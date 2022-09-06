ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Yardbarker

Giants hope power surge continues vs. Dodgers

Having beaten the Los Angeles Dodgers for the first time in almost three months, the visiting San Francisco Giants will attempt to make it two wins in a row when the National League West rivals meet again on Tuesday night. Three players who weren't with the Giants the last time...
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX Sports

Giants visit the Brewers to start 2-game series

San Francisco Giants (65-70, third in the NL West) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (71-65, second in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Scott Alexander (0-0, 1.69 ERA, .56 WHIP, six strikeouts); Brewers: Corbin Burnes (9-6, 3.18 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 200 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -205, Giants +173; over/under is 7...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Yardbarker

White Sox Get Michael Kopech Back, Option Matt Foster

The Chicago White Sox swapped out a pair of pitchers ahead of Wednesday's game against the Seattle Mariners. Michael Kopech returns from the 15-day injured list as Matt Foster heads to Triple-A Charlotte. Kopech went on the shelf on Aug. 23 due to a left knee strain. He suffered the...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Gavin Sheets sitting for White Sox on Thursday

Chicago White Sox outfielder Gavin Sheets is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series opener against left-hander JP Sears and the Oakland Athletics. The lefty-hitting Sheets will sit versus the Athletics' southpaw. Andrew Vaughn will move to right field and A.J. Pollock will cover left while Adam Engel starts in the middle. Pollock will bat fifth and Engel will hit ninth.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Lance Lynn's Best Start of the Season Halts Mariners' Win Streak at 7

Lance Lynn put together his best start of 2022. He tore through the Seattle lineup striking out a season-high 11, and the Chicago White Sox snapped the Mariners' seven-game win streak. Lynn retired the last 17 hitters he faced in a dominant performance. The Mariners seemed exhausted following a long...
SEATTLE, WA
SFGate

Big Ten punters just keep turning up from down under

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Big Ten territory will soon stretch to the West Coast with UCLA and USC, after the seismic expansion finalized this summer. On fourth downs, the footprint stretches much wider than that. Half of the league's 14 programs this season have a primary punter produced by Prokick...
BlueDevilCountry

No one-and-done: Duke rookie implies extended stay

Many 2023 mock drafts assume that Duke basketball freshman big man Kyle Filipowski will be a one-and-done collegian, often listing him as a first-round prospect. Not so fast. Sure, Filipowski finished No. 4 overall on the 247Sports 2022 Composite, a ranking that would lead most to believe a ...
DURHAM, NC

