New book highlights history of bars friendly to LGBTQ+ community in Chicago

There's a new book highlighting the history of bars friendly to the LGBTQ+ community in Chicago.

It's called "Last Call Chicago: A History of 1001 LGBT-Friendly Taverns, Haunts & Hangouts."

It's by Rick Karlin and St. Sukie de la Croix.

The book goes back through the history of the bars, from Speakeasies of the 1920s to today's hot spots.

The book goes on sale this week.