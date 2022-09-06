As going to the cinema to experience films made a striking comeback following the COVID-19 pandemic, one particular cinematic experience is here to stay: the drive-in movie. An idea that Ciné brought to fruition during the COVID-19 pandemic, drive-in movies are a staple weekly event hosted by the art house cinema, bringing movie lovers together from all over Athens. It became a perfect way for Ciné to continue focusing on community within cinematic entertainment while also staying safe during the pandemic.

ATHENS, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO