ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murray, UT

Comments / 3

Dawn Evans
2d ago

No children should ever have to fear for their lives,God Bless the little girl that yelled to her friend and then went for help,hope they catch the bastards.☠️🤗✌️♥️

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KSLTV

‘I just ran:’ Layton Police investigating report of attempted kidnapping

LAYTON, Utah – Police officers are keeping a close eye on elementary schools in Layton after a boy reported that a man tried to lure him into his SUV on Wednesday afternoon. “He comes bolting in the house and he’s like, ‘Mom, some guy just tried to talk to me, told me to go with him,’” Felicia Hunt, the boy’s mother said.
LAYTON, UT
ABC4

POLICE: Layton Taco Bell worker arrested after filming women in the bathroom

LAYTON, Utah (ABC4) – A man is facing several charges after police say he intentionally placed a recording device in the women’s restroom of a Layton Taco Bell restaurant and obtained exposing footage of both adults and a prepubescent child. Eulogio Cervantes, 25, is facing one count of Aggravated Sexual Exploitation of a Minor, one […]
LAYTON, UT
Gephardt Daily

Murray police ask for help solving smash and grab, burglary cases

MURRAY, Utah, Sept. 7, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Murray police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man captured on security camera committing a “smash and grab” theft. “The video footage of the crime also shows another individual with him who was wearing a...
MURRAY, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Crime & Safety
City
Murray, UT
State
Utah State
Murray, UT
Crime & Safety
Gephardt Daily

SLCPD serves search warrant in illegal gambling case

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 8, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City police executed a search warrant last week, and gathered information on what they believe to be an illegal gambling operation in the Rose Park neighborhood. Detectives with the SLCPD’s Gang United and Special Investigations Unit on...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping#Police#Violent Crime#Christian#Vine Apartments#Subaru
ABC4

Salt Lake City PD arrest man in possession of stolen vehicle

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Salt Lake City Police Department arrested a 23-year-old man accused of being in possession of a stolen vehicle on Wednesday night. Police say the investigations started at approximately 11:37 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 7, when patrol officers spotted a stolen SUV driving around 150 South 5600 West. During a […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

Utah man says shooting victim died in his arms

One day after a third arrest in a shooting in downtown Salt Lake City, a Utah man shares his video of the moments following the crime. Eli Paul told KSL TV he and his family were headed to fancy dinner when they saw a man, lying on the ground, waving his arms for help. Paul got out of the car and ran to help.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Gephardt Daily

Sandy City police ask public’s help identifying theft suspect

SANDY, Utah, Sept. 6, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Sandy City police are asking for the public’s help identifying a theft suspect. “Attempt to identify — an unknown female suspect used a stolen credit card to purchase items from the Homegoods store in Sandy,” says a tweet issued Tuesday morning by the department.
SANDY, UT
ABC4

UPDATE: 6 year old killed in I-215 crash

MIDVALE, Utah (ABC4) – One passenger in a vehicle involved in the multi-car crash that shut down westbound Interstate-215 at Ft. Union Blvd. has reportedly died. Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) told ABC4 that a six-year-old passenger in one of the vehicles involved has died, wile his mother and two sisters are in critical condition. ORIGINAL […]
MIDVALE, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KSLTV

Gunman arrested in deadly shooting outside Salt Palace Convention Center

SALT LAKE CITY — A third individual has been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting outside the Salt Palace Convention Center over the weekend. Officials with the Salt Lake City Police Department announced Tuesday afternoon that 18-year-old Nogolweit “Nunu” Kug had been taken into custody after he arrived at the Public Safety Building in downtown to surrender.
KSLTV

Two men at large after armed robbery in Hooper

HOOPER, Utah — Authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating two suspects involved in an armed robbery Sunday night in Hooper. Officials with the Davis County Sheriff’s Office said the victims were provided a remote location to meet up for the purchase of a vehicle. When they arrived, two Caucasian men wearing white masks and driving a red 4-door sedan held them at gunpoint.
HOOPER, UT
ksl.com

Police identify 22-year-old Massachusetts man killed by fall in Neffs Canyon

SALT LAKE CITY — A 22-year-old man who died on Monday after a fall in Neffs Canyon in Salt Lake City has been identified. Unified Police on Tuesday said that the man was Kurt Lawson of Seekonk, Massachusetts. Detective Arlan Bennett with Unified Police Department said shortly after noon...
Gephardt Daily

South Salt Lake PD seeks help with bank robber ID

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah, Sept.5, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a bank robber. South Salt Lake police posted photos Sept. 1 on social media from security camera video of the suspect in the robbery two days earlier of the America First Credit Union at 3499 South State Street.
SOUTH SALT LAKE, UT
ABC4

POLICE: Sunken vehicle recovered in Weber Co.

WEBER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – The Weber County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue Team (WCSAR) successfully recovered a vehicle that was submerged in Pineview Reservoir on Wednesday evening. WCSAR says that an investigation into “how long the vehicle has been here and why it was dumped are still ongoing.” Police report that nothing suspicious was […]
WEBER COUNTY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Man cited for violating raw sewage ordinance in Stockton

STOCKTON, Utah — Police in Stockton removed a travel trailer Tuesday after they say it was dumping raw sewage onto the ground. In a Facebook posting, police say they were called to the area of Clark Street and Rogers Street for a foul odor. Upon arrival, officers discovered the trailer was dumping raw sewage and was pooling. Additionally, law enforcement personnel found flies and maggots in the area of the trailer. They also discovered fly traps on every corner of the trailer that were filled to capacity on every corner of the trailer.
STOCKTON, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy