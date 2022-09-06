Read full article on original website
Bakersfield Now
Costco in northwest Bakersfield reopens after chemical leak
Customers were rushed out of the Costco in northwest Bakersfield on Rosedale Highway after a chemical leak was found Thursday, according to fire officials. Costco evacuated all customers around noon Thursday, according to a Kern County Fire Department official. Workers at the Costco received an alarm of the leak near...
Bakersfield Now
Flex Alert extended to Thursday: CAlSO
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A Flex Alert has been extended to Thursday, Sept. 8, according to the California Independent System Operator. From 3 p.m. to 10 p.m., CAlSO asks residents to set thermostats at 78 degrees or higher and refrain from using large appliances during the Flex Alert. CAISO...
Bakersfield Now
Necropsy reveals K9 Hannes died due to heat stroke in August
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Following a necropsy, it was revealed that K9 Hannes of the Kern County Sheriff's Office died due to heat stroke after an incident in Lamont on Aug. 18, according to the sheriff's office. The results came after Hannes was transported to UC Davis Veterinary Medicine...
Bakersfield Now
No further outages in SW Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — As of 2:38 p.m. Wednesday, there are no further power outages in southwest Bakersfield. --- Pacific Gas & Electric report that 867 customers are without power in southwest Bakersfield. Power went out around 9:41 p.m. Customers from Ming Avenue and Wilson Road to Sage Drive...
Bakersfield Now
Wearing a fleece jacket, Newsom tells Californians not to use A/C after 4 pm to save energy
SACRAMENTO, CALIF (TND) — California Governor Gavin Newsom is getting slammed as a hypocrite after donning a fleece jacket and hat while urging Californians not to use their air conditioning after 4 p.m. to "save energy" amid an unprecedented heat wave in the West. Californians, you've stepped up to...
Bakersfield Now
Missing teen considered at-risk, last seen in SW Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community's help finding a missing 14-year-old girl out of southwest Bakersfield, who is considered at-risk. Arianna Perez, 14 was last seen around 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 7 in the 3500 block of White Lane. Perez is...
Bakersfield Now
Heat stress impact on crops and cattle
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Jason Giannelli is a fourth generation farmer in Bakersfield. He and his family farm alfalfa, corn, sudan grass-grass for cattle, tomatoes, almonds and pistachios. He says their sudan grass and alfalfa is usually twice as tall as it is now. Gianelli says for plants it becomes all about survival.
Bakersfield Now
Several employees let go at Bakersfield Heart Hospital
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — UPDATE (8:55 PM): Eyewitness News obtained the letter sent to employees laid off. A portion of the letter said, "Employee separations in connection with this action will be effective November 5, 2022 and is expected to be permanent." ----------------------- Bakersfield Heart Hospital has let go...
Bakersfield Now
Flex Alert extended again to Friday
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A Flex Alert has been extended to Friday, Sept. 9. The Flex Alert hours are from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Residents are asked to set their thermostats at 78 degrees or higher and to not use large appliances during that time.
Bakersfield Now
UPDATE: Power restored to PG&E customers in East Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — UPDATE (5:55 p.m.) There are no reported outages in East Bakersfield, according to PG&E's outage map. PG&E's outage map reports 51 customers are without power in East Bakersfield. --- East Bakersfield PG&E customers are affected by a power outage, according to the utility. According to...
Bakersfield Now
Las Vegas man identified in motorcycle crash in Tehachapi
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Authorities identified Louis Kenneth Wright, 61, of Las Vegas as the man who died in a motorcycle crash early Tuesday morning in Tehachapi. Around 3:20 a.m. Wright was riding a motorcycle on eastbound Highway 58, east of Broome Road that left the road for unknown...
Bakersfield Now
Utility companies warn of power outages tonight, CAISO says grid protected for tonight
BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KBAK/KBFX) — UPDATE (8:35 p.m.) CAISO sent out a tweet declaring that the grid operator ended its Energy Emergency Alert (EEA) 3 without load sheds for the night. --- Utility companies are doing their best to urge customers to continue cutting down on energy consumption for the...
Bakersfield Now
Alcala Jr. targeted for 'probably having money from owning an electric car': Court docs
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Robert Roberts, the man accused of killing state corrections employee Benny Alcala Jr. late last month faced a judge for the first time today. This, as Eyewitness News is learning more about what happened that night. Roberts appeared in court for an arraignment earlier today,...
Bakersfield Now
Bakersfield man indicted, found with illegal handgun at motel
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A 41-year-old Bakersfield man was indicted Thursday for being a felon in possession of a firearm relating to a April 2022 incident, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. On April 23, 2022, law enforcement officer were patrolling at the Plaza Motel on Union Avenue...
Bakersfield Now
New website lets you see homelessness data
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Bakersfield City officials revealed a new online dashboard to track their efforts to tackle homelessness. City Manager Christian Clegg says this is going to be an important tool for community members. “To be able to get information and frankly also for the community to get...
Bakersfield Now
Free rides offered once again on GET Bus Wednesday
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Golden Empire Transit is offering free rides again on all fixed routes, paratransit and assist due to poor air quality Wednesday. GET Bus said the free rides exclude standard microtransit and NEMT. The San Joaquin Valley Air District forecasts an Air Quality Index of 161....
Bakersfield Now
Pennsylvania woman killed in shark attack, reports say
A Pennsylvania woman was killed in a shark attack while vacationing in the Bahamas, according to reports. Shortly before 3 p.m. on Tuesday, reports say police were alerted of a female visitor who was attacked by a shark while in the water at New Providence in the Bahamas. Reports say...
Bakersfield Now
One dead, after fatal car crash near I-5
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — California Highway Patrol responded to a car crash on Copus Road near the I-5, early Wednesday morning. Upon CHP's arrival, they said that they found a 2004 Ford overturned on the side of the road. CHP determined that the driver, Elvira Lopez, 55, did not...
Bakersfield Now
BPD looking for man who robbed Dollar General at gunpoint
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for help in identifying the suspect in a robbery with a firearm offense. The robbery occurred at the Dollar General, on 401 Union Avenue on August 24th, around 12:57 PM. The suspect is described as:. Black male adult. 25-35...
