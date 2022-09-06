ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Weather to Watch: Steady, heavy rain possible overnight into Tuesday morning

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago

Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Alex Calamia says steady, heavy rain is possible overnight into Tuesday morning.

A flood watch is in effect through Tuesday afternoon.

WHAT'S NEW: Flood watch in effect through Tuesday afternoon.

WHAT'S NEXT: Showers will linger until Wednesday morning - then the region will be dry for the rest of the week.

TUESDAY: Localized flooding will be possible through lunchtime on Tuesday. Steady rain is expected. Not as hot, with cloudy skies for the entire day. Highs: mid-70s. Lows: low to mid-60s.

WEDNESDAY: Showers possible in the morning, then some sunshine for the afternoon. Not as hot or humid. Highs: mid-70s. Lows: upper 50s to low 60s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy, drier and breezy. Highs: upper 70s. Lows: upper 50s to low 60s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and seasonably warm. Highs: low 80s. Lows: mid-60s.

WEEKEND: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs: mid-80s. Lows: mid to upper 60s.

LIVE BLOG: News 12 weather updates

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kECBr_0hjNE7n600https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Bi1EE_0hjNE7n600
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34Mrqc_0hjNE7n600https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KbPq1_0hjNE7n600
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ktXQV_0hjNE7n600https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Zq5gd_0hjNE7n600
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DSowg_0hjNE7n600

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#Meteorologist
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Red Alert for rain moving in Monday night

By Matt DeLucia, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer If you have this Labor Day holiday off, it won't be a total washout during the day. That does change tonight, however...Today will be mostly cloudy with some scattered showers or a t-storm around, mainly to the N&W. Around the city and for the coasts, much more of the day will be dry rather than wet. It's still humid, but not as hot as yesterday with highs in the low to mid 80s. Things change this evening as the front drifts closer, allowing steadier rain to shift southward. Expect rain with some embedded heavier...
ENVIRONMENT
Fox News

Heavy rainfall to impact southern US this week

Heavy rain will continue for Texas and into the Lower Mississippi Valley this week. Some areas in Central Texas and Mississippi could receive upwards of 6 inches of rain. Flash flooding will be the biggest concern; however, it will be helpful toward the ongoing drought affecting these states. Scattered showers...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Flood Watch
NewsBreak
Environment
natureworldnews.com

Severe Storms with Damaging Winds and Tornadoes to Hit the Central United States This Coming Week

Severe storms are expected to wreak havoc over the Central United States in the coming week from Monday, August 29, according to AccuWeather forecasters. Associated weather hazards include damaging winds and tornadoes which can potentially cause widespread travel disruption amongst travelers at airports across the region. Flash flooding due to...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
News 12

Alert Center: Beacon police search for woman seen taking packages

The City of Beacon Police Department is asking for help identifying a suspect in connection to an incident from last week. They released photos of a woman who put packages sitting in a lobby of a building into her bag on Sept. 2. Investigators say they want to interview the...
BEACON, NY
News 12

Police: Man arrested in connection to wallet stolen at Yorktown BJ's

Police say a suspected thief in Yorktown has been caught. Officials are not identifying him, but they say he was caught on surveillance video reaching into a woman's pocketbook at BJ's and stealing her wallet. Police say the woman didn't notice until she went to pay and couldn't find her...
YORKTOWN, NY
News 12

News 12

105K+
Followers
35K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy