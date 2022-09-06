ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

New book highlights history of bars friendly to LGBTQ+ community in Chicago

ABC 7 Chicago
ABC 7 Chicago
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tbQ5T_0hjNEFlf00

There's a new book highlighting the history of bars friendly to the LGBTQ+ community in Chicago.

It's called "Last Call Chicago: A History of 1001 LGBT-Friendly Taverns, Haunts & Hangouts."

SEE ALSO | Geneva pride flag fire hydrant vandalized for 7th time, 1 arrest made

It's by Rick Karlin and St. Sukie de la Croix.

The book goes back through the history of the bars, from Speakeasies of the 1920s to today's hot spots.

The book goes on sale this week.

There's a meet and greet with the authors at 6 p.m. on Oct. 12 at Sidetrack, located at 3349 North Halsted Street. You can learn more about the event here .

Comments / 7

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGNtv.com

Sicilian crafted bakery with Palermo roots opens in Chicago

CHICAGO — New Paradise opened in the former location of the iconic Gladstone Park Bakery. Everything is prepared on-site daily, including the hand-churned gelato. The gelato bar offers a full variety of favorite flavors, including pistachio, nocciola (hazelnut), cioccolato, Limone and other seasonal selections. Carlo Ottaviani and Vito Rubino...
CHICAGO, IL
Secret Chicago

Shedd Aquarium Is Throwing A Series Of Exclusive After Hours House Parties Starting Tomorrow Night

Chicago’s Shedd Aquarium is at it again. Having already announced weekly free days and extended hours this month the beloved indoor public aquarium is now hosting a series of after-hours house parties to help us see out summer in style. Tomorrow night, Thursday, September 8, Shedd will pay homage to Chicago’s house music roots with the first Shedd After Hours: House Party of the month. What better place to experience house music than overlooking the Chicago skyline and Lake Michigan? Local DJs will be spinning the beats while you come face-to-face with fascinating animals from across the globe from beluga whales to stingrays.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

‘The best people’: Beloved Arlington Heights café owners die days apart

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. — The Uptown Cafe is a treasured spot in Arlington Heights, well known for the delicious food, conversation, and owners Georgios and Georgene Avgeris.  “They were the loves of everyone’s lives,” said Dimitris Kavathas, Georgene’s brother. “Just enjoyable people to be with. Family oriented. No one can stop them.”  Thursday was the first […]
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Society
City
Geneva, IL
Chicago, IL
Society
Local
Illinois Government
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Government
blockclubchicago.org

How Well Do You Know Chicago History? Test Your Knowledge At Hideout Trivia

BUCKTOWN — Monthly trivia nights at The Hideout return this week, with topics including current events and Chicago history. Hideout trivia starts 6 p.m. the first Wednesday of every month for September, October and November at the bar and music venue, 1354 W. Wabansia Ave. Each month features a...
CHICAGO, IL
Secret Chicago

The 20 Best Places To Get Tacos In Chicago

The only thing better than the taste and texture of tacos is their versatility. They’re perfect for any type of meal and with a range of different options, any crowd of friends too. With more and more places offering vegetarian-friendly options alongside your stalwart classics, you’ve got a wide variety of tacos to choose from all packed with proteins and tasty toppings. With a large Mexican population and a world-renown food scene Chicago has a great number of seriously good taquerias and here we’ve compiled the best of the bunch. Based on our own experiences at Secret Chicago, our audience’s most popular choices, and a scrupulous assessment of setting and prices, we’ve filtered through the noise to gather the most unique, reliable, and affordable places to grab tacos in Chicago. From small corner taquerias to upscale restaurants, here are 20 of the best tacos around the city worth trying:
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Racism#St Sukie De La Croix#Sidetrack
wgnradio.com

Extremely Local News: Chicago apartments are about to become even more expensive

Jen Sabella, the Director of Strategy and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. She provided details on:. NYC-Style Apartment Bidding Wars Hit Chicago Renters: ‘If You’re Not Willing To Go $500 Over List Price, Don’t Even Bother’: Apartments in hot neighborhoods are renting for hundreds of dollars a month over their list prices thanks to a market squeezed by the pandemic and rising inflation, experts said.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
LGBT
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Eater

The Most Anticipated Restaurant Openings in Chicago, Fall 2022

Chicago’s about to enter decorative gourd season, and there are some new restaurants to look forward to trying. Supply chain and staffing have caused chaos for opening timelines, so restaurant owners are preaching patience. Still, there’s a good mix of independent projects and new restaurants from larger groups this fall. A wide array of sources in the industry — from restaurant operators, to workers, to public relations reps — say they sense that 2023 will bring more opening announcements. This is the response as the American economy shrinks and teeters on the brink of a recession — depending on which analysts you ask.
CHICAGO, IL
Block Club Chicago

NYC-Style Apartment Bidding Wars Hit Chicago Renters: ‘If You’re Not Willing To Go $500 Over List Price, Don’t Even Bother’

LOGAN SQUARE — After years of living on the East Coast, newlyweds Stacy Newman and Benjamin Rosenthal moved to Chicago this summer to start the next chapter of their lives. The couple hoped to land a two- or three-bedroom place on the North Side for about $3,000 a month. But their real estate broker struggled to find suitable apartments because of a shortage of available places and climbing rents. The few places that met their needs were snapped up within hours of being posted online, they said.
CHICAGO, IL
cohaitungchi.com

BEST Things to Do in Chicago in September 2022 (From a Local!)

Looking for what to do in Chicago this September? Here are the best things to do in Chicago in September 2022 (from a local). You are reading: Things to do in chicago in september | BEST Things to Do in Chicago in September 2022 (From a Local!) September is usually...
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

Are you suffering from Chicago ‘crisis fatigue’?

Arianna Galligher, associate director of the STAR Trauma Recovery Center at Ohio State University, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to talk about how the constant stream of tragic events in the city can trigger a mental strain known as crisis fatigue. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News...
CHICAGO, IL
ABC 7 Chicago

ABC 7 Chicago

Chicago, IL
101K+
Followers
14K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC 7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Chicago.

 https://abc7chicago.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy