Bryant, long-time music manager at the Athens Barnes & Noble. The store features records across both time and genre. The store’s current hours are 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. every day except Wednesdays.
WATKINSVILLE, GA
luxury-houses.net

Stunning Lakefront Home Provides Unobstructed Lake Views in Greensboro Hits Market for $2.495M

The Estate in Greensboro is a luxurious home featuring a complete interior and exterior improvement now available for sale. This home located at 1330 Dogwood Dr, Greensboro, Georgia; offering 05 bedrooms and 06 bathrooms with 7,242 square feet of living spaces. Call Riezl Baker – Luxury Lake Oconee (Phone: 706 347-2625) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Greensboro.
GREENSBORO, GA

