YREKA, Cal. -- CalFire is asking the public for information tonight to help determine the cause of the Mountain Fire burning in southern Siskiyou County. California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CALFIRE) says its Siskiyou Unit Peace Officers are investigating the cause of the Mountain Fire and inviting tips from the public with information regarding the start of the fire. The Mountain Fire was reported around 3:48pm September 2,2022 nine miles southwest of Gazelle, California. It says structural damage assessment from the fire started today.

SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO