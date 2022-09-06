ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Comments / 2

Related
metro-magazine.com

Project Looks to Bring High-Speed Rail to California’s High Desert

Following some hiccups, high-speed rail in California continues to move closer to a reality. Proof of that point is what is being dubbed the High Desert Corridor (HDC) — an estimated $4.3 billion project, which is currently projected to launch in 2030, that will also connect to the California High-Speed Rail system, the Metrolink commuter rail system, and the Las Vegas High-Speed Rail project.
APPLE VALLEY, CA
scvnews.com

California High-Speed Rail Releases Draft Environmental Document for Palmdale to Burbank Section

The California High-Speed Rail Authority has released the draft environmental document for the more than 30-mile segment between Palmdale and Burbank in Southern California. “The release of this draft environmental document underscores the momentum taking place with this transformational project,” said Southern California Regional Director LaDonna DiCamillo. “We have environmentally cleared 422 of the 500-mile Phase 1 system between the Bay Area and Los Angeles/Anaheim. We look forward to hearing from residents and stakeholders during this public comment phase as we work to deliver a clean, fast and safe transportation network for all Californians.”
PALMDALE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
iebusinessdaily.com

San Bernardino County voters to decide Fair-Share initiative

If passed, the measure will authorize the county to find out if its getting an equitable share of state revenue compared to other similar-sized counties. If it isn’t, the measure recommends several remedies, including leaving the state, although such a move seems unlikely. San Bernardino City Councilman Theodore Sanchez...
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Smoke advisories extended, expanded across the Inland Empire

Smoke advisories have expanded across the Inland Empire due to wildfires that continue to burn in Hemet and near Big Bear Lake.A smoke advisory for areas of Riverside County was extended through Wednesday afternoon, while a second smoke advisory was issued for San Bernardino County, according to the South Coast Air Quality Management District. The smoke advisories were issued as firefighters continue to battle the Fairview Fire in Riverside County and the Radford Fire in San Bernardino County.Both fires are sending up large smoke plumes with the potential to worsen air quality for sensitive groups, the SCAQMD said. Anyone who...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
kcrw.com

People of color find ‘room to breathe’ in the Inland Empire

Riverside and San Bernardino counties used to be known for their vast citrus groves and agricultural way of life. But in recent years, the Inland Empire has cultivated suburban subdivisions and massive warehouses and logistics centers. These changes have made the region a magnet for folks leaving cities like LA...
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black School#School Discipline#School Principal#Superintendents#Black People#Racial Injustice#K12#Racism#Racial Issues#Vvuhsd
KSBW.com

Check here to see if your home will be impacted by California rolling outages

California's state grid operator says rolling blackouts due to a shortfall in electricity supply "could be imminent." As Tuesday is expected to be similar to Monday with record-high temperatures, major utility companies are bracing for their customers to be without energy when those rotating outages happen. Pacific Gas & Electricity...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
KTLA

Mother of 2 beheaded by sword in Northern California

A woman was beheaded Thursday in the Northern California city of San Carlos, KTLA sister station KRON4 has confirmed. She was killed in the area of Laurel Street and Magnolia Avenue at 11:50 a.m. The woman was beheaded by a man with a sword. The suspect, an adult male, was detained and has since been […]
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Sixteen charged in massive EBT fraud scheme plead not guilty

LOS ANGELES – Sixteen people have been charged in an alleged massive electronic benefit transfer fraud scheme in which funds were siphoned off that were intended for families in need, Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced Tuesday. Prosecutors say the case involves the theft of private...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KVCR NEWS

Inland Empire COVID-19 Update: 9/7/22

On Tuesday in San Bernardino County, there were 500 new reported cases. Since Aug. 30, hospitalizations decreased by 17%, with 141 and 19 COVID-19 ICU cases. Over that same period, San Bernardino County reported five new COVID-19-related deaths. In Riverside County, there were 494 new reported cases on Tuesday. Since...
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
Black Voice News

Black Voice News

Riverside, CA
647
Followers
569
Post
71K+
Views
ABOUT

The Black Voice News has given voice to the voiceless and shined a light on systemic inequities and disparities since 1972. With a focus on advocacy, solutions-oriented and data-driven reporting, the Black Voice has addressed issues from disparities in health, education and wealth to police violence, social justice, and civil rights battles. And for over four decades the dedicated team of journalists and community reporters have commented on and chronicled some of the most important stories impacting the lives of Black Californians, and given “voice” to the community while expanding its scope of civic involvement. A property of Voice Media Ventures, The Black Voice News is legally adjudicated in the County of Riverside and is published by Brown Publishing Co. LLC.

 https://blackvoicenews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy