Vote now: Who should be the SBLive Missouri High School Athlete of the Week (August 29-Sept. 4)?

Here are the candidates for the SBLive Missouri High School Athlete of the Week for August 29-Sept. 4 as nominated by fans, readers and SBLive’s staff.

THIS WEEK’S SBLIVE MISSOURI ATHLETE OF THE WEEK NOMINEES:

Stephen Darden, Festus soccer

Scored four goals and added an assist in a 6-3 win over University City on Sept. 1. The senior took 12 of the team’s 21 shots on goal in the victory.

Zander Dombrowski, Raymore-Peculiar football

Threw a 34-yard touchdown with 19 seconds left to give the Panthers a 57-50 win over Park Hill. Dombrowski tossed five touchdown passes and ran for another.

Max Ellis, St. Michael the Archangel Catholic soccer

Scored a pair of goals in a 3-0 win over Center to help the Guardians wrap up a 3-0 showing in the Raytown South Tournament.

Jordyn Foley, Nixa softball

Tossed a 1-hitter against Lee’s Summit North on Sept. 3 in the Rock Bridge Southside Classic. She struck out seven in six innings and threw first-pitch strikes to 12 batters in a 10-0 victory.

Hobbs Gooch, Joplin football

The first-year starting quarterback was 13 for 18 for 207 yards and four touchdowns in a 52-13 win over Willard. WR Davin Thomas caught two of the touchdown receptions.

Tyler Harris, Kickapoo cross country

A returning all-state runner, the senior won the Southwest Cross Country Coaches Association Classic with a time of 15:33.06 on Saturday in Bolivar.

Shaye Koski, Park Hill volleyball

Had a hitting percentage of .333 thanks to 17 kills, while adding three blocks, seven digs and seven aces in a 3-1 win over Staley on Sept. 1.

Abby Leer, Hallsville softball

The junior had a big day in a 12-1 win against Boonville on Sept. 1. She hit a home run and drove in two runs. In the circle, she struck out eight over six innings and gave up only four hits.

Clayten O’Hara, Pierce City football

Accounted for five touchdowns to help Pierce City pick up a 34-13 win over Diamond in a Southwest Conference game. The running back-turned-quarterback ran for two touchdowns and threw for three.

Amorion Oliphant, Duchesne football

He had three straight scores for the Pioneers. He returned an interception 63 yards for a touchdown. He then returned two punts for scores, running them back 61 and 49 yards.

Lucy Paro, Fort Zumwalt North tennis

Paro, a junior, started the season with a perfect record in singles (2-0) and doubles (2-0) in wins against Wentzville Holt and Wentzville North Point last week.

Derek Quinlin, Maryville football

The Spoofhounds scored on every drive in a 49-6 win over Harrisonville. The quarterback completed eight of his 10 passes for 209 yards and five touchdowns.

Anthony Rolando, Marquette soccer

The senior recorded four goals in two games this past week, the lone marker in a 2-1 one loss to SLUH and then a hat trick in a 3-2 win in overtime against Parkway West.

Brookyln Sayoff, Blue Springs softball

At the plate, she had eight RBIs and scored five runs but made a big impact in the circle in the Paige Neal/Christina Freeman Memorial Tournament in Joplin. She faced 63 batters, gave up 12 hits, walked only four and had a 0.89 ERA. She struck out 11 in a complete-game effort vs. Neosho. The Wildcats went 5-0 and won the tournament championship.

Kylie Seacrest, Parkway West golf

The sophomore took first place in a match against Northwest by shooting a 42 on Aug. 31 and the next day, fired a 36 to take co-medalist honors in a 187-206 win over Mehlville at Ballwin Golf Course.

Christian Schaaf, St. Vincent football

In a back-and-forth battle with Scott City, Schaaf threw three touchdowns and ran in another in a 36-22 victory.

Nathan Wardlow, Joplin swimming

Wardlow, a sophomore, won two events at the Springfield Boys Invitational swim meet on Thursday. He won the 200-yard intermediate medley with a time of 2:10.39 and the 500-yard freestyle in 5:15.16.

Colton Wemhoff, Rockhurst football

Had two catches and one for a touchdown. Also added a fumble recovery and interception in the Hawklets’ 48-14 win over Blue Springs South. He’s a Kansas baseball commit.

Stone Wetlaufer, St. Joseph Central football

The senior accounted for four touchdowns, three rushing, to help the Indians beat St. Joseph Benton. Central is now 2-0 after winning just two games the past two years.

Saige Wilde, Liberty North cross country

The junior regained his school record with a record-setting 14:54.40 time in the 5th Annual Tim Nixon Invitational. He broke a mark set by current Missouri Tigers’ runner Ethan Lee, who ran 14:59.7 and took second in last year’s Class 5 championships.

Aneyas Williams, Hannibal football

The junior standout scored eight touchdowns to break Hannibal’s school single-game record as the Pirates defeated Jefferson City, 53-28. He carried 17 times for 182 yards and five touchdowns and caught eight passes for 131 yards and three scores.