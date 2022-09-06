Read full article on original website
nowhabersham.com
Chattahoochee Mountain Fair opens Friday
The Chattahoochee Mountain Fair opens in Clarkesville this week. The fair has been a tradition in Northeast Georgia since 1975. The annual event hearkens back to “the good old days” of homemade treats, handmade crafts, a farm animal petting zoo, and carnival rides. It’s scheduled to open on Friday, September 9, and run through Saturday, September 17, at the Habersham County Fairgrounds.
Red and Black
Athens restaurant roundup: student nights at Farm Burger, the Culinary Market returns and more
Summer is coming to a close and the fall season is almost in grasp. Here’s this week’s roundup of restaurant news. Every Wednesday from 4-9 p.m., college students can order a Build Your Own Burger kit starting from $5 at Farm Burger. Students must show a valid student I.D. in order to redeem the offer.
WYFF4.com
One-of-a-kind glow in the dark pumpkins grown at Bowersville, Georgia, farm
BOWERSVILLE, Ga. — Dusty Smith, owner of Smith's Farms in Bowersville, Georgia, has been in the business of farming with specific interest in growing pumpkins for 16 years. The last four years, Smith has committed his time to landscaping during the day and commercial pumpkin farming by night. “I...
nowhabersham.com
No serious injuries after tree falls in Chattahoochee River Sunday
No serious injuries were reported when a tree fell into the river in Helen Sunday while tubers were in the water. The incident was reported just before noon. Helen Police Chief Aletha Barrett advised there was a tree fall. She said only one tuber was injured with a scratch. A...
wrwh.com
Three Day Rainfall Totals Exceed Three And Three Quarters Inches
(Cleveland)- Impressive amounts of rain have been recorded across north Georgia the past three days. The heavy rain is a result of a slow-moving upper-level system that the National Weather Service says is bringing a moist tropical air mass into the area. This has resulted in waves of showers and thunderstorms, some with large amounts of rainfall.
Monroe Local News
Damaged trees around Historic Courthouse to be felled in interest of safety
Monroe, GA – During the week of September 6, 2022, the Walton County Board of Commissioners will remove the remaining damaged trees at the Walton County Historic Courthouse. This decision comes after significant storm damage occurred on July 13, 2022. The County Manager and Facilities Department determined that removal is the safest option to eliminate the risk to pedestrians and vehicle traffic in the area.
Red and Black
Ciné hosts drive-in movies, unites local film lovers
As going to the cinema to experience films made a striking comeback following the COVID-19 pandemic, one particular cinematic experience is here to stay: the drive-in movie. An idea that Ciné brought to fruition during the COVID-19 pandemic, drive-in movies are a staple weekly event hosted by the art house cinema, bringing movie lovers together from all over Athens. It became a perfect way for Ciné to continue focusing on community within cinematic entertainment while also staying safe during the pandemic.
accesswdun.com
Hall County Commission denies 20-lot subdivision off Hardy Road
The Hall County Commission on Thursday denied a use request that would have allowed for the construction of a 20-lot subdivision off Hardy Road at its intersection with Nancy Creek Road. Developer Cook Communities was seeking use approval for the 20.74-acre track located on the south side of Hardy Road....
nowhabersham.com
Hoyt Street Bridge to close; Stonecypher to be made one way in effort to ease traffic congestion
Cornelia drivers, take note; some traffic changes you need to be aware of are coming later this month. The city commission on Tuesday approved new traffic flows on several sidestreets to help ease congestion. Effective September 27, drivers on South Main will no longer be able to cut through to...
atlantaagentmagazine.com
111-home subdivision gets green light from Gwinnett Planning Commission
The Gwinnett County Planning Commission approved a rezoning request for Windance Lake, paving the way for work to begin on the 111-home master-planned community in south Gwinnett County. The 50.87-acre property is located 4130 and 4150 Beaver Road in Loganville and is situated in an area “known for its equestrian...
vanishinggeorgia.com
Folk Victorian Cottage, Bowersville
This extraordinary vernacular Queen Anne/Folk Victorian cottage is a great example of local craftsmanship being applied to a simple central hallway form. That it has survived so largely intact is a testament to the work, in my opinion. [The photograph dates to 2015 but the house was still standing when I went through Bowersville a couple of years ago].
nowhabersham.com
Georgia Labor Day holiday traffic count
The Georgia Department of Public Safety reports at least nine people have died on state roads during this long holiday weekend. Two of the deaths occurred in Northeast Georgia’s Stephens and Hart counties. State troopers in Marietta, Sylvania, Albany, and Newnan have also reported fatalities, as well as police in Atlanta, Cobb, and Clayton counties.
Albany Herald
ON THE MARKET: Luxury Atlanta estate used in CW series 'Legacies' features multiple homes, sporting facilities
Kent Rock Manor is a luxury estate in Loganville which was made famous by the CW series, “Legacies” as the Salvatore Boarding School, and was once featured on MTV's Teen Cribs. The 50+ acre property features several distinct buildings including a manor with gated access, a carriage house...
accesswdun.com
Gainesville garbage & recycling customers may temporarily see slower service
Customers serviced by the City of Gainesville's Solid Waste Division may experience a temporary slowdown in garbage and recycling service due to various factors, including staff vacancies. A social media post from the City of Gainesville said the Solid Waste Division will focus on collecting household garbage first, then prioritize...
Red and Black
PHOTOS: Rock Nobster opens in Watkinsville
This past Friday, Rock Nobster, a vinyl record music store, opened in downtown Watkinsville, Georgia. The store is owned by Jimmy Bryant, long-time music manager at the Athens Barnes & Noble. The store features records across both time and genre. The store’s current hours are 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. every day except Wednesdays.
Monroe Local News
Update: Georgia road fatalities this Labor Day weekend already match last year’s totals
At 6 a.m. on Labor Day 2022, the Georgia road fatalities total 11, the same number reported for the full Labor Day weekend in 2021. No fatalities have been reported on Walton or Gwinnett County roads. There are still 18 hours remaining in the travel period, which ends at 11:50 p.m. tonight,
14 killed in wrecks, 1 by drowning over Labor Day weekend
Crashes on Georgia roads killed 14 people and another person drowned after falling out of a boat during the Labor Day we...
Monroe Local News
There are many dogs and cats in Walton County Animal Shelter looking for a home or rescue
WALTON COUNTY, GA – (Aug. 8, 2022) – Bill Wise, Walton County Animal Control Assistant Director and animal rescue coordinator, said there are still many dogs and cats without interest and expired holds in the shelter. If you are in a position to help, you can go to...
Heads up, drivers: Speed camera citations start today in several Georgia school zones
WINDER, Ga. — Drivers who are caught speeding in school zones in two Georgia cities will receive citations starting Tuesday. The cities of Cedartown and Winder both posted a final warning on their social media accounts warning drivers. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. City...
luxury-houses.net
Stunning Lakefront Home Provides Unobstructed Lake Views in Greensboro Hits Market for $2.495M
The Estate in Greensboro is a luxurious home featuring a complete interior and exterior improvement now available for sale. This home located at 1330 Dogwood Dr, Greensboro, Georgia; offering 05 bedrooms and 06 bathrooms with 7,242 square feet of living spaces. Call Riezl Baker – Luxury Lake Oconee (Phone: 706 347-2625) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Greensboro.
