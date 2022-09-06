Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
It's the time of year stink bugs start making their way into homesJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Northwestern WildcatsThe LanternEvanston, IL
Is Chicago really a Sanctuary City?Sarah Walker GorrellChicago, IL
After WWII, American Parents Sold Their Children for As Low as $2Andrei TapalagaChicago, IL
Lightfoot Calls Governor Abbott Unpatriotic and RacistTom HandyTexas State
San Francisco Giants may have a new Dodger-killer on the rise
The San Francisco Giants are always looking for ways to find an edge on their arch-rivals, the Los Angeles Dodgers. Could a new face provide just such an edge in the years to come?. During the just-completed series against the Dodgers at Chavez Ravine, San Francisco Giants rookie David Villar...
Yardbarker
Giants hope power surge continues vs. Dodgers
Having beaten the Los Angeles Dodgers for the first time in almost three months, the visiting San Francisco Giants will attempt to make it two wins in a row when the National League West rivals meet again on Tuesday night. Three players who weren't with the Giants the last time...
FOX Sports
Giants visit the Brewers to start 2-game series
San Francisco Giants (65-70, third in the NL West) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (71-65, second in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Scott Alexander (0-0, 1.69 ERA, .56 WHIP, six strikeouts); Brewers: Corbin Burnes (9-6, 3.18 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 200 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -205, Giants +173; over/under is 7...
Yardbarker
White Sox Get Michael Kopech Back, Option Matt Foster
The Chicago White Sox swapped out a pair of pitchers ahead of Wednesday's game against the Seattle Mariners. Michael Kopech returns from the 15-day injured list as Matt Foster heads to Triple-A Charlotte. Kopech went on the shelf on Aug. 23 due to a left knee strain. He suffered the...
numberfire.com
Gavin Sheets sitting for White Sox on Thursday
Chicago White Sox outfielder Gavin Sheets is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series opener against left-hander JP Sears and the Oakland Athletics. The lefty-hitting Sheets will sit versus the Athletics' southpaw. Andrew Vaughn will move to right field and A.J. Pollock will cover left while Adam Engel starts in the middle. Pollock will bat fifth and Engel will hit ninth.
Yardbarker
Lance Lynn's Best Start of the Season Halts Mariners' Win Streak at 7
Lance Lynn put together his best start of 2022. He tore through the Seattle lineup striking out a season-high 11, and the Chicago White Sox snapped the Mariners' seven-game win streak. Lynn retired the last 17 hitters he faced in a dominant performance. The Mariners seemed exhausted following a long...
Chicago White Sox at Seattle Mariners odds, picks and predictions
The Chicago White Sox (68-68) and Seattle Mariners (77-59) meet Wednesday at 4:10 p.m. ET to close out a 3-game series at T-Mobile Park. Let’s analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the White Sox vs. Mariners odds with MLB picks and predictions. Season series: Chicago leads 3-2 The White...
SFGate
Big Ten punters just keep turning up from down under
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Big Ten territory will soon stretch to the West Coast with UCLA and USC, after the seismic expansion finalized this summer. On fourth downs, the footprint stretches much wider than that. Half of the league's 14 programs this season have a primary punter produced by Prokick...
Marlins rebound from defensive blunder to beat Phillies, snap nine-game losing streak
The Miami Marlins are at the point in the season where they are celebrating the small moments. Their quest to reach the postseason is long in the rear-view mirror after their season went off the rails following the All-Star Break.
No one-and-done: Duke rookie implies extended stay
Many 2023 mock drafts assume that Duke basketball freshman big man Kyle Filipowski will be a one-and-done collegian, often listing him as a first-round prospect. Not so fast. Sure, Filipowski finished No. 4 overall on the 247Sports 2022 Composite, a ranking that would lead most to believe a ...
