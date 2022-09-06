Read full article on original website
Mount Shasta Herald
Firefighters make progress on Coyote Fire after it scorches 297 acres in Siskiyou County
We've made this story free as an important public service to our North State communities. Please help local journalism thrive by subscribing to your local newspaper. Thursday morning, firefighters stopped forward spread of flames on the Coyote Fire after it destroyed almost 300 acres of wilderness and prompted evacuation warnings on Wednesday night.
theashlandchronicle.com
Ashland Structure Fire Quickly Extinguished
Firefighters from Ashland Fire & Rescue quickly knocked down a structure fire just before noon today. Neighbors reported smoke and hearing alarms sounding to 911 dispatch and fire crews from Ashland and District #5 responded quickly to the 200 block of Nutley Street above Lithia Park. The fire was located...
KDRV
Cal Fire responding to vegetation fire off Hawkinsville Humbug Rd. & Humbug Creek Rd.
YREKA, Calif. - Cal Fire is responding to a vegetation fire being called the #ElizaFire off of Hawkinsville Humbug Rd and Humbug Creek Rd. It's 3.5 miles west from Yreka. The fire is currently 20 plus acres with 0% containment. There is an Evacuation Warning issued for SIS-3505. No injuries...
mynspr.org
Mill and Mountain fires damage map | Heat wave continues | Accelerated tree death
The latest North State and California news on our airwaves for Wednesday, Sept. 7. Cal Fire releases damage assessment map for Mill and Mountain fires. Cal Fire’s Siskiyou County Unit released its damage assessment map for buildings destroyed in both the Mill and the Mountain fires. The agency said Tuesday that 125 structures have been damaged or destroyed in the Mill Fire and 4 structures were destroyed in the Mountain Fire.
atlantanews.net
California wildfire causes evacuations of thousands of residents
SACRAMENTO, California: A wildfire in northern California, known as the Mill Fire, had burned through some 4,000 acres, caused thousands of residents to be evacuated and led to some injuries. According to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, the fire started last week, 230 miles north of Sacramento,...
KTVL
"We have to do this again?" Mill fire survivors recount harrowing evacuation
SISKIYOU COUNTY — A makeshift cooling center that has been set up in Weed to help evacuated residents in the city following the Mill fire is just another example of how the tight-knit community has come together to support one another in a time of need. Dozens of families...
actionnewsnow.com
Woman and child rescued after early-morning crash in Shasta County
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - A woman and child had to be rescued from a pickup after it crashed into a power pole early Wednesday morning in Shasta County. The crash happened around 2:40 a.m. on Bear Mountain Road near Tamera Way east of the City of Shasta Lake. The CHP...
KDRV
FireWatch: CalFire asks for public help with Mountain Fire cause investigation
YREKA, Cal. -- CalFire is asking the public for information tonight to help determine the cause of the Mountain Fire burning in southern Siskiyou County. California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CALFIRE) says its Siskiyou Unit Peace Officers are investigating the cause of the Mountain Fire and inviting tips from the public with information regarding the start of the fire. The Mountain Fire was reported around 3:48pm September 2,2022 nine miles southwest of Gazelle, California. It says structural damage assessment from the fire started today.
krcrtv.com
Update: Mill Fire remains over 4,000 acres; Mountain Fire grew to over 8,000 acres
REDDING, Calif. — Update as of 7:24 PM on Sunday, April 4th. According to Cal Fire, the Mill Fire is now 40% contained, and the acreage burned remains at 4,254 acres as of 6:21 PM Sunday. The Mountain Fire has grown tremendously from 6,451 acres burned to 8,896 acres...
KTVL
Mill Fire lawsuit filed against Roseburg Forest Products
YREKA, Calif. — A lawsuit has been filed on behalf of a Siskiyou County man against Roseburg Forest Products over the start of the Mill Fire. According to attorneys with Reiner, Slaughter, Mainzer and Frankel, Tim Smith lost his home in Weed in the Mill Fire. The lawsuit alleges...
kptv.com
Helicopter crashes into Merrill Lake while picking up water for Kalama Fire
COWLITZ COUNTY Wash. (KPTV) – A helicopter being used to fight the Kalama Fire in Washington crashed into Merrill lake on Wednesday, fire officials say. The crash happened around 4 p.m. on the north end of Merrill lake, roughly 2.5 miles from the town of Cougar. According to fire...
actionnewsnow.com
Arson suspect arrested in Shasta County
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - A 41-year-old man was arrested for arson on Wednesday in Shasta County, the Shasta-Trinity National Forest said. Michael Bovard of Big Bend was arrested in connection with an incident in August when four fires were started. The USFS says Bovard is suspected of stealing a vehicle...
KTVL
Mill Fire over halfway contained Tuesday night, over 90 structures destroyed
SISKYOU COUNTY, Calif. — The Mill Fire, burning near Lake Shastina, Edgewood and Weed, has reached 65% containment on Tuesday and remains reported at 3,935 acres. Officials with CAL FIRE in Siskiyou County confirmed the fire destroyed 91 single structures and 26 outbuildings. Additionally, CAL FIRE SKU confirmed the fire destroyed 17 other structures and 9 outbuildings.
Mount Shasta Herald
After the Mill Fire, here’s what schools in Northern California’s Weed are doing
Weed schools plan to reopen this week after the Mill Fire closed their doors since last Friday. When they reopen, classes will look a little different as their communities deal with fallout from the fire, school officials said. The fire knocked out power, destroyed surrounding homes and prompted evacuations of...
kqennewsradio.com
RED FLAG WARNING FOR MUCH OF SOUTHERN OREGON
Hot, dry and windy conditions are expected Tuesday afternoon and evening at higher elevations in much of southern Oregon leading to a Red Flag Warning. Forecasters at the National Weather Service said dry thunderstorms could develop over a line stretching from Siskiyou County, California, including the Mill Fire, northeastward into Oregon. While little if any rain is expected, these storms could produce gusty, quickly shifting winds up to 45 miles per hour.
KTVL
Single disabled mother of three runs from Mill Fire
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. — Sara J. hasn't had it easy since her ex-husband ran over her leg in February. And after the Mill Fire took her Weed home, life got even more difficult. "There were fireballs coming out of the sky and landing on houses next to mine," said...
actionnewsnow.com
Redding woman dies in motorcycle crash on Highway 299
TRINITY COUNTY, Calif. - A 68-year-old Redding woman died in a motorcycle crash on Highway 299 in Trinity County on Monday, the CHP says. Officers said Sharon Thacker was riding a 2000 Honda Shadow Spirit west on Highway 299 at about 40 mph and was approaching a curve at Mile Post Marker 299 TRI 8.35.
KTVL
Longtime general manager of Mt. Ashland to leave Southern Oregon ski resort
ASHLAND — Longtime general manager of Mt. Ashland, Hiram Towle is leaving the Southern Oregon nonprofit ski resort in mid-October after accepting a new position in Montana. The president of the Mt. Ashland Association Board, Curt Burrill wrote in a release that Towle has accepted the general manager position at the second largest nonprofit ski resort in the country, Bridger Bowl in Bozeman, Montana.
actionnewsnow.com
Man dies in big rig crash on I-5 Monday
DUNSMUIR, Calif. - A 51-year-old man from Elk Grove died in a big rig crash on Interstate 5 Monday morning, according to the CHP. The man was driving a semi-truck and was towing a 53-foot trailer north on Interstate 5 when he left the road and crashed down a steep embankment.
KTVL
Ashland and Medford open cooling shelters
JACKSON COUNTY — With temperatures soaring on Tuesday, September 6, the cities of Ashland and Medford will have cooling shelters open. Ashland's cooling shelter will be held at Pioneer Hall on 73 Winburn Way. The shelter will be open from 2:00 pm to 6:00 pm. The city of Medford...
