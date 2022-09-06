Read full article on original website
WLWT 5
Former Norse, Bearcats head basketball coach Brannen joining Dayton staff
DAYTON, Ohio — Former NKU and Cincinnati head basketball coach John Brannen has joined the coaching staff at the University of Dayton. The Flyers announced his addition to the staff on Tuesday. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another...
NC State football has two scheduled games against Cincinnati canceled
The Bearcats, who are joining the Big 12 next year, were to have played in Raleigh in 2023 and at home in 2029. BYU previously had canceled two games with the Pack — in 2024 and 2030 — in preparing for its Big 12 move.
WLWT 5
'They're ready': Big 12 commissioner visits University of Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — There was nothing quiet or subdued about the arrival of Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark at the University of Cincinnati Wednesday. The Bearcat band beat the drum for him as he received a combination of a confetti and a red carpet welcome. He has been making the...
WKRC
Video: Newport Central Catholic player makes "kick save" to keep volleyball point alive
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - While there are certain ways in volleyball a player can make contact with the ball, using the foot -- albeit extremely rare -- is one of them. A Newport Central Catholic High School player did just that to save a point in a match on Saturday at Scott High School.
linknky.com
LINK streetscapes: Back to college edition at Thomas More University
Fall is always filled with new schedules, new faces and new experiences, as many return to school. This is especially true for college students, with the campus atmosphere both exhilarating and nerve-wracking. As important as school is, many choose to live on campus not for the academics, but for the...
linknky.com
Highlands, Simon Kenton girls soccer drop games at Lexington Catholic
The Lexington Catholic Cup generally sees some of the best competition from around the state including two or more from Boone, Kenton and Campbell counties. Four from the area will venture down this year to play a guaranteed three games. Two of them could not come home with wins on the first night that took place on Labor Day.
Milford running back Natwan Webster voted WCPO player of the week
Milford senior running back Natwan Webster rushed for three touchdowns and caught a TD pass in the Eagles' 47-21 win over visiting Loveland.
MaxPreps
High school football: No. 7 Bishop Gorman, Hamilton rematch headlines this week's MaxPreps Top 10 Games
No. 7 Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas) and Hamilton (Chandler, Ariz.) face each other on Friday and the Gaels have been wanting for a whole year to run this one back. The Huskies pulled off the best comeback of last season with a wild 25-24 win, trailing 24-7 with just over a minute remaining before reeling off 18 unanswered points while recovering two onside kicks.
linknky.com
NKU announces new assistant VP of development
Northern Kentucky University recently announced Shelly Deavy as the next assistant vice president of development. A Northern Kentucky University alumna, Deavy will begin her new role as assistant vice president on Sept. 12. She comes to NKU from the University of Cincinnati Foundation, where she served as assistant vice president of development.
3 Places To Get Breakfast in the Cincinnati Area
Are you looking for a great breakfast in the Cincinnati area?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these local joints. This local chain is known for its delicious breakfasts made with locally-sourced ingredients. Popular options include the Queen City Bee (a delicious sandwich with goetta, apple, arugula, broken yolk egg, and “nectar” sauce on a milk bun), Bee Cakes (gluten-free pancakes made with almond milk, quinoa, and buckwheat flour), and Piggy Cakes (pancakes made with bacon in the batter and are topped with whipped cream and candied pecans).
WKRC
Frisch's celebrates a big boy birthday on September 9
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Frisch’s Big Boy is celebrating his birthday Sept. 9 in a big way with fun giveaways, treats and more. Jordin Nabi, V.P. of marketing at Frisch's and chef John Zenk share details and grill up a burger.
moversmakers.org
Faths get Springer $400K shy of goal
Cincinnati philanthropists Harry and Linda Fath have pledged $3 million to Springer School and Center in Hyde Park, hoping to leverage a final $400,000 in giving to help the school hit its $15 million capital fundraising goal. “It’s brutal to be in a class and you can’t do the work,...
linknky.com
Covington Catholic principal earns Outstanding Administrator Award
Covington Catholic High School administrator Bob Rowe has been selected as one of 11 administrators from across the U.S. for the 2022-2023 Outstanding Project Lead The Way Administrator award. The award recognizes outstanding educational leaders for their commitment to providing students with meaningful learning experiences through PLTW programs. PLTW is...
wvxu.org
Laurel Park in the West End has a new name honoring a Cincinnati icon
The Cincinnati Board of Park Commissioners voted recently to rename Laurel Park in the West End to Ezzard Charles Park. The renaming honors West End native and champion boxer, Ezzard Charles. The change comes at the request of the West End Community Council, along with Seven Hills Neighborhood Houses and...
linknky.com
Covington set to name new police chief
“Does he still want this job?” Covington Mayor Joe Meyer jokingly asked at Tuesday night’s city commission meeting. Interim Police Chief Brian Valenti replied with a simple, “yes sir.”. Covington is planning to promote Valenti to the Chief of Police at next week’s regularly scheduled Covington city...
WLWT 5
Blake Shelton bringing 'Honky Tonk' tour to Cincinnati featuring Carly Pearce
Country music superstar Blake Shelton is bringing his tour to Cincinnati. It was announced Wednesday that his "Back to Honky Tonk" tour will come to the Heritage Bank Center in 2023. With him, he'll have Kentucky native Carly Pearce and Jackson Dean. The show is Thursday, March 23, 2023. Tickets...
14 Things To Do in Cincinnati This Weekend (Sept. 9-11)
This weekend promises a Hocus Pocus reunion, Covington Oktoberfest, a vintage motorcycle rally and more.
Fox 19
Air Care transports man from Northern Kentucky campground
UNION, Ky. (WXIX) - A Northern Kentucky man is hospitalized Monday night after falling from a roof. It happened around 5 p.m. at Camp Turnabout, a campground with private campsites in the 4800 block of Beaver Road, according to Union Fire Lt. Anthony Maher. The man in his 60s fell...
linknky.com
Graeter’s is coming to Union; Braxton and Dewey’s may follow, city says
Union is getting a Graeter’s Ice Cream store, and city leadership shared that Dewey’s Pizza and Braxton Brewing may be opening locations next door. Representatives from Graeter’s were present at the Union City Commission meeting on Wednesday night. There, Justin Jones, project manager of Cincinnati-based firm KZF Design, showed renderings and photos from other stores in operation to illustrate the plans for the future Union location.
Fox 19
Auditor orders North College Hill officials to repay credit card transactions
NORTH COLLEGE HILL, Ohio (WXIX) - North College Hill officials must repay more than $1,700 from six credit card transactions that could not be substantiated as proper public disbursements, State Auditor Keith Farber announced Thursday. Findings for recovery were issued against Public Works Director Martin Cole for $151, Police Chief...
