Portland, OR

kptv.com

Portland West Hills brace for possible power shutoff

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - While they feel the inconvenience of a power shutoff, one Portland neighborhood knows it’s part of preventing devastating wildfires. According to Portland General Electric, the West Hills area is one part of the city that could likely lose power Friday if conditions are bad. Sally...
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

40,000 at risk of power shutoff as Oregon wildfire danger grows

Over 40,000 customers in Oregon are expected to lose power in planned shutoffs starting Friday, as strong winds threaten to worsen wildfire conditions across the state. Portland General Electric said Wednesday that it will likely shut off power to 30,000 customers in 10 areas starting Friday morning and lasting through Saturday night. Shutoffs are expected in Multnomah, Marion, Clackamas and Washington counties, the Columbia River Gorge and in the foothills of Mt. Hood.
OREGON STATE
The Newberg Graphic

Power could be cut in Portland area because of fire risks

PGE identifies high-risk areas as including the West Hills, Tualatin Mountains, Oregon City and Estacada.Portland General Electric is warning of "likely" power shut offs in 10 high-risk areas in the Portland area on Friday and Saturday because of fire danger. PGE said these high risk areas include: the West Hills, Tualatin Mountains, North West Hills, Central West Hills, Oregon City, Estacada, Mt. Hood Corridor/foothills, Columbia River Gorge, Scotts Mills and the Southern West Hills. Approximately 30,000 customers could be affected. Power will only be shut off if absolutely necessary, the company said on Wednesday, Sept. 7. A D V E...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Preparing for a summer power outage

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - People living in the Pacific Northwest are used to power outages from winter storms, while summer outages have been rare. Norman Chusid, owner of Ankeny Hardware in Southeast Portland said he’s noticed people coming in to prepare for outages or even a possible fire. “The...
PORTLAND, OR
Channel 6000

Turning the page: Portland high average now under 80 degrees

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — If you’re from the Pacific Northwest, you know that a change is coming to our weather sooner rather than later. Oftentimes it is not just a subtle change — the weather can flip quickly during the fall months. For Tuesday, we are not...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Permits no longer required to visit Multnomah Falls until spring

MULTNOMAH COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - On Wednesday, representatives of the Columbia Gorge tweeted that Multnomah Falls and the Waterfall Corridor will no longer require permits until the spring. Beginning in May of this year, for the first time drivers in the “Waterfall Corridor,” which runs between Bridal Veil and Ainsworth...
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
kptv.com

Visitor injured in fall from Pittock Mansion viewpoint

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – One person was taken to the hospital after falling from a viewpoint at Pittock Mansion on Wednesday. First responders were dispatched to the historic home around 3:15 p.m. after a visitor reportedly fell 20 feet. Despite the sizeable fall, the person was up and moving “right away,” according to bystanders.
PORTLAND, OR
Fox News

Body pulled from Columbia River identified as Washington man missing for over a year

A body pulled from the Columbia River in July has been identified as a Washington man who went missing over a year ago, authorities said Tuesday. Brandon Majors was positively identified with medical and dental records and photographs on Thursday, nearly two months after the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office recovered the body from the river on July 7, the Vancouver Police Department in Washington state said.
VANCOUVER, WA
cannonbeachgazette.com

Alert: Red Flag Warning until 08:00 PM Saturday

The National Weather Service in Portland has issued a Red Flag Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from 11 AM Friday to 8 PM PDT Saturday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * AFFECTED AREA...In Oregon, Fire Weather Zone 601 North Oregon...
PORTLAND, OR

