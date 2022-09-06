ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

US paper savings bonds taking long time to cash

By Kurtis Ming
CBS Sacramento
CBS Sacramento
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3plAax_0hjNGaBE00

A Sacramento viewer tried to cash in his savings bond but learned it would be some time before he could get his money. Why?

"You know, we've been buying bonds since 1985," said.

The paper savings bond is now extinct. The government switched to an electronic version in 2011. But when Dan Hood tried to cash in his older matured bonds in February, his bank wouldn't accept them. So that got us wondering, what is the best way to cash in older savings bonds?

According to the treasury department, your local bank is the best option to instantly get your money. But after an uptick in fraud, some banks quit accepting them, meaning you must send them in directly to the treasury department, and that could take a few months to cash.

Dan mailed his in -- $1,500 worth. Two months later, he had his money.

"Our thought was that a savings bond should be more liquid than that," he said. They're not liquid at all."

If you have old bonds, it may take some time to get the money. And if these bonds are worth more than $1,000, you have to do more work. You have to get your paperwork notarized before you send it in.

Comments / 14

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
Sacramento, CA
Business
City
Sacramento, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Savings Bond#Treasury Department#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance
24/7 Wall St.

America’s Worst Credit Card

The large majority of Americans own a credit card. Many own more than one. The paperwork credit card companies send to owners is long and complex. It is hard to imagine all but a small number of card owners can understand this fine print. Several organizations have selected the worst credit cards. Flaws run for […]
CREDITS & LOANS
Cadrene Heslop

Families To Receive $450 Per Child

Families in the Sunshine State can look forward to one-time payments. The government has a program to help this group cope with inflation. The cost of living is rising. Many families are feeling the effect. These families also have to think about the costs associated with back-to-school. The money aims to provide relief.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of the Treasury
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
MarketRealist

Waiting for Housing Prices to Drop? Here's What You Can Expect

The real-estate market has been running hot in recent years, with property prices rising sharply across the country. If you have been trying to afford a home, you might be wondering when housing prices will drop. Article continues below advertisement. In the hot housing market, many buyers have been willing...
BUSINESS
Daily Mail

How a mother was scammed out of her $200,000 house deposit when $210 was unexpectedly deposited into her Commonwealth Bank account

A mother was left devastated after hackers drained her bank account of $200,000 in life savings following a mysterious $210 deposit. Donna Brain, 56, from Melbourne, had saved the money to buy a new house following a painful divorce but it all disappeared in day after she noticed an unexpected $210 in her Commonwealth Bank Account.
ACCIDENTS
rigzone.com

Top Headlines: Report Confirms Near Billion Barrel Oil Find and More

Here are some of Rigzone’s top stories during the last week, just in case you missed them…. Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited revealed that it has received an independent resource report confirming its deep oil discovery on its affiliate COPL America Inc’s lands in Converse and Natrona counties in Wyoming.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Hill

You may be eligible for part of a $190M Capital One settlement: How to know

(NEXSTAR) – In 2019, hackers were able to gain access to more than 100 million Capital One customer accounts and credit card applications, compromising the personal information of thousands of people across the U.S. Now, those impacted by the breach have just a few weeks to claim their part of a $190 million settlement reached in a class-action lawsuit.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

When is the second cost of living payment due?

Millions of Britons entitled to receive a one-off £650 grant from the government under former chancellor Rishi Sunak’s plans to address the spiralling cost of living crisis should now have received their first instalment of the money.The cash is being made available to recipients of means-tested state benefits, such as Child Tax Credit, Income-Based Jobseeker’s Allowance, Income-Related Employment and Support Allowance, Income Support, Pension Credit and Universal Credit.According to the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP), the first tranche of £326 was scheduled for payment into accounts from 14 -31 July, with up to 8.4 million low-income families ultimately...
PERSONAL FINANCE
Mashed

Sam's Club Just Made A Big Change To Its Membership

During the 2020 peak of the coronavirus pandemic, wholesale supermarkets saw an increase in sales growth — and for good reason. People were staying at home and readily buying in bulk, to avoid frequent trips out to the grocery store. According to CNN Business, stocks for Costco, Sam's Club, and BJ's climbed during this period, as people continued to pay for memberships even after social distancing laws relaxed.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
CBS Sacramento

CBS Sacramento

Sacramento, CA
84K+
Followers
19K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Sacramento from CBS 13.

 https://sacramento.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy