ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weed, CA

Comments / 1

Related
Mount Shasta Herald

Firefighters make progress on Coyote Fire after it scorches 297 acres in Siskiyou County

We've made this story free as an important public service to our North State communities. Please help local journalism thrive by subscribing to your local newspaper. Thursday morning, firefighters stopped forward spread of flames on the Coyote Fire after it destroyed almost 300 acres of wilderness and prompted evacuation warnings on Wednesday night.
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
theashlandchronicle.com

Ashland Structure Fire Quickly Extinguished

Firefighters from Ashland Fire & Rescue quickly knocked down a structure fire just before noon today. Neighbors reported smoke and hearing alarms sounding to 911 dispatch and fire crews from Ashland and District #5 responded quickly to the 200 block of Nutley Street above Lithia Park. The fire was located...
ASHLAND, OR
mynspr.org

Mill and Mountain fires damage map | Heat wave continues | Accelerated tree death

The latest North State and California news on our airwaves for Wednesday, Sept. 7. Cal Fire releases damage assessment map for Mill and Mountain fires. Cal Fire’s Siskiyou County Unit released its damage assessment map for buildings destroyed in both the Mill and the Mountain fires. The agency said Tuesday that 125 structures have been damaged or destroyed in the Mill Fire and 4 structures were destroyed in the Mountain Fire.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Weed, CA
Government
Local
California Government
City
Weed, CA
atlantanews.net

California wildfire causes evacuations of thousands of residents

SACRAMENTO, California: A wildfire in northern California, known as the Mill Fire, had burned through some 4,000 acres, caused thousands of residents to be evacuated and led to some injuries. According to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, the fire started last week, 230 miles north of Sacramento,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KDRV

FireWatch: CalFire asks for public help with Mountain Fire cause investigation

YREKA, Cal. -- CalFire is asking the public for information tonight to help determine the cause of the Mountain Fire burning in southern Siskiyou County. California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CALFIRE) says its Siskiyou Unit Peace Officers are investigating the cause of the Mountain Fire and inviting tips from the public with information regarding the start of the fire. The Mountain Fire was reported around 3:48pm September 2,2022 nine miles southwest of Gazelle, California. It says structural damage assessment from the fire started today.
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Lava Fire#The Mill Fire#Krcr
KTVL

Mill Fire lawsuit filed against Roseburg Forest Products

YREKA, Calif. — A lawsuit has been filed on behalf of a Siskiyou County man against Roseburg Forest Products over the start of the Mill Fire. According to attorneys with Reiner, Slaughter, Mainzer and Frankel, Tim Smith lost his home in Weed in the Mill Fire. The lawsuit alleges...
ROSEBURG, OR
actionnewsnow.com

Arson suspect arrested in Shasta County

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - A 41-year-old man was arrested for arson on Wednesday in Shasta County, the Shasta-Trinity National Forest said. Michael Bovard of Big Bend was arrested in connection with an incident in August when four fires were started. The USFS says Bovard is suspected of stealing a vehicle...
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KTVL

Mill Fire over halfway contained Tuesday night, over 90 structures destroyed

SISKYOU COUNTY, Calif. — The Mill Fire, burning near Lake Shastina, Edgewood and Weed, has reached 65% containment on Tuesday and remains reported at 3,935 acres. Officials with CAL FIRE in Siskiyou County confirmed the fire destroyed 91 single structures and 26 outbuildings. Additionally, CAL FIRE SKU confirmed the fire destroyed 17 other structures and 9 outbuildings.
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
kqennewsradio.com

RED FLAG WARNING FOR MUCH OF SOUTHERN OREGON

Hot, dry and windy conditions are expected Tuesday afternoon and evening at higher elevations in much of southern Oregon leading to a Red Flag Warning. Forecasters at the National Weather Service said dry thunderstorms could develop over a line stretching from Siskiyou County, California, including the Mill Fire, northeastward into Oregon. While little if any rain is expected, these storms could produce gusty, quickly shifting winds up to 45 miles per hour.
OREGON STATE
KTVL

Single disabled mother of three runs from Mill Fire

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. — Sara J. hasn't had it easy since her ex-husband ran over her leg in February. And after the Mill Fire took her Weed home, life got even more difficult. "There were fireballs coming out of the sky and landing on houses next to mine," said...
WEED, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Redding woman dies in motorcycle crash on Highway 299

TRINITY COUNTY, Calif. - A 68-year-old Redding woman died in a motorcycle crash on Highway 299 in Trinity County on Monday, the CHP says. Officers said Sharon Thacker was riding a 2000 Honda Shadow Spirit west on Highway 299 at about 40 mph and was approaching a curve at Mile Post Marker 299 TRI 8.35.
TRINITY COUNTY, CA
KTVL

Longtime general manager of Mt. Ashland to leave Southern Oregon ski resort

ASHLAND — Longtime general manager of Mt. Ashland, Hiram Towle is leaving the Southern Oregon nonprofit ski resort in mid-October after accepting a new position in Montana. The president of the Mt. Ashland Association Board, Curt Burrill wrote in a release that Towle has accepted the general manager position at the second largest nonprofit ski resort in the country, Bridger Bowl in Bozeman, Montana.
ASHLAND, OR
actionnewsnow.com

Man dies in big rig crash on I-5 Monday

DUNSMUIR, Calif. - A 51-year-old man from Elk Grove died in a big rig crash on Interstate 5 Monday morning, according to the CHP. The man was driving a semi-truck and was towing a 53-foot trailer north on Interstate 5 when he left the road and crashed down a steep embankment.
ELK GROVE, CA
KTVL

Ashland and Medford open cooling shelters

JACKSON COUNTY — With temperatures soaring on Tuesday, September 6, the cities of Ashland and Medford will have cooling shelters open. Ashland's cooling shelter will be held at Pioneer Hall on 73 Winburn Way. The shelter will be open from 2:00 pm to 6:00 pm. The city of Medford...
MEDFORD, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy