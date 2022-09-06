ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biddeford, ME

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mainepublic.org

Updated COVID booster shots are now available in Maine

New, updated COVID booster shots that target the omicron variant are now available in Maine. The York County Emergency Management Agency says on social media that its walk-in clinic in Sanford is fully stocked with the boosters. They're open Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays. A spokesperson for MaineHealth says it has...
MAINE STATE
Q97.9

15 Stores That Could Replace Shaw’s in Scarborough, Maine

For the second time in 2022, Shaw's supermarket has announced the closure of one of their stores in Maine. Back in January, Shaw's decided to close their Westbrook location. That was viewed as more of a procedural move with a new Market Basket store stealing away eager customers. But now, Shaw's has announced the closure of their Scarborough location, seen as more of surprise than a foregone conclusion.
SCARBOROUGH, ME
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
Local
Maine Society
City
Biddeford, ME
Biddeford, ME
Society
WMTW

Portland hosting global seaweed conference

PORTLAND, Maine — Experts in the commercial seaweed business are in Portland this week for a conference focused on growing the industry. Maine leads the country in seaweed production, harvesting about 60% of product produced nationwide. In years past, the Seagriculture conference has been held in Europe and Asia....
PORTLAND, ME
WMTW

Scarborough Shaw's supermarket to close in early October

SCARBOROUGH, Maine — The Shaw's supermarket in Scarborough will soon shut its doors. A spokesperson for the grocery chain says the location at 417 Payne Road will close on Oct. 8, though Pharmacy operations will end on Sept. 21. "Like all retailers, we’re constantly evaluating the performance of our...
SCARBOROUGH, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Industry#Protest#Linus Business#Demonstrators
earnthenecklace.com

Lexie O’Connor Leaving WGME: Where Is the Maine Meteorologist Going?

Lexie O’Connor has been Maine’s favorite weather anchor for a decade. But now, she is moving to the next step of her career. Lexie O’Connor announced she is leaving WGME after over nine years covering the weather there. The Emmy-nominated meteorologist has spent most of her career in Portland, and residents here naturally had questions about her departure from the station. They especially want to know where she is going next and if her new job will take her away from Maine. Fortunately for her viewers, O’Connor answered most of their queries.
MAINE STATE
WMTW

Arrest made in Deering Oaks shooting

PORTLAND, Maine — A Massachusetts man has been charged with murder in the shooting death of a man in Deering Oaks Park in Portland Wednesday night. Police responded to the park for a report of a shooting. The victim, Walter Omal, was taken to Maine Medical Center where he died.
PORTLAND, ME
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Labor Issues
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Starbucks
NewsBreak
Protests
wgan.com

Visitors head home as Maine sees a soggy end to Labor Day Weekend

KENNEBUNK (WGME) – Monday was a soggy end to Labor Day weekend, and now Maine’s roads are busy with visitors heading home. The Maine Turnpike Authority planned for more than 1 million cars to hit the road this weekend in Vacationland, including on I-95 South in Kennebunk, as summer vacation comes to a close for many.
WMTW

Man accused in 'targeted' shooting attack of woman in Portland

PORTLAND, Maine — A man is accused of shooting a woman after firing several rounds into a car in Portland over the weekend. The Portland Police Department arrested Abdihamit Ali in connection with the shooting at the Riverton Housing Complex Saturday. Officials say the woman was standing outside when...
PORTLAND, ME
WMTW

Police investigating shootings in two Maine cities

PORTLAND, Maine — Portland police are investigating after a man was shot in Deering Oaks Park Wednesday around 6:30 p.m. Responding officers provided emergency care until paramedics arrived to transport the man to Maine Medical Center. Police said Wednesday night the man's condition was unknown. Meanwhile, several subjects were...
PORTLAND, ME

Comments / 0

Community Policy