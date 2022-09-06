Read full article on original website
Crime in MaineThe Maine WriterPortland, ME
Maine School District 6 School Board Makes Decision on Removing Controversial Book from School LibraryThe Maine WriterStandish, ME
South Portland Offering Rebates To Help Reach Climate GoalsThe Maine WriterSouth Portland, ME
A Maine school district has been asked to remove two books from the school libraryThe Maine WriterBuxton, ME
First unionized Starbucks in Maine goes on strike over contract negotiations
BIDDEFORD, Maine — Workers at the Starbucks off Alfred Street in Biddeford closed the store and held a strike on Monday. Employees said the store owners are not negotiating in good faith with the union, which was formed in July by a vote of 9 to three. "I have...
mainepublic.org
Updated COVID booster shots are now available in Maine
New, updated COVID booster shots that target the omicron variant are now available in Maine. The York County Emergency Management Agency says on social media that its walk-in clinic in Sanford is fully stocked with the boosters. They're open Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays. A spokesperson for MaineHealth says it has...
After Hitting Speed Bumps, Maine’s First Costco Finally Approved to Open in Scarborough
After many speed bumps, Scarborough has approved the plans to build Maine's first Costco store at Scarborough Downs. In February, Costco proposed to open their first Maine location in Scarborough, and the planning board was pleased with Costco's proposal, saying that it "would set the bar" for other retailers looking to open in The Downs development.
15 Stores That Could Replace Shaw’s in Scarborough, Maine
For the second time in 2022, Shaw's supermarket has announced the closure of one of their stores in Maine. Back in January, Shaw's decided to close their Westbrook location. That was viewed as more of a procedural move with a new Market Basket store stealing away eager customers. But now, Shaw's has announced the closure of their Scarborough location, seen as more of surprise than a foregone conclusion.
WMTW
Painted lines establish a new protest-free-zone outside Planned Parenthood in Portland
PORTLAND, Maine — Brand new neon green lines have been painted on the sidewalk outside Planned Parenthood in Portland, showing where protesters must stop. A new state law took effect in August that allows medical facilities to establish and mark a “medical safety zone” that extends eight feet from the center of an entryway.
WMTW
Portland may consider four-day special ed school week if staffing shortage worsens
PORTLAND, Maine — Portland Superintendent Xavier Botana communicated to the school board in a meeting on Wednesday that he would consider instituting a four-day school week for special education students if current staffing shortage problems worsen. Botana told WMTW that the district is short about 30 ed techs, which...
WMTW
Portland hosting global seaweed conference
PORTLAND, Maine — Experts in the commercial seaweed business are in Portland this week for a conference focused on growing the industry. Maine leads the country in seaweed production, harvesting about 60% of product produced nationwide. In years past, the Seagriculture conference has been held in Europe and Asia....
WMTW
Scarborough Shaw's supermarket to close in early October
SCARBOROUGH, Maine — The Shaw's supermarket in Scarborough will soon shut its doors. A spokesperson for the grocery chain says the location at 417 Payne Road will close on Oct. 8, though Pharmacy operations will end on Sept. 21. "Like all retailers, we’re constantly evaluating the performance of our...
earnthenecklace.com
Lexie O’Connor Leaving WGME: Where Is the Maine Meteorologist Going?
Lexie O’Connor has been Maine’s favorite weather anchor for a decade. But now, she is moving to the next step of her career. Lexie O’Connor announced she is leaving WGME after over nine years covering the weather there. The Emmy-nominated meteorologist has spent most of her career in Portland, and residents here naturally had questions about her departure from the station. They especially want to know where she is going next and if her new job will take her away from Maine. Fortunately for her viewers, O’Connor answered most of their queries.
WMTW
Arrest made in Deering Oaks shooting
PORTLAND, Maine — A Massachusetts man has been charged with murder in the shooting death of a man in Deering Oaks Park in Portland Wednesday night. Police responded to the park for a report of a shooting. The victim, Walter Omal, was taken to Maine Medical Center where he died.
Maine’s Two Largest Cities Earn Mixed Results From ‘Best Places to Retire’ Report
It was mixed results for Maine's two most populous cities in a recent report on best cities to retire in. Wallethub.com, a personal finance website, recently published a report of the best cities to retire in. Both Portland and Lewiston were listed on the report. Portland came in at 49th,...
mainebiz.biz
Maine's biggest brewer stakes claim in Scarborough with land purchase agreement
Courtesy /Allagash Brewing Co. Rolling out the barrel? Allagash Brewing Co., based in Portland, is getting ready to expand to Scarborough, via a land purchase agreement at The Downs mixed-use development. The Downs mixed-used development in Scarborough will be home to Allagash Brewing Co.'s second tasting room, which is slated...
Mainers Rejoice: Czech-Style Brewery Opens in the Trendy Food City of Biddeford
A new brewpub in Southern Maine has opened its doors, and has this author very intrigued. Sacred Profane Brewing officially opened for business recently. The new spot is located in Biddeford at 50 Washington Street. This means Sacred Profane Brewing will join a food scene in a town that Food and Wine Magazine called on of the next best food cities in America.
WMTW
Two months ahead of Election Day, Maine Gov. Janet Mills defends economic record
PORTLAND, Maine — Seeking a second term in office, Maine Democratic Gov. Janet Mills says the state economy has recovered well from the coronavirus pandemic, but Maine Republicans disagree, particularly with the impact of high inflation. Visiting Old Port Candy Co., in Portland, on Thursday, Mills touted her small...
WMTW
Managing back-to-school stress for you and your kids' heart health
By now, students are back to school in Maine. Any change, good or bad, can be stressful on families, and research shows stress can weigh on heart health. Kate Bathras is a certified life coach based out of South Portland. “There can be a sense of loss as we sort...
WMTW
Former bus driver from Maine indicted on accusations of stalking, threatening 8-year-old
GREENLAND, N.H. — The former Maine school bus driver accused of cyberstalking a child has been indicted by a federal grand jury. A former bus driver at a New Hampshire school, 39-year-old Michael Chick, allegedly stalked and threatened an 8-year-old boy. He was arrested following a criminal complaint in August.
wgan.com
Visitors head home as Maine sees a soggy end to Labor Day Weekend
KENNEBUNK (WGME) – Monday was a soggy end to Labor Day weekend, and now Maine’s roads are busy with visitors heading home. The Maine Turnpike Authority planned for more than 1 million cars to hit the road this weekend in Vacationland, including on I-95 South in Kennebunk, as summer vacation comes to a close for many.
WMTW
Man accused in 'targeted' shooting attack of woman in Portland
PORTLAND, Maine — A man is accused of shooting a woman after firing several rounds into a car in Portland over the weekend. The Portland Police Department arrested Abdihamit Ali in connection with the shooting at the Riverton Housing Complex Saturday. Officials say the woman was standing outside when...
WMTW
Police investigating shootings in two Maine cities
PORTLAND, Maine — Portland police are investigating after a man was shot in Deering Oaks Park Wednesday around 6:30 p.m. Responding officers provided emergency care until paramedics arrived to transport the man to Maine Medical Center. Police said Wednesday night the man's condition was unknown. Meanwhile, several subjects were...
Update: Portland police investigate Deering Oaks Park shooting
PORTLAND, Maine — Update 7:55 p.m.:. Portland police are investigating a shooting at Deering Oaks Park that left a man hospitalized, authorities say. A news release from the Portland Police Department said officers were called just after 6:30 p.m. A man was found injured from a gunshot wound. He...
