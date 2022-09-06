ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Mississippi State vs Arizona Prediction, Game Preview

Mississippi State vs Arizona prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 2, Saturday, September 10. Record: Mississippi State (1-0), Arizona (1-0) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN 1-131 Rankings | Bowl Projections. CFN Week 2 Expert Picks | Week 2 Schedule. NFL Expert Predictions |...
FOX Sports

College football odds Week 2: How to bet Mississippi State-Arizona

The Mississippi State Bulldogs head to the wild, wild West for a Saturday night showdown against the Arizona Wildcats on FS1. The Bulldogs began their 2022 campaign with a convincing 49-23 win over Memphis. The Wildcats got off on the good foot, too. The Cats not only covered the spread against San Diego State, but they got an impressive 38-20 victory over the Aztecs.
College Football News

Ole Miss vs Central Arkansas Prediction, Game Preview

Ole Miss vs Central Arkansas prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 2, Saturday, September 10. Record: Ole Miss (1-0), Central Arkansas (0-1) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN 1-131 Rankings | Bowl Projections. CFN Week 2 Expert Picks | Week 2 Schedule. NFL Expert...
