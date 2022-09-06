ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highland Heights, KY

Highland Heights, KY
Highland Heights, KY
linknky.com

LINK streetscapes: Back to college edition at Thomas More University

Fall is always filled with new schedules, new faces and new experiences, as many return to school. This is especially true for college students, with the campus atmosphere both exhilarating and nerve-wracking. As important as school is, many choose to live on campus not for the academics, but for the...
EDGEWOOD, KY
linknky.com

Highlands, Simon Kenton girls soccer drop games at Lexington Catholic

The Lexington Catholic Cup generally sees some of the best competition from around the state including two or more from Boone, Kenton and Campbell counties. Four from the area will venture down this year to play a guaranteed three games. Two of them could not come home with wins on the first night that took place on Labor Day.
LEXINGTON, KY
MaxPreps

High school football: No. 7 Bishop Gorman, Hamilton rematch headlines this week's MaxPreps Top 10 Games

No. 7 Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas) and Hamilton (Chandler, Ariz.) face each other on Friday and the Gaels have been wanting for a whole year to run this one back. The Huskies pulled off the best comeback of last season with a wild 25-24 win, trailing 24-7 with just over a minute remaining before reeling off 18 unanswered points while recovering two onside kicks.
LAS VEGAS, NV
linknky.com

NKU announces new assistant VP of development

Northern Kentucky University recently announced Shelly Deavy as the next assistant vice president of development. A Northern Kentucky University alumna, Deavy will begin her new role as assistant vice president on Sept. 12. She comes to NKU from the University of Cincinnati Foundation, where she served as assistant vice president of development.
HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, KY
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Breakfast in the Cincinnati Area

Are you looking for a great breakfast in the Cincinnati area?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these local joints. This local chain is known for its delicious breakfasts made with locally-sourced ingredients. Popular options include the Queen City Bee (a delicious sandwich with goetta, apple, arugula, broken yolk egg, and “nectar” sauce on a milk bun), Bee Cakes (gluten-free pancakes made with almond milk, quinoa, and buckwheat flour), and Piggy Cakes (pancakes made with bacon in the batter and are topped with whipped cream and candied pecans).
CINCINNATI, OH
moversmakers.org

Faths get Springer $400K shy of goal

Cincinnati philanthropists Harry and Linda Fath have pledged $3 million to Springer School and Center in Hyde Park, hoping to leverage a final $400,000 in giving to help the school hit its $15 million capital fundraising goal. “It’s brutal to be in a class and you can’t do the work,...
CINCINNATI, OH
linknky.com

Covington Catholic principal earns Outstanding Administrator Award

Covington Catholic High School administrator Bob Rowe has been selected as one of 11 administrators from across the U.S. for the 2022-2023 Outstanding Project Lead The Way Administrator award. The award recognizes outstanding educational leaders for their commitment to providing students with meaningful learning experiences through PLTW programs. PLTW is...
COVINGTON, KY
wvxu.org

Laurel Park in the West End has a new name honoring a Cincinnati icon

The Cincinnati Board of Park Commissioners voted recently to rename Laurel Park in the West End to Ezzard Charles Park. The renaming honors West End native and champion boxer, Ezzard Charles. The change comes at the request of the West End Community Council, along with Seven Hills Neighborhood Houses and...
CINCINNATI, OH
linknky.com

Covington set to name new police chief

“Does he still want this job?” Covington Mayor Joe Meyer jokingly asked at Tuesday night’s city commission meeting. Interim Police Chief Brian Valenti replied with a simple, “yes sir.”. Covington is planning to promote Valenti to the Chief of Police at next week’s regularly scheduled Covington city...
COVINGTON, KY
Fox 19

Air Care transports man from Northern Kentucky campground

UNION, Ky. (WXIX) - A Northern Kentucky man is hospitalized Monday night after falling from a roof. It happened around 5 p.m. at Camp Turnabout, a campground with private campsites in the 4800 block of Beaver Road, according to Union Fire Lt. Anthony Maher. The man in his 60s fell...
UNION, KY
linknky.com

Graeter’s is coming to Union; Braxton and Dewey’s may follow, city says

Union is getting a Graeter’s Ice Cream store, and city leadership shared that Dewey’s Pizza and Braxton Brewing may be opening locations next door. Representatives from Graeter’s were present at the Union City Commission meeting on Wednesday night. There, Justin Jones, project manager of Cincinnati-based firm KZF Design, showed renderings and photos from other stores in operation to illustrate the plans for the future Union location.
UNION, KY

