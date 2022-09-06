Read full article on original website
Dawn Evans
2d ago
No children should ever have to fear for their lives,God Bless the little girl that yelled to her friend and then went for help,hope they catch the bastards.☠️🤗✌️♥️
KSLTV
‘I just ran:’ Layton Police investigating report of attempted kidnapping
LAYTON, Utah – Police officers are keeping a close eye on elementary schools in Layton after a boy reported that a man tried to lure him into his SUV on Wednesday afternoon. “He comes bolting in the house and he’s like, ‘Mom, some guy just tried to talk to me, told me to go with him,’” Felicia Hunt, the boy’s mother said.
POLICE: Layton Taco Bell worker arrested after filming women in the bathroom
LAYTON, Utah (ABC4) – A man is facing several charges after police say he intentionally placed a recording device in the women’s restroom of a Layton Taco Bell restaurant and obtained exposing footage of both adults and a prepubescent child. Eulogio Cervantes, 25, is facing one count of Aggravated Sexual Exploitation of a Minor, one […]
ksl.com
West Valley mom did nothing to stop her kids from being abused, charges say
WEST VALLEY CITY — A mother who prosecutors say "would not do anything to protect her children" while they were being abused her boyfriend is now facing criminal charges herself. Candace Marie Greenlee, 39, was charged Thursday in 3rd District Court with four counts of aggravated child abuse, a...
Gephardt Daily
Murray police ask for help solving smash and grab, burglary cases
MURRAY, Utah, Sept. 7, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Murray police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man captured on security camera committing a “smash and grab” theft. “The video footage of the crime also shows another individual with him who was wearing a...
KSLTV
Layton Taco Bell employee arrested after coworker finds hidden camera in bathroom, police say
LAYTON, Utah — A 25-year-old man has been arrested after police say one of his female coworkers found a hidden camera in the bathroom. According to a probable cause statement, officers with the Layton City Police Department responded to a Taco Bell restaurant near 900 N. Main Street on Wednesday after the woman found the recording device.
KSLTV
Man who claimed self-defense sentenced for stabbing his ‘best friend’ to death in 2019
SALT LAKE CITY — A jury didn’t believe Jesse Bruce’s story about what happened on March 21, 2019, the night he stabbed Cory Haney to death. In his own words Wednesday, Bruce called the killing he’s convicted of “a horrendous tragedy.”. “Two men’s choices and...
ksl.com
Both suspects in American Fork officer-involved shooting were hit, police confirm
AMERICAN FORK — American Fork police confirmed last week that two men were in a car involved in a police shooting at a Walmart parking lot and were also the subject of an Amber Alert. Now, police have confirmed that both men in the vehicle were shot by a...
Gephardt Daily
SLCPD serves search warrant in illegal gambling case
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 8, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City police executed a search warrant last week, and gathered information on what they believe to be an illegal gambling operation in the Rose Park neighborhood. Detectives with the SLCPD’s Gang United and Special Investigations Unit on...
Salt Lake City PD arrest man in possession of stolen vehicle
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Salt Lake City Police Department arrested a 23-year-old man accused of being in possession of a stolen vehicle on Wednesday night. Police say the investigations started at approximately 11:37 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 7, when patrol officers spotted a stolen SUV driving around 150 South 5600 West. During a […]
KSLTV
Utah man says shooting victim died in his arms
One day after a third arrest in a shooting in downtown Salt Lake City, a Utah man shares his video of the moments following the crime. Eli Paul told KSL TV he and his family were headed to fancy dinner when they saw a man, lying on the ground, waving his arms for help. Paul got out of the car and ran to help.
Gephardt Daily
Sandy City police ask public’s help identifying theft suspect
SANDY, Utah, Sept. 6, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Sandy City police are asking for the public’s help identifying a theft suspect. “Attempt to identify — an unknown female suspect used a stolen credit card to purchase items from the Homegoods store in Sandy,” says a tweet issued Tuesday morning by the department.
UPDATE: 6 year old killed in I-215 crash
MIDVALE, Utah (ABC4) – One passenger in a vehicle involved in the multi-car crash that shut down westbound Interstate-215 at Ft. Union Blvd. has reportedly died. Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) told ABC4 that a six-year-old passenger in one of the vehicles involved has died, wile his mother and two sisters are in critical condition. ORIGINAL […]
Gephardt Daily
Charging documents reveal new details about fatal shooting outside Salt Palace, suspect’s arrest
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 5, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Charging documents filed against Deng Mawut Buk, believed to be one of three people involved in an altercation that left one man dead outside the Salt Palace Convention Center, reveal new information about the incident. Two other suspects, including...
KSLTV
Gunman arrested in deadly shooting outside Salt Palace Convention Center
SALT LAKE CITY — A third individual has been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting outside the Salt Palace Convention Center over the weekend. Officials with the Salt Lake City Police Department announced Tuesday afternoon that 18-year-old Nogolweit “Nunu” Kug had been taken into custody after he arrived at the Public Safety Building in downtown to surrender.
KSLTV
Two men at large after armed robbery in Hooper
HOOPER, Utah — Authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating two suspects involved in an armed robbery Sunday night in Hooper. Officials with the Davis County Sheriff’s Office said the victims were provided a remote location to meet up for the purchase of a vehicle. When they arrived, two Caucasian men wearing white masks and driving a red 4-door sedan held them at gunpoint.
KSLTV
One dead, two critically injured in crash with ‘about eight cars’ on I-215
MIDVALE, Utah — A child is dead and two people are in critical condition after a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 215 West on Thursday. By 5:20 p.m., Utah Highway Patrol announced I-215 would be closed at Fort Union Blvd. due to the crash. The crash involved about eight cars...
ksl.com
Police identify 22-year-old Massachusetts man killed by fall in Neffs Canyon
SALT LAKE CITY — A 22-year-old man who died on Monday after a fall in Neffs Canyon in Salt Lake City has been identified. Unified Police on Tuesday said that the man was Kurt Lawson of Seekonk, Massachusetts. Detective Arlan Bennett with Unified Police Department said shortly after noon...
Gephardt Daily
South Salt Lake PD seeks help with bank robber ID
SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah, Sept.5, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a bank robber. South Salt Lake police posted photos Sept. 1 on social media from security camera video of the suspect in the robbery two days earlier of the America First Credit Union at 3499 South State Street.
POLICE: Sunken vehicle recovered in Weber Co.
WEBER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – The Weber County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue Team (WCSAR) successfully recovered a vehicle that was submerged in Pineview Reservoir on Wednesday evening. WCSAR says that an investigation into “how long the vehicle has been here and why it was dumped are still ongoing.” Police report that nothing suspicious was […]
kslnewsradio.com
Man cited for violating raw sewage ordinance in Stockton
STOCKTON, Utah — Police in Stockton removed a travel trailer Tuesday after they say it was dumping raw sewage onto the ground. In a Facebook posting, police say they were called to the area of Clark Street and Rogers Street for a foul odor. Upon arrival, officers discovered the trailer was dumping raw sewage and was pooling. Additionally, law enforcement personnel found flies and maggots in the area of the trailer. They also discovered fly traps on every corner of the trailer that were filled to capacity on every corner of the trailer.
