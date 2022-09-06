Weather to Watch: Steady, heavy rain possible overnight into Tuesday morning

Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Alex Calamia says steady, heavy rain is possible overnight into Tuesday morning.

A flood watch is in effect through Tuesday afternoon.

WHAT'S NEW: Flood watch in effect through Tuesday afternoon.

WHAT'S NEXT: Showers will linger until Wednesday morning - then the region will be dry for the rest of the week.

TUESDAY: Localized flooding will be possible through lunchtime on Tuesday. Steady rain is expected. Not as hot, with cloudy skies for the entire day. Highs: mid-70s. Lows: low to mid-60s.

WEDNESDAY: Showers possible in the morning, then some sunshine for the afternoon. Not as hot or humid. Highs: mid-70s. Lows: upper 50s to low 60s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy, drier and breezy. Highs: upper 70s. Lows: upper 50s to low 60s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and seasonably warm. Highs: low 80s. Lows: mid-60s.

WEEKEND: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs: mid-80s. Lows: mid to upper 60s.

