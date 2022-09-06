Read full article on original website
Portland West Hills brace for possible power shutoff
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - While they feel the inconvenience of a power shutoff, one Portland neighborhood knows it’s part of preventing devastating wildfires. According to Portland General Electric, the West Hills area is one part of the city that could likely lose power Friday if conditions are bad. Sally...
40,000 at risk of power shutoff as Oregon wildfire danger grows
Over 40,000 customers in Oregon are expected to lose power in planned shutoffs starting Friday, as strong winds threaten to worsen wildfire conditions across the state. Portland General Electric said Wednesday that it will likely shut off power to 30,000 customers in 10 areas starting Friday morning and lasting through Saturday night. Shutoffs are expected in Multnomah, Marion, Clackamas and Washington counties, the Columbia River Gorge and in the foothills of Mt. Hood.
Oregon Electrical Utilities Warn of Power Outages to Prevent Wildfires, Including in Portland’s West Hills
Fearing a repeat of the downed power lines that sparked catastrophic fires in the Cascades two years ago, Oregon’s two largest electrical utilities are preparing to turn off power lines across the state as high winds approach this weekend. Portland General Electric says it will turn off the power...
Power could be cut in Portland area because of fire risks
PGE identifies high-risk areas as including the West Hills, Tualatin Mountains, Oregon City and Estacada.Portland General Electric is warning of "likely" power shut offs in 10 high-risk areas in the Portland area on Friday and Saturday because of fire danger. PGE said these high risk areas include: the West Hills, Tualatin Mountains, North West Hills, Central West Hills, Oregon City, Estacada, Mt. Hood Corridor/foothills, Columbia River Gorge, Scotts Mills and the Southern West Hills. Approximately 30,000 customers could be affected. Power will only be shut off if absolutely necessary, the company said on Wednesday, Sept. 7. A D V E...
Preparing for a summer power outage
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - People living in the Pacific Northwest are used to power outages from winter storms, while summer outages have been rare. Norman Chusid, owner of Ankeny Hardware in Southeast Portland said he’s noticed people coming in to prepare for outages or even a possible fire. “The...
thereflector.com
Kalama Fire on south side of Mount St. Helens estimated to be 4 acres in size
The Kalama Fire was estimated to be about 4 acres in size on Wednesday. The fire, located southeast of the Kalama Horse Camp on the south side of Mount St. Helens, was first discovered on the evening of Aug. 31. It is being managed as a type four fire, stated...
Turning the page: Portland high average now under 80 degrees
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — If you’re from the Pacific Northwest, you know that a change is coming to our weather sooner rather than later. Oftentimes it is not just a subtle change — the weather can flip quickly during the fall months. For Tuesday, we are not...
PGE, Pacific Power announce possible power shutoffs in several Oregon counties
PORTLAND, Ore. — Utility companies Portland General Electric and Pacific Power announced Thursday that they could initiate public safety power shutoffs for areas of multiple Western Oregon counties over the next several days due to the threat of high winds and extreme wildfire conditions. Pacific Power said that a...
Permits no longer required to visit Multnomah Falls until spring
MULTNOMAH COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - On Wednesday, representatives of the Columbia Gorge tweeted that Multnomah Falls and the Waterfall Corridor will no longer require permits until the spring. Beginning in May of this year, for the first time drivers in the “Waterfall Corridor,” which runs between Bridal Veil and Ainsworth...
Pacific Power sends shutoff notices to customers in six counties over Friday, Saturday fire danger
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Pacific Power has issued potential shutoff notices to customers in six Oregon counties south and west of Portland because of predicted gusty east winds Friday and Saturday contributing to extreme wildfire conditions. Pacific Power said Wednesday that it has notified about 12,000 customers in Linn,...
Helicopter crashes into Merrill Lake while assisting with Kalama Fire
Authorities are investigating after a helicopter crashed into Merrill Lake near Cougar, Washington on Wednesday, according to the Washington Department of Natural Resources.
Visitor injured in fall from Pittock Mansion viewpoint
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – One person was taken to the hospital after falling from a viewpoint at Pittock Mansion on Wednesday. First responders were dispatched to the historic home around 3:15 p.m. after a visitor reportedly fell 20 feet. Despite the sizeable fall, the person was up and moving “right away,” according to bystanders.
How to prepare for potential power shutoffs
Pacific Power and Portland General Electric are considering shutting off power for thousands of customers Friday and Saturday during critical wildfire weather conditions.
Estacada preps for wildfires while rebuilding from 2020 blaze
A Fire Weather Watch is in effect Friday into Saturday with Red Flag Warnings for the Cascades. This comes two years after nearly half a million acres burned from the Labor Day fires in 2020 and as rebuilding is still underway.
Neighbors frustrated over NE Portland homeless camp that moved in two years ago and never left
PORTLAND, Ore. — For the past two years, families living near the corner of Northeast 125th Place and Shaver Street have had to share their lawns with a homeless encampment. Residents told KGW that homeless individuals in their quiet neighborhood, nestled between three schools and rows of cornfields, have refused services from the city.
Tuesday in Portland: Some homeless tents remain near schools despite emergency declaration and more
(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Tuesday, Sept. 6 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. NE Portland businesses experiencing burglaries, vandalism.
Body pulled from Columbia River identified as Washington man missing for over a year
A body pulled from the Columbia River in July has been identified as a Washington man who went missing over a year ago, authorities said Tuesday. Brandon Majors was positively identified with medical and dental records and photographs on Thursday, nearly two months after the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office recovered the body from the river on July 7, the Vancouver Police Department in Washington state said.
Hillsboro plans to hike water rates; public invited to weigh in
The city of Hillsboro wants to hear from the public before water rates increase in 2023.
Alert: Red Flag Warning until 08:00 PM Saturday
The National Weather Service in Portland has issued a Red Flag Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from 11 AM Friday to 8 PM PDT Saturday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * AFFECTED AREA...In Oregon, Fire Weather Zone 601 North Oregon...
