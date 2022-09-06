Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Epic Fall Festival in Ohio is a Must-VisitTravel MavenLoveland, OH
3 Places To Get Breakfast in the Cincinnati AreaIsla ChiuCincinnati, OH
Dressing for your first Broadway Show.Everything Kaye!Cincinnati, OH
4 Places To Get Barbecue in the Cincinnati AreaIsla ChiuCincinnati, OH
The Best Small Town in Ohio For A Weekend GetawayTravel MavenLebanon, OH
Related
Braxton Myers decommits from USC Trojans; Texas high school star looking at Ole Miss
Coppell High School (Texas) defensive back Braxton Myers announced his de-commitment from the USC Trojans football program on Wednesday. Myers, a 6-foot-1, 185-pound versatile athlete, is rated the nation's No. 144 overall prospect and No. 9 safety. Myers recently took a visit to Ole ...
College Football News
Mississippi State vs Arizona Prediction, Game Preview
Mississippi State vs Arizona prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 2, Saturday, September 10. Record: Mississippi State (1-0), Arizona (1-0) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN 1-131 Rankings | Bowl Projections. CFN Week 2 Expert Picks | Week 2 Schedule. NFL Expert Predictions |...
247Sports
Four-star QB Walker White will make fourth trip in five months to Ole Miss this weekend
Ole Miss will once again play host to its top 2024 quarterback target on Saturday when the Rebels play Central Arkansas. Walker White, out of Little Rock (Ark.) Christian, will be making his fourth trip to Oxford in a span of five months. White is a 6-3, 215-pound, four-star quarterback....
WATCH: Hogs’ Coach Sam Pittman's Press Conference
What he's seen from running back Dominique Johnson, final look ahead.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
FOX Sports
College football odds Week 2: How to bet Mississippi State-Arizona
The Mississippi State Bulldogs head to the wild, wild West for a Saturday night showdown against the Arizona Wildcats on FS1. The Bulldogs began their 2022 campaign with a convincing 49-23 win over Memphis. The Wildcats got off on the good foot, too. The Cats not only covered the spread against San Diego State, but they got an impressive 38-20 victory over the Aztecs.
Hogs’ SEC Schedule Will Have Big Finish in March
Maybe the biggest game of the year will come at the end of Razorbacks' SEC games.
Ole Miss Football Week Two Opponent Preview: Central Arkansas Bears Offense
Our college football preview series continues this week with the Rebels' week two matchup.
College Football News
Ole Miss vs Central Arkansas Prediction, Game Preview
Ole Miss vs Central Arkansas prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 2, Saturday, September 10. Record: Ole Miss (1-0), Central Arkansas (0-1) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN 1-131 Rankings | Bowl Projections. CFN Week 2 Expert Picks | Week 2 Schedule. NFL Expert...
Comments / 0