Palm Beach, FL

Travelers choose Palm Beach International Airport for Labor Day flights

By Joel Lopez
 3 days ago
Labor day weekend brought in many tourists to South Florida.

"We stayed by the pool, by the beach and ate a lot and drank a lot," said Gerum Yilma from Atlanta who was celebrating his 20th anniversary with his wife Aida.

The couple flew out of Palm Beach International Airport back home to a busy Atlanta airport.

"Travel has been hectic right? So we wanted to make sure we could get in and out of the airport and didn't want to risk a lot of cancelations," said Yilma.

"There's always groups of people talking, throwing footballs, cornhole, the water is a lot better," said Justin Orecchio from Connecticut who spent Labor Day weekend visiting his grandmother while also enjoying South Florida amenities.

"It's quick, it's like a two-and-a-half-hour flight. Everything was on time, travel was good, flight was good. Ten out of ten I guess," said Orecchio. "I like to see my Grandma. I also visited some colleges."

According to the Transportation Security Administration , nearly 6 million people took to the skies from Friday to Sunday.

"We went to Canada to visit our family, got lots of brothers and sisters," said Alita & Alita & Craig Bowman from Delray Beach. "It's nice and warm again now it's cold up there."

The Bowmans flew back through Palm Beach International as flight tracker website FlightAware reports at least one cancelation and at least 7 delays from PBI on Monday.

"Oh I like West Palm a lot better, it's not as much people or traffic. We would have to go to Fort Lauderdale and this a much nicer airport," said Alita & Alita & Craig Bowman.

Nationally, FlightAware reports at least 101 cancelations and at least 2,883 delays this Labor Day Monday.

If you're traveling and your flight is canceled, this online dashboard by the U.S. Department of Transportation has a chart of which airlines will accommodate passengers on things like rebooking, meals, hotels even transportation.

Palm Beach, FL
Lifestyle
